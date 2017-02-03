Thousands protest Donald Trump's travel ban in London

By Dave Burke For Mailonline

Published: 08:32 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:50 EST, 4 February 2017

Thousands of protesters today to took to the streets of London to call on the Prime Minister to end her 'collusion' with US President Donald Trump.

The demonstration was organised by groups including the Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and the Muslim Association of Britain.

One man, apparently from the US, was filmed burning his passport in protest at the President's controversial measures.

Marchers called on Theresa May to withdraw her controversial invitation of a state visit to Mr Trump and denounced his travel ban as 'racist'.

Thousands of protesters are marching in central London to protest President Trump's travel ban and planned state visit to the UK

Marchers have accused US President Donald Trump of scapegoating Muslims after he announced a 90 day travel ban on seven countries with a predominantly Muslim population

Marchers have called on the government to withdraw the offer of a state visit to the new US President

Protesters displayed their disquiet at Theresa May for holding the President's hand on her recent visit to Washington

It set off from the US embassy toward Downing Street this afternoon.

Protesters brandished placards declaring 'No to scapegoating Muslims' and 'No to Trump, No to War', while they chanted 'Theresa May shame on you'.

Mrs May invited the American president to visit Britain later this year during a recent trip to the White House.

The US President was accused of sexism and racism by marchers through central London this afternoon

Large groups of protesters have demonstrated against the US President's 90 day travel ban

Hours later, Mr Trump introduced a 90-day travel ban on residents from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - to stop 'radical Islamic terrorists' from coming to America.

But the move has been heavily criticised, and a petition calling on the government to stop Trump making a state visit because it would cause 'embarrassment' to the Queen has received more than 1.8 million signatures.

Downing Street rejected claims the Queen has been put in a difficult position due to the invitation, and insisted the state visit would go ahead this year.

Since the ban was announced, there have been protests at several US airports where travellers were being held, including at least 2,000 protesters at New York's Kennedy International Airport, while thousands took to the streets of the UK amid anger over the ban.

Campaigners gathered outside the US Embassy in London, accusing Trump of scapegoating Muslims with his travel ban

Protesters held up placards calling for the US President to be denied a state visit to the UK

A demonstration outside the US Embassy saw crowds call for Donald Trump to be 'sunk'

Kevin Courtney, National Union of Teachers (NUT) general secretary, told the crowds that Mr Trump's policies were aimed at 'stoking up fear'.

He said that the 'fear and division' was evident in schools and told the masses gathered: 'I'm here to say that every teacher should be involved in the campaign against Trump.'

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central, told the crowds that Mrs May needed to 'understand the responsibility' of the UK's relationship with the US.

She added: 'The answer isn't walls and the answer isn't bans'.

The crowds marched down Park Lane - filling the length of the famous London street - and along Piccadilly towards Downing Street.