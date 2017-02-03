Donald Trump slams decision to halt immigration order 

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Donald Trump slams decision to halt immigration order 

  • Donald Trump slammed judge's decision Saturday to halt his immigration order 
  • Judge James Robart temporarily blocked Trump's immigration ban nationwide 
  • Several major airlines say citizens can board U.S. bound flights on Saturday 
  • Qatar Airways said on Saturday it would allow passengers with valid documents
  • Air France, Etihad, Spain's Iberia and Germany's Lufthansa all followed suit
  • The Washington state judge's ruling was made effective immediately on Friday 
  • Customs and Border Protection told major US airlines that it is reinstating visas 
  • The White House said it 'intends to file an emergency stay' against the 'outrageous' order at the earliest possible time, but not as soon as Friday night
  • Travelers from previously banned countries could have a temporary time frame to enter the United States before the emergency stay is filed
  • Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports  

By Emily Crane and Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com and Reuters

Published: 07:25 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:47 EST, 4 February 2017

Donald Trump has slammed a 'so-called' judge's decision to controversially halt his immigration order and claims some Middle Eastern countries agree with the ban. 

U.S. District judge James Robart issued a ruling Friday that temporarily halted Trump's order banning travelers and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A furious Trump fired off a series of tweets on Saturday morning as major airlines started allowing passengers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to fly to U.S. cities if they had valid documents.

'When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!' Trump tweeted.

'Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!'

'The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!' 

It comes after Qatar Airways was the first to say on Saturday morning it would allow previously banner passengers to fly to U.S. cities following the judge's ruling.

Air France, Etihad Airlines, Spain's Iberia and German airline Lufthansa all followed suit. But the website of major Gulf airline Emirates still carried notices informing passengers of Trump's original January 27 order. 

Donald Trump fired off a series of angry tweets on Saturday after a judge issued a ruling that temporarily his Trump's order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries  Donald Trump fired off a series of angry tweets on Saturday after a judge issued a ruling that temporarily his Trump's order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries 

Donald Trump fired off a series of angry tweets on Saturday after a judge issued a ruling that temporarily his Trump's order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries 

The White House slammed the judge's ruling as 'outrageous' and vowed to appeal as soon as possible. 

The temporary restraining order represents a major challenge to Trump's ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. 

Judge Robart made his ruling effective immediately on Friday, and Customs and Border Protection immediately alerted major US airlines that it will begin to reinstate visas.

AIRLINES ALLOWING PASSENGERS TO FLY:

  • Qatar Airways
  • Etihad Airways 
  • Air France
  • Spanish airline Iberia
  • Germany's Lufthansa 

The state's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said: 'This decision shuts down the executive order right now. No one is above the law - not even the President'. 

With the Department of Justice seeking to file an emergency stay to reverse the decision as soon as Saturday, it opens a narrow window for previously barred travelers to enter the country.

However, it was unclear how the change in status was being received on the ground. 

No U.S. airports reported they were releasing travelers still held in limbo on Friday night and there were no reports of any passengers exploiting the gap. 

Going into the weekend, further chaos is undoubtedly expected as the two branches of government begin a tug of war battle over the law - with customs offices attempting to interpret directions at the center.

Executive orders are subject to legal review by a federal court when brought before a US judge.  

U.S. District judge James Robart issued a ruling Friday that temporarily halted Trump's order banning travelers and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries  U.S. District judge James Robart issued a ruling Friday that temporarily halted Trump's order banning travelers and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries 

U.S. District judge James Robart issued a ruling Friday that temporarily halted Trump's order banning travelers and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries 

Demonstrators march in London against U.S President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning refugees and immigrants from a number of Muslim-majority countries Demonstrators march in London against U.S President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning refugees and immigrants from a number of Muslim-majority countries

Demonstrators march in London against U.S President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning refugees and immigrants from a number of Muslim-majority countries

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement late Friday night that the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time but not as soon as Friday night White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement late Friday night that the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time but not as soon as Friday night

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement late Friday night that the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time but not as soon as Friday night

HOW ONE FEDERAL JUDGE'S RULING CAN HALT AN EXECUTIVE ORDER

How can a federal district judge seemingly over rule the president? 

The temporary restraining order issued by Judge James Robart on Friday has the power to implement new procedures like dictating how the Customs and Border Protection agency should operate.

Executive orders are subject to legal review by a federal court when it is brought before a US judge. In this case, the challenge was brought by the state of Washington and Minnesota. 

The judge ruled that the states have legal standing to sue and issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on the executive order while the court considers the lawsuit filed by the two states. It means government agencies have to comply with the ruling.

Robart's move is not unprecedented. In the past nationwide injunctions blocking executive orders have been imposed by district courts and the federal government must obey, even when other district courts have ruled otherwise. 

The Washington state judge used a case from Obama's presidency as precedent for his ruling. A Texas federal district court blocked Obama’s plan to shield some undocumented immigrants from deportation.

What happens next?

The Department of Justice said it will file an emergency stay appealing the decision, which is a request to stop it. 

US Customs and Border Protection have alerted airlines that refugees in possession of valid US visas will now be allowed into the country.

The government will have to fight the judge's decision in court in a bid to have it overturned. 

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson told CNN on Friday night he expects the case to move quickly through the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals because of the magnitude of the executive order.

Ferguson said he was prepared for case to go all the way to Supreme Court depending on which way the court of appeals ruled.

The first statement from Spicer used the word 'outrageous' to describe Judge Robart's ruling (pictured) The first statement from Spicer used the word 'outrageous' to describe Judge Robart's ruling (pictured)

The first statement from Spicer used the word 'outrageous' to describe Judge Robart's ruling (pictured)

However, a quick 12 minutes later, the White House issued another release with the same wording but removed 'outrageous' from the statement (pictured) However, a quick 12 minutes later, the White House issued another release with the same wording but removed 'outrageous' from the statement (pictured)

However, a quick 12 minutes later, the White House issued another release with the same wording but removed 'outrageous' from the statement (pictured)

It took Trump's administration three hours to grasp how to address the Seattle judge's order. 

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement that the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time but not as soon as Friday night.

Immediately after releasing the first statement the White House issued another release with the same wording but removed 'outrageous', reported CNN. 

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR TRAVELERS 

People previously blocked from entering the United States by the travel ban can now enter the country.

Airlines were told by Customs and Border Protection the agency was reinstating visas on Friday night. 

However, the Department of Justice could block travelers again if it were to win an emergency stay.

Trump's administration vowed it would halt the 'outrageous' order at the earliest possible time. 

The emergency stay will not be filed as soon as Friday night, which could allow for a narrow time frame for previously barred travelers to enter the US. 

The State Department is working with the Department of Homeland Security to determine how it affects its operations, a State Department official said.

Until the Department of Justice wins its emergency stay, previously denied travelers could have a small window of opportunity to enter the country.

Robart, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, made his decision after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

He repeatedly questioned the federal government's lawyer, Michelle Bennett, about the rationale behind the order.

Robart asked if there had been any terrorist attacks by people from the seven counties listed in Trump's order since 9/11. Bennett said she didn't know.

'The answer is none,' Robart said. 'You're here arguing we have to protect from these individuals from these countries, and there's no support for that.' 

The judge recently became emotional in a hearing over Seattle police reform and closed with a declaration of 'black lives matter', reported The Seattle Times. 

Protesters in London rallied against Trump's controversial ban on Saturday Protesters in London rallied against Trump's controversial ban on Saturday

Protesters in London rallied against Trump's controversial ban on Saturday

Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary said the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time. But it is reported that won't be as soon as Friday night. Trump has not made a personal statement about the swift undoing of his order and is currently at his estate in Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he is expected to host a Super Bowl party Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary said the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time. But it is reported that won't be as soon as Friday night. Trump has not made a personal statement about the swift undoing of his order and is currently at his estate in Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he is expected to host a Super Bowl party

Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary said the Department of Justice intends to halt the 'outrageous order' at the earliest possible time. But it is reported that won't be as soon as Friday night. Trump has not made a personal statement about the swift undoing of his order and is currently at his estate in Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he is expected to host a Super Bowl party

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters following the hearing in federal court in Seattle. He said: 'No one is above the law - not even the President' Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters following the hearing in federal court in Seattle. He said: 'No one is above the law - not even the President'

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters following the hearing in federal court in Seattle. He said: 'No one is above the law - not even the President'

Pictured: The seven countries that were banned in Trump's executive order. A judge's ruling put a temporary hold on the ban on Friday, meaning these travelers can now enter the country again Pictured: The seven countries that were banned in Trump's executive order. A judge's ruling put a temporary hold on the ban on Friday, meaning these travelers can now enter the country again

Pictured: The seven countries that were banned in Trump's executive order. A judge's ruling put a temporary hold on the ban on Friday, meaning these travelers can now enter the country again

Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer. 

AMAZON CEO BACKS LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said his company supported Washington's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

Pictured: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos  Pictured: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos 

Pictured: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos 

Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees Monday that company lawyers have prepared a 'declaration of support' for the suit.

He continued that employees affected by the order have 'the full extent of Amazon’s resources behind' them.

Amazon has a market cap of $292billion.

He announced that the company would put support behind Washington's lawsuit against the ban, which saw success on Friday.

Amazon's headquarters are located in Seattle, Washington. 

Following Trump winning the presidency, Forbes reported that Amazon's stock plummeted for a week straight. 

The giant online retailer was one of several tech companies to stand against Trump. 

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Netflix voiced disapproval of the action. 

Judge Robart's decision was an echo of many citizen's beliefs that America has and will always welcome immigrants, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who was one of the biggest advocates for lifting the ban. 

Bezos supported the lawsuit against the government that was filed in Washington, the same state as Amazon's headquarters.

Federal attorneys had argued that Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and immigrant entry. 

Washington became the first state to sue, with Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson saying the order was causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit this week. 

Ferguson was elected to his position in November 2012 and took office in 2013. He won his re-election the following term.

He has plans to introduce legislation banning semi-automatic assault-style weapons later this year, the Seattle Times reports. 

After the ruling, Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the U.S. 

Washington and Minnesota won a temporary restraining order while the court considers the lawsuit, which says key sections of Trump's order are illegal and unconstitutional.

In court, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell said the focus of the state's legal challenge was the way the president's order targeted Islam. 

Purcell said: 'We only challenged the parts that are actually affecting people immediately, which are the parts about refugees and the parts about targeting these seven countries.

People protest in a demonstration in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order People protest in a demonstration in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order

People protest in a demonstration in Cleveland. The demonstration was organized in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration order

Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer

Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer

Judge Robart, who was appointed by George W. Bush, had recently became emotional in a hearing over Seattle police reform and closed with a declaration of 'black lives matter' Judge Robart, who was appointed by George W. Bush, had recently became emotional in a hearing over Seattle police reform and closed with a declaration of 'black lives matter'
Ferguson was elected to his position in 2012 and has plans to introduce legislation banning semi-automatic assault-style weapons later this year Ferguson was elected to his position in 2012 and has plans to introduce legislation banning semi-automatic assault-style weapons later this year

Judge Robart (left), who was appointed by George W. Bush, had recently became emotional in a hearing over Seattle police reform and closed with a declaration of 'black lives matter'. Ferguson (right) was elected to his position in 2012 and has plans to introduce legislation banning semi-automatic assault-style weapons later this year

'The parts that have getting so much attention and have been causing such immediate harm to people, stranding them oversees and such, are enjoined right away.' 

THE WHITE HOUSE'S FULL STATEMENT 

'At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.

'The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.

As the law states, "Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."' 

He told the judge that Trump has called for a ban on Muslims entering the country, and the travel ban was an effort to make good on that campaign promise.

'Do you see a distinction between campaign statements and the executive order,' Robart asked. 'I think it's a bit of a reach to say the president is anti-Muslim based on what he said in New Hampshire in June.'

Purcell said there was an 'overwhelming amount of evidence' to show that the order was directed at the Muslim religion, which is unconstitutional.

When the Robart questioned the federal government's lawyer Bennett on the matter, she argued that the states can't sue on behalf of citizens and the states have failed to show the order is causing irreparable harm.

Robart disagreed.

Up to 60,000 foreigners from the seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas canceled because of the executive order, the State Department said Friday.

That figure contradicts a statement from a Justice Department lawyer on the same day during a court hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said about 100,000 visas had been revoked.

The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted from the travel ban, as well as expired visas.

Federal attorneys had argued that Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants.

The lawsuit says Trump campaigned on a promise to ban Muslims from coming to the U.S. and kept up that rhetoric while defending the travel ban. 

Lawyers pointed to dozens of exhibits of speeches and statements Trump has made. 

'The executive order effectively mandates that the states engage in discrimination based on national origin and/or religion, thereby rescinding the states' historic protection of civil rights and religious freedom,' the complaint said, calling it a violation of the U.S. Constitution. 

Muslim men pray at a prayer and demonstration at JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries on February 3, 2017 in New York City Muslim men pray at a prayer and demonstration at JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries on February 3, 2017 in New York City

Muslim men pray at a prayer and demonstration at JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries on February 3, 2017 in New York City

Muslim men pray at a prayer and demonstration at JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive Order Muslim men pray at a prayer and demonstration at JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive Order

Muslim men pray at a prayer and demonstration at JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive Order

The lawsuit ultimately seeks to permanently block parts of the executive order that suspend immigration from the seven Muslim-majority countries, put the U.S. refugee admissions program on hold and halt entry of Syrian refugees.

Ferguson said the order is causing significant harm to Washington residents, businesses and its education system.

It will reduce tax revenue and impose significant costs on state agencies, as well as make it impossible for some state employees and students to travel, he said.

Washington-based businesses Amazon, Expedia and Microsoft support the state's efforts to stop the order. They say it's hurting their operations, too.  

LEGAL CHALLENGES TO TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN IN OTHER STATES 

Washington wasn't the only state to have legal battles with the immigration ban. Here are the following challenges that took place in six other states over the past few days.

VIRGINIA

A judge is allowing Virginia to join a lawsuit challenging the travel ban.

Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit, which was initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders. Brinkema indicated a willingness to consider cases involving anyone who had been issued a visa and had it revoked.

A government lawyer in the case said more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked since the ban went into effect, but the State Department later said the number was close to 60,000. The higher figure included visas that were actually exempted by the travel ban, as well as expired visas.

MASSACHUSETTS

A federal judge in Boston has declined to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton late Friday refused to renew an order prohibiting the detention or removal of persons as part of Trump's executive order on refugees and immigrants.

That means the seven-day, temporary injunction granted Jan. 29 will expire as scheduled Sunday.

HAWAII

Hawaii is suing the federal government to stop President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority Muslim countries.

Attorney General Doug Chin says Trump's executive order keeps Hawaii families apart and keeps residents from traveling. He says it degrades values Hawaii has worked hard to protect.

Chin says the order also will make foreign travelers feel unwelcome, which is a problem for Hawaii's tourism-powered economy.

Hawaii filed the lawsuit in federal court in Honolulu on Friday.

NEW YORK

A Brooklyn judge on Thursday extended a temporary restraining order to Feb. 21, but the Justice Department said it will ask her to throw out the case.

U.S. District Judge Carol Amon's ruling extended a stay that had been issued Saturday by a different judge and would have expired Feb. 11. Amon extended the order to give more time the government and civil liberties organizations to file paperwork.

MICHIGAN

A federal judge in Detroit says U.S. green-card holders shouldn't be affected by the order.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League argued in a suit filed this week in Detroit's U.S. District Court that the executive action is unconstitutional and targets immigrant communities.

A restraining order released Friday from U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts covers legal permanent residents, not some others that also are part of the lawsuit. She says lawyers for the government clarified to her that the ban doesn't apply to "lawful" permanent residents.

CALIFORNIA

Three California university students are challenging the ban. Their federal suit, filed Thursday in San Francisco, says the ban is unconstitutional and has created hardships for the students.

It alleges that a freshman at Stanford University now can't visit her husband in Yemen; another Yemeni at San Diego's Grossmont College can't resume studies there; and an unidentified University of California Berkeley doctoral candidate from Iran fears losing a job opportunity. 

