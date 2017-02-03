Stretford great grandmother brutally beaten in own home

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground by a vicious robber

A great-grandma was brutally beaten in her own home by a burglar who stole her wedding ring.

Frail Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground by a vicious robber who forced his way into her home, in Stretford, Greater Manchester, on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the shocking robbery and the great-grandmother's family have released images of Eileen's injuries - in a bid to shame the thug who attacked her and to flush out information.

The ordeal began when she answered the door to the caller at her home - but she was grabbed and dragged her down the hallway.

The robber then pushed her against the hob in the kitchen, demanding gold and money, telling her she 'wouldn't get out of the house alive'.

He then ripped the wedding ring from her finger and kicked her to the floor before picking up her beloved dog and throwing it at the wall.

Eileen escaped when the thief went upstairs. She grabbed pet Sammie and ran out of the house to the safety of a neighbour who rang police and paramedics.

Blane received blows to the head. Her family released photos in a bid to flush out the thief

Granddaughter Hayley Blane says her grandma has been left extremely shaken by the attack

The robber saw her flee, and he too made off from the scene, taking the treasured ring, money and her purse.

Granddaughter Hayley Blane, 26, says her grandma has been left extremely shaken by the attack.

She said great-grandmother Eileen has lived at the property on Castleton Avenue all her life, and even gave birth to her children there.

She said: 'My granddad died 13 years ago and the reason she has never moved into something smaller is because of all the memories.

'This person has ruined that for her, the thought of someone she doesn't know going into her home and doing this has really left her shaken.

'She is heartbroken that her wedding ring was stolen and we really want to get it back for her.'

Hayley's sister Amy, 28, shared images of their injured nan on social media, urging anyone with information to get in touch, and also telling people to make sure they check in on their grandparents.

Her post was shared more than 1,000 times in an hour.

It said: 'The police have advised us to share these pictures of our 87 year old Nana on social media. As a family, we have decided to do so in a desperate plea to recover my nana's wedding ring. Please share and hopefully someone can help.'

She added: 'Luckily, we still have our nana here to tell the story as she bravely ran out the front door and alerted her neighbours. In his cowardice, the thief ran from the house.

'Please share: someone may hear about this incident or may see a ring listed on online sites.

'Also, tell your nanas to keep safe and check in on them as often as possible because, at times like this, you really do realise how important Nanas are.'

A GMP spokesman said: 'We were called at about 3pm this afternoon to reports that an elderly female was knocked to the ground by a man after she opened the door to him on Castleton Avenue in Stretford.

'The woman received an injury to her head. The ambulance service attended and took her to hospital.'

Officers are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.