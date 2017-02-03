Stretford great grandmother brutally beaten in own home

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Stretford great grandmother brutally beaten in own home

  • An elderly woman was attacked at home by a burglar who stole her wedding ring
  • Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground in Stretford, Manchester
  • Blane received blows to head and her family have released photos of her injuries
  • Her dog, Sammie, was picked up and chucked against the wall by the burglar 

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Published: 06:45 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:45 EST, 4 February 2017

  • e-mail

171

View
comments

Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground by a vicious robber Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground by a vicious robber

Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground by a vicious robber

A great-grandma was brutally beaten in her own home by a burglar who stole her wedding ring.

Frail Eileen Blane, 87, was kicked and punched to the ground by a vicious robber who forced his way into her home, in Stretford, Greater Manchester, on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the shocking robbery and the great-grandmother's family have released images of Eileen's injuries - in a bid to shame the thug who attacked her and to flush out information.

The ordeal began when she answered the door to the caller at her home - but she was grabbed and dragged her down the hallway.

The robber then pushed her against the hob in the kitchen, demanding gold and money, telling her she 'wouldn't get out of the house alive'.

He then ripped the wedding ring from her finger and kicked her to the floor before picking up her beloved dog and throwing it at the wall.

Eileen escaped when the thief went upstairs.  She grabbed pet Sammie and ran out of the house to the safety of a neighbour who rang police and paramedics.

Blane received blows to the head. Her family released photos in a bid to flush out the thief  Blane received blows to the head. Her family released photos in a bid to flush out the thief 

Blane received blows to the head. Her family released photos in a bid to flush out the thief 

Granddaughter Hayley Blane says her grandma has been left extremely shaken by the attack Granddaughter Hayley Blane says her grandma has been left extremely shaken by the attack

Granddaughter Hayley Blane says her grandma has been left extremely shaken by the attack

The robber saw her flee, and he too made off from the scene, taking the treasured ring, money and her purse.

Granddaughter Hayley Blane, 26, says her grandma has been left extremely shaken by the attack.

She said great-grandmother Eileen has lived at the property on Castleton Avenue all her life, and even gave birth to her children there.

She said: 'My granddad died 13 years ago and the reason she has never moved into something smaller is because of all the memories.

'This person has ruined that for her, the thought of someone she doesn't know going into her home and doing this has really left her shaken.

'She is heartbroken that her wedding ring was stolen and we really want to get it back for her.'

Hayley's sister Amy, 28, shared images of their injured nan on social media, urging anyone with information to get in touch, and also telling people to make sure they check in on their grandparents.

Her post was shared more than 1,000 times in an hour.

It said: 'The police have advised us to share these pictures of our 87 year old Nana on social media. As a family, we have decided to do so in a desperate plea to recover my nana's wedding ring. Please share and hopefully someone can help.'

She added: 'Luckily, we still have our nana here to tell the story as she bravely ran out the front door and alerted her neighbours. In his cowardice, the thief ran from the house.

'Please share: someone may hear about this incident or may see a ring listed on online sites.

'Also, tell your nanas to keep safe and check in on them as often as possible because, at times like this, you really do realise how important Nanas are.'

A GMP spokesman said: 'We were called at about 3pm this afternoon to reports that an elderly female was knocked to the ground by a man after she opened the door to him on Castleton Avenue in Stretford.

'The woman received an injury to her head. The ambulance service attended and took her to hospital.'

Officers are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.  

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 19 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 44 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 51 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 39 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 44 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 48 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 04/02/2017 09:27:00 Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold

Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold

Practice stumps used in the run up to the 1932/1933 Ashes series are to be soldThe contraption allowed for a dangerous new bowling tactic to

0 World 04/02/2017 09:31:00 Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive

Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive

The University of Bristol was evacuated after bomb material was concocted The substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was accidentally made by a studentBomb disposal team had

0 World 04/02/2017 09:36:00 Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions

Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions

Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday US sanctioned 13

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:43:00 How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall

0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:58:00 IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the

0 Videos 06/01/2017 05:29:00 USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist

USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist

- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism

0 Videos 13/01/2017 08:04:00 Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and

0 Videos 23/01/2017 06:58:00 Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic

0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:20:00 No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church

No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church

- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 14:53:00 Weary Egypt seek another semi-final triumph

Weary Egypt seek another semi-final triumph

Weariness will worry Egypt as they seek to extend an Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals winning streak to six matches by beating Burkina Faso in

0 News 02/02/2017 05:58:00 Chevron Gets 14-Day Ultimatum To Provide Electricity To Delta Community

Chevron Gets 14-Day Ultimatum To Provide Electricity To Delta Community

The indigenes of Kokodiagbene community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta, have given Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) a 14-day ultimatum to

0 News 02/02/2017 09:38:00 Nigeria: We Are Not Aware Of HIV Cure By Abia Professor – Health Minister

Nigeria: We Are Not Aware Of HIV Cure By Abia Professor – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that he was not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS by Prof. Maduike Ezeibe of a

0 News 01/02/2017 08:08:00 Give Buhari time to reverse PDP’s 16 year misrule – Nwaogu

Give Buhari time to reverse PDP’s 16 year misrule – Nwaogu

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBEABA- Former Senator representing Abia Central senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, has called on Nigerians to be patient with

0 News 03/02/2017 06:51:00 Audi is under a heap of criticism over its gender pay equality Super Bowl ad

Audi is under a heap of criticism over its gender pay equality Super Bowl ad

In the ad, a father watches his daughter in a downhill cart race and thinks about whether she is being judged based on her gender.

0 News 02/02/2017 23:12:00 Stop politicising census, el-Rufai cautions

Stop politicising census, el-Rufai cautions

By Luka Binniyat KADUNA—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has cautioned against politicising census exercises in the country, pleading that collective national interest should drive its

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:34:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:44:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2

Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:28:00 My Matrimonial Bed 2

My Matrimonial Bed 2

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:03:00 Tempted To Touch

Tempted To Touch

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu