Pippa Middleton's fiance pushes her vintage bike for her

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Pippa Middleton's fiance pushes her vintage bike for her

  • Couple were pictured leaving high-end flooring shop together last night
  • James Matthews and Pippa are set to marry in May at St Mark's Church in Englefield
  • James, 41, is the older brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews 

By Dave Burke For Mailonline

Published: 06:32 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:43 EST, 4 February 2017

Soon-to-be wed couple Pippa Middleton and fiance James Matthews were all smiles as they prepared for married life - by visiting a flooring shop.

The pair, set to wed in what has been branded the Wedding of the Year, were pictured leaving the high-end Siberian Flooring store in Fulham Road, London yesterday.

Pippa styled herself in a maroon coat with fur collar and beanie whilst James was left to push her vintage bicycle.

The pair were all smiles as they left the flooring store in Fulham Road yesterday

They were seen leaving the store at around 8pm last night, with James looking casual in a black sweater, matching trousers and a white shirt.

The couple looked to be enjoying themselves, laughing and joking with Pippa smiling broadly. 

Pippa, 33, will marry her hedge-fund beau, 41, on May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, near the Middleton's £4.7million mansion in Berkshire.

Prince George, Pippa's nephew, is tipped to be a page boy and her niece Princess Charlotte, who will have just turned two, a flower girl.

The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister shot to public attention when she wore a bottom-hugging bridesmaid's dress at the royal wedding in 2011. 

James was seen pushing Pippa's bike as the couple walked along the street

Pippa, 33, will marry her hedge-fund beau, 41, on May 20 St Mark’s Church in Englefield, near the Middleton's £4.7million mansion in Berkshire

Pippa was smiling as they left the store, three months ahead of the couple's wedding

Best man: James's brother - Made in Chelsea star Spencer, is set to have a prime job at the couple's wedding 

James, older brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, is the CEO of Eden Rock capital management which he co-founded with his friend and business partner Edward Horner.

Before entering the world of finance, he was educated at Uppingham and was a racing driver.

Recently, he has helped set up ‘Eden Being’ with Oetker hotels; they aim to sell luxury products inspired by grand hotels. 

Spencer is set to be best man at the lavish ceremony. 

The couple share a joke as they walk away from the shop at around 8pm yesterday

Bobble: Pippa wrapped up against the January cold in a warm  hat 

A bicycle made for two! The couple have many hobbies in common and enjoy similar pursuits 

Although smaller than sister Kate’s 1,900-strong service at Westminster Abbey in 2011, it will undoubtedly be a large affair, with between 350 and 400 guests. 

Those who make the cut, according to one family acquaintance, will be 'her Edinburgh Castle crew meets Made In Chelsea'. 

Pippa popped some luxurious ‘Save the Date’ cards inside her Christmas cards. 

Her engagement ring — a whopping four-carat, Asscher-cut diamond in an octagonal halo, estimated to cost £250,000 — came from the discreet Chelsea jewellers Robinson Pelham.

Pippa's engagement ring — a whopping four-carat, Asscher-cut diamond in an octagonal halo, cost an estimated £250,000

She recently ran the GE Blenheim Triathlon at Blenheim Palace She recently ran the GE Blenheim Triathlon at Blenheim Palace

Pippa shot to fame after she was a bridesmaid at her sister's wedding in 2011 (left), and recently ran the GE Blenheim Triathlon at Blenheim Palace (right)

Designer Giles Deacon is expected to design the dress after he was spotted visiting Pippa and mum Carole at home before Christmas.

After the ceremony, guests will head to a large marquee in the Middleton family home.

The Duchess is not set to be a bridesmaid at Pippa's wedding. 

