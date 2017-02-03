Pippa Middleton's fiance pushes her vintage bike for her

By Dave Burke For Mailonline

Published: 06:32 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:43 EST, 4 February 2017

Soon-to-be wed couple Pippa Middleton and fiance James Matthews were all smiles as they prepared for married life - by visiting a flooring shop.

The pair, set to wed in what has been branded the Wedding of the Year, were pictured leaving the high-end Siberian Flooring store in Fulham Road, London yesterday.

Pippa styled herself in a maroon coat with fur collar and beanie whilst James was left to push her vintage bicycle.

Pippa styled herself in a maroon coat and beanie whilst James was left to push her vintage bicycle

The pair were all smiles as they left the flooring store in Fulham Road yesterday

Warm up in a fur collar coat like Pippa It's definitely wool coat weather so if you're feeling the chill then it's time to get something sorted. There are tons of trends to choose from but if you're not a shearling kind of girl and want to look more pulled together than a parka, then look to queen of classic style Pippa Middleton for inspiration. Pippa can be relied upon for timeless elegance and isn't one to push the boundaries when it comes to her look. The coat she wore as she stepped out with her fiance here is one she's worn previously and is a great example of her chic but straightforward aesthetic. It's from French Connection and we love the sedate shade and faux fur collar that adds a touch of glamour. And not to forget, extra warmth too. Sadly it has now sold out but click (right) to check out the high street brand's current selection. Or recreate Pippa's style with one of the winter warmers in our edit below. * PRICES MAY NOT BE AS ADVERTISED ...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

They were seen leaving the store at around 8pm last night, with James looking casual in a black sweater, matching trousers and a white shirt.

The couple looked to be enjoying themselves, laughing and joking with Pippa smiling broadly.

Pippa, 33, will marry her hedge-fund beau, 41, on May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, near the Middleton's £4.7million mansion in Berkshire.

Prince George, Pippa's nephew, is tipped to be a page boy and her niece Princess Charlotte, who will have just turned two, a flower girl.

The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister shot to public attention when she wore a bottom-hugging bridesmaid's dress at the royal wedding in 2011.

James was seen pushing Pippa's bike as the couple walked along the street

Pippa, 33, will marry her hedge-fund beau, 41, on May 20 St Mark’s Church in Englefield, near the Middleton's £4.7million mansion in Berkshire

Pippa was smiling as they left the store, three months ahead of the couple's wedding

Best man: James's brother - Made in Chelsea star Spencer, is set to have a prime job at the couple's wedding

James, older brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, is the CEO of Eden Rock capital management which he co-founded with his friend and business partner Edward Horner.

Before entering the world of finance, he was educated at Uppingham and was a racing driver.

Recently, he has helped set up ‘Eden Being’ with Oetker hotels; they aim to sell luxury products inspired by grand hotels.

Spencer is set to be best man at the lavish ceremony.

The couple share a joke as they walk away from the shop at around 8pm yesterday

Bobble: Pippa wrapped up against the January cold in a warm hat

A bicycle made for two! The couple have many hobbies in common and enjoy similar pursuits

Although smaller than sister Kate’s 1,900-strong service at Westminster Abbey in 2011, it will undoubtedly be a large affair, with between 350 and 400 guests.

Those who make the cut, according to one family acquaintance, will be 'her Edinburgh Castle crew meets Made In Chelsea'.

Pippa popped some luxurious ‘Save the Date’ cards inside her Christmas cards.

Her engagement ring — a whopping four-carat, Asscher-cut diamond in an octagonal halo, estimated to cost £250,000 — came from the discreet Chelsea jewellers Robinson Pelham.

Pippa's engagement ring — a whopping four-carat, Asscher-cut diamond in an octagonal halo, cost an estimated £250,000

Pippa shot to fame after she was a bridesmaid at her sister's wedding in 2011 (left), and recently ran the GE Blenheim Triathlon at Blenheim Palace (right)

Designer Giles Deacon is expected to design the dress after he was spotted visiting Pippa and mum Carole at home before Christmas.

After the ceremony, guests will head to a large marquee in the Middleton family home.

The Duchess is not set to be a bridesmaid at Pippa's wedding.