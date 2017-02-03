Furious David Beckham slammed Katherine Jenkins' OBE

- Hacked emails suggest Beckham was furious at the classical singer's OBE
- One email reportedly says: 'Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F****** joke'
- Others surround his stance in the Scottish referendum and investing in loss-making companies to reduce his tax bill
- His team have vehemently denied all the accusations put to them
When Katherine Jenkins was awarded an OBE in 2013, the decision was allegedly branded a 'f****** joke' by Beckham
Hacked emails suggest that David Beckham was less than happy with the decision to award classical music singer Katherine Jenkins with an OBE.
Beckham allegedly wrote an email to his PR manager, Simon Oliveira, indicating his fury that she had been handed an OBE after he missed out on the knighthood.
When Jenkins was awarded an OBE in 2013 - the same honour Beckham holds - the decision was allegedly branded a 'f****** joke.'
The ex-England captain, who himself received the honour a decade earlier, is reported to have sent a furious email to Oliveira, lambasting the decision by the honour's committee.
In it, he allegedly wrote: 'Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F****** joke.'
The Welsh soprano had previously admitted that her life was almost ruined by cocaine and ecstasy in an exclusive with Piers Morgan for the Mail on Sunday.
She turned her life around when, at the age of 23 in 2003, she was offered a six-album deal by Universal Records worth over £1million, and vowed not to waste her talents.
And she later said she was 'humbled' to be bestowed with the honour.
The hacked emails also suggest allegations surrounding his stance in the Scottish referendum and investing in loss-making companies to reduce his tax bill.
Beckham’s representatives dismissed the claims, stating that the emails had been ‘hacked and doctored’ from a private account.
A spokesperson for David Beckham said: 'This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.
Beckham was England captain when he was awarded the OBE in 2003 for his services to football
'David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world.
'David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term.
'Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.
'David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.'
