Furious David Beckham slammed Katherine Jenkins' OBE

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00

Furious David Beckham slammed Katherine Jenkins' OBE

  • Hacked emails suggest Beckham was furious at the classical singer's OBE 
  • One email reportedly says: 'Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F****** joke' 
  • Others surround his stance in the Scottish referendum and investing in loss-making companies to reduce his tax bill
  • His team have vehemently denied all the accusations put to them 

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 09:06 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:42 EST, 4 February 2017

When Katherine Jenkins was awarded an OBE in 2013, the decision was allegedly branded a ‘f****** joke’ by Beckham When Katherine Jenkins was awarded an OBE in 2013, the decision was allegedly branded a ‘f****** joke’ by Beckham

Hacked emails suggest that David Beckham was less than happy with the decision to award classical music singer Katherine Jenkins with an OBE. 

Beckham allegedly wrote an email to his PR manager, Simon Oliveira, indicating his fury that she had been handed an OBE after he missed out on the knighthood.

When Jenkins was awarded an OBE in 2013 - the same honour Beckham holds - the decision was allegedly branded a 'f****** joke.'

The ex-England captain, who himself received the honour a decade earlier, is reported to have sent a furious email to Oliveira, lambasting the decision by the honour's committee.

In it, he allegedly wrote: 'Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F****** joke.'

The Welsh soprano had previously admitted that her life was almost ruined by cocaine and ecstasy in an exclusive with Piers Morgan for the Mail on Sunday.

She turned her life around when, at the age of 23 in 2003, she was offered a six-album deal by Universal Records worth over £1million, and vowed not to waste her talents.

And she later said she was 'humbled' to be bestowed with the honour. 

The hacked emails also suggest allegations surrounding his stance in the Scottish referendum and investing in loss-making companies to reduce his tax bill. 

Beckham’s representatives dismissed the claims, stating that the emails had been ‘hacked and doctored’ from a private account. 

A spokesperson for David Beckham said: 'This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.

Beckham after scoring an injury-time equaliser against Greece during the World Cup qualifying match at Old Trafford in Manchester Beckham after scoring an injury-time equaliser against Greece during the World Cup qualifying match at Old Trafford in Manchester

Beckham was England captain when he was awarded the OBE in 2003 for his services to football

'David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. 

'David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term.

'Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.

'David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.'

