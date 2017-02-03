Pan Am: History, Design and Identity book explores airline

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Pan Am: History, Design and Identity book explores airline

  • Pan American Airlines pioneered the era of commercial flight from its bold inception in the late 1920s 
  • It won fame as history's most iconic airline, thanks in part to its alluring adverts and glamorous cabin crew
  • However, Pan Am was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1991 after a long and agonizing financial decline

By Annabel Fenwick Elliott for MailOnline

Published: 02:30 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:37 EST, 4 February 2017

  • e-mail
175 shares

99

View
comments

These days, mass air travel is far from a glamorous affair. 

But we can only imagine how exciting it would have been when it first broke onto the scene in the late 1920s - and no carrier was more pivotal to its development than Pan American Airways.

From its modest beginnings at a time when flying was still absurdly expensive (and considered far from safe), Pan Am refused to consider anything impossible and single-handedly revolutionized air travel - in part thanks to its highly effective publicity campaigns.

The pioneering airline launched the world's first commercial flight across the Pacific in 1935, and over the next 30-plus years, stood at the forefront of nearly all significant advances in the industry.

Pan Am's immaculately turned-out staff, too, contributed to the company’s image of friendliness, precision and reliability - but none of that was enough to save the company from crashing into bankruptcy in 1991.

These photos, taken from Pan Am: History, Design & Identity, a recent celebration of its past, prove that despite its eventual demise, no airline has even come close in terms of its glittering legacy.

Scroll down for video 

From its inception in 1927, Pan American Airways single-handedly revolutionized air travel and pioneered a new era of commercial flight. Pictured, one of its Boeing 377s photographed in 1949 From its inception in 1927, Pan American Airways single-handedly revolutionized air travel and pioneered a new era of commercial flight. Pictured, one of its Boeing 377s photographed in 1949

From its inception in 1927, Pan American Airways single-handedly revolutionized air travel and pioneered a new era of commercial flight. Pictured, one of its Boeing 377s photographed in 1949

Its meteoric rise to success came in part thanks to its highly effective publicity campaigns. Pictured, an alluring ad from 1949 Its meteoric rise to success came in part thanks to its highly effective publicity campaigns. Pictured, an alluring ad from 1949
The grinning face of an air hostess on a poster from 1950 The grinning face of an air hostess on a poster from 1950

Its meteoric rise to success came in part thanks to its highly effective publicity campaigns. Pictured, left, an alluring ad from 1949 and right, the grinning face of an air hostess on a poster from 1950

Pan Am's very first logo in 1929 would soon become a world-famous symbol as the airline grew, Pan Am's very first logo in 1929 would soon become a world-famous symbol as the airline grew,
It didn't change much over the years, pictured here in 1942 It didn't change much over the years, pictured here in 1942

Pan Am's very first logo in 1929, left, would soon become a world-famous symbol as the airline grew, and it didn't change much over the years. The logo on the right dates to 1942

In 1929, Pan Am was one of the first companies after the Navy to acquire this twin-engined amphibious aircraft model, the Sikorsky S-38, which carried a maximum of eight passengers at a speed of 100 mph In 1929, Pan Am was one of the first companies after the Navy to acquire this twin-engined amphibious aircraft model, the Sikorsky S-38, which carried a maximum of eight passengers at a speed of 100 mph

In 1929, Pan Am was one of the first companies after the Navy to acquire this twin-engined amphibious aircraft model, the Sikorsky S-38, which carried a maximum of eight passengers at a speed of 100 mph

By 1932, the airline had upgraded to Sikorsky S-40 planes, which could carry 38 passengers and was marginally faster with a speed of 115 mph By 1932, the airline had upgraded to Sikorsky S-40 planes, which could carry 38 passengers and was marginally faster with a speed of 115 mph

By 1932, the airline had upgraded to Sikorsky S-40 planes, which could carry 38 passengers and was marginally faster with a speed of 115 mph

Passengers are seen boarding the same plane in 1932, dressed to the nines in honour of this new and staggering feat of engineering  Passengers are seen boarding the same plane in 1932, dressed to the nines in honour of this new and staggering feat of engineering 

Passengers are seen boarding the same plane in 1932, dressed to the nines in honour of this new and staggering feat of engineering 

Pan Am’s marine air terminal in Miami at Dinner Key, pictured in 1932, was privately built by the airline and on most days, eager spectators vastly outnumbered the actual passengers Pan Am’s marine air terminal in Miami at Dinner Key, pictured in 1932, was privately built by the airline and on most days, eager spectators vastly outnumbered the actual passengers

Pan Am’s marine air terminal in Miami at Dinner Key, pictured in 1932, was privately built by the airline and on most days, eager spectators vastly outnumbered the actual passengers

A Pan Am Marting M-130 in 1935 A Pan Am Marting M-130 in 1935
A Sikorsky S-42 taking off in 1936. Pan Am didn't decide to end seaplane services in favour of landplanes until the mid-1940s A Sikorsky S-42 taking off in 1936. Pan Am didn't decide to end seaplane services in favour of landplanes until the mid-1940s

Pictured, left, a Marting M-130 in 1935 and right, a Sikorsky S-42 taking off in 1936. Pan Am didn't decide to end seaplane services in favour of landplanes until the mid-1940s

For Pan Am to run commercial flights between the United States and Asia successfully, landing rights in Shanghai - pictured under a Pan Am Douglas DC-2 in 1936 - were essential For Pan Am to run commercial flights between the United States and Asia successfully, landing rights in Shanghai - pictured under a Pan Am Douglas DC-2 in 1936 - were essential

For Pan Am to run commercial flights between the United States and Asia successfully, landing rights in Shanghai - pictured under a Pan Am Douglas DC-2 in 1936 - were essential

By 1939, Pan Am's growing fleet included the Boeing 314 seaplane, pictured taking off from Washington's Puget Sound By 1939, Pan Am's growing fleet included the Boeing 314 seaplane, pictured taking off from Washington's Puget Sound
A Boeing 314 soaring over New York's Long Island A Boeing 314 soaring over New York's Long Island

By 1939, Pan Am's growing fleet included the Boeing 314 seaplane, pictured left taking off from Washington's Puget Sound, and right, soaring over New York's Long Island

Built in 1939 to handle Pan Am's sea planes, New York's art deco International Marine Air Terminal, pictured, remains the state's only surviving terminal from the first generation of air travel Built in 1939 to handle Pan Am's sea planes, New York's art deco International Marine Air Terminal, pictured, remains the state's only surviving terminal from the first generation of air travel

Built in 1939 to handle Pan Am's sea planes, New York's art deco International Marine Air Terminal, pictured, remains the state's only surviving terminal from the first generation of air travel

The Boeing 377, introduced in 1947 and pictured here in Trujillo, Peru, in 1956, set a new standard in aircraft interior design, when the passenger compartments of earlier aircraft interiors were removed to create a single open space interior The Boeing 377, introduced in 1947 and pictured here in Trujillo, Peru, in 1956, set a new standard in aircraft interior design, when the passenger compartments of earlier aircraft interiors were removed to create a single open space interior

The Boeing 377, introduced in 1947 and pictured here in Trujillo, Peru, in 1956, set a new standard in aircraft interior design, when the passenger compartments of earlier aircraft interiors were removed to create a single open space interior

Vibrant and inspirational posters advertised Pan Am's transatlantic routes, pictured in 1940 Vibrant and inspirational posters advertised Pan Am's transatlantic routes, pictured in 1940
Another poster a decade later in 1950 Another poster a decade later in 1950

Vibrant and inspirational posters advertised Pan Am's transatlantic routes, pictured left in 1940, and right, a decade later in 1950

The jet age really took off at the end of 1958, pictured, and Pan Am's immaculately turned-out staff contributed greatly to the company’s image of friendliness, precision and reliability The jet age really took off at the end of 1958, pictured, and Pan Am's immaculately turned-out staff contributed greatly to the company’s image of friendliness, precision and reliability

The jet age really took off at the end of 1958, pictured, and Pan Am's immaculately turned-out staff contributed greatly to the company’s image of friendliness, precision and reliability

Pan Am was the launch customer of the Boeing 707, pictured in 1960 - the first jetliner in history to be commercially successful Pan Am was the launch customer of the Boeing 707, pictured in 1960 - the first jetliner in history to be commercially successful

Pan Am was the launch customer of the Boeing 707, pictured in 1960 - the first jetliner in history to be commercially successful

The driveway and main entrance to Pan Am's dedicated New York terminal in 1962 The driveway and main entrance to Pan Am's dedicated New York terminal in 1962
Its grand Panorama Room Restaurant photographed the same year Its grand Panorama Room Restaurant photographed the same year

Pictured, left, the driveway and main entrance to Pan Am's dedicated terminal in New York in 1962, and right, its grand Panorama Room Restaurant. They were located at what is now the JFK terminal

A butler serves drinks in 1962 from inside the first class lounge as a gaggle of well-heeled passengers await their flight A butler serves drinks in 1962 from inside the first class lounge as a gaggle of well-heeled passengers await their flight

A butler serves drinks in 1962 from inside the first class lounge as a gaggle of well-heeled passengers await their flight

Pan Am founded the Intercontinental Hotel Corporation in the mid-1940s to accommodate its crew and passengers in destinations where upscale hotels were not yet present. Pictured, the Phoenicia Intercontinental, in Beirut in 1962 Pan Am founded the Intercontinental Hotel Corporation in the mid-1940s to accommodate its crew and passengers in destinations where upscale hotels were not yet present. Pictured, the Phoenicia Intercontinental, in Beirut in 1962
A guest reclines at the hotel with a Pan Am branded bag by her side A guest reclines at the hotel with a Pan Am branded bag by her side

Pan Am founded the Intercontinental Hotel Corporation in the mid-1940s to accommodate its crew and passengers in destinations where upscale hotels were not yet present. Pictured, the Phoenicia Intercontinental, in Beirut, in 1962

The lobby of Ecuador's Intercontinental Quito in the late 1960s The lobby of Ecuador's Intercontinental Quito in the late 1960s
Actor John Wayne boarding a Pan Am Boeing 707 in 1965 Actor John Wayne boarding a Pan Am Boeing 707 in 1965

Pictured left, the lobby of Ecuador's Intercontinental Quito in the late 1960s, and right, actor John Wayne boarding a Pan Am Boeing 707 in 1965

The next massive jump in aircraft innovation came around with the birth of the Boeing 747, pictured under construction in 1968 The next massive jump in aircraft innovation came around with the birth of the Boeing 747, pictured under construction in 1968
A Boeing 747 undergoing a test flight the following year A Boeing 747 undergoing a test flight the following year

The next massive jump in aircraft innovation came around with the birth of the Boeing 747, pictured left under construction in 1968 and right, undergoing a test flight the following year

WHY DID PAN AM GO BUST? 

Pan Am's lasting and positive image from its inception in 1929 is remarkable in view of its long and agonizing decline, which began in the late 1960s and noticeably affected the quality of passenger services from about 1980 onward.

Perhaps the single most decisive reason for Pan Am’s decay was its inability to secure political support for acquisition of an American domestic route network in its home market. 

By the time it seriously started to lobby for them in the early 1940s, it had become by far the world’s most powerful airline, and other US airlines convincingly argued that Pan Am would create a monopoly if allowed to compete with them.

Over the next decades, its increasingly dire financial situation led to the gradual sale of its various divisions. In April 1985, it sold off its Pacific division -  25 per cent of its entire route network - to United Airlines.

Things only worsened when, on December 21, 1988, Libyan terrorists bombed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, resulting in 103 passenger fatalities. The airline was later slapped with a $300million lawsuit filed by more than 100 families of the flight.

Pan Am was finally forced to declare bankruptcy on January 8, 1991. Its last remaining profitable assets were purchased by Delta Air Lines, and the rest faded into history.

Pan Am was the first airline to order the Boeing 747, pictured here in a poster from 1970 - an aircraft which is still the most recognised model in the world Pan Am was the first airline to order the Boeing 747, pictured here in a poster from 1970 - an aircraft which is still the most recognised model in the world

Pan Am was the first airline to order the Boeing 747, pictured here in a poster from 1970 - an aircraft which is still the most recognised model in the world

An advert from 1970 hailed this Pan Am plane a 'space ship' and boasted about extras including two aisles instead of one, plus wider seats and the first overhead luggage compartments An advert from 1970 hailed this Pan Am plane a 'space ship' and boasted about extras including two aisles instead of one, plus wider seats and the first overhead luggage compartments

An advert from 1970 hailed this Pan Am plane a 'space ship' and boasted about extras including two aisles instead of one, plus wider seats and the first overhead luggage compartments

Pan Am's agonizing decline began in the late 1960s and noticeably affected the quality of passenger services from about 1980, pictured Pan Am's agonizing decline began in the late 1960s and noticeably affected the quality of passenger services from about 1980, pictured

Pan Am's agonizing decline began in the late 1960s and noticeably affected the quality of passenger services from about 1980, pictured

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 20 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 45 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 40 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 45 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 49 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 04/02/2017 09:27:00 Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold

Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold

Practice stumps used in the run up to the 1932/1933 Ashes series are to be soldThe contraption allowed for a dangerous new bowling tactic to

0 World 04/02/2017 09:31:00 Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive

Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive

The University of Bristol was evacuated after bomb material was concocted The substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was accidentally made by a studentBomb disposal team had

0 World 04/02/2017 09:36:00 Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions

Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions

Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday US sanctioned 13

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/02/2017 12:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:30:00 A pastor caught in the act � pants down

A pastor caught in the act � pants down

0 Videos 06/01/2017 00:41:00 Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria

Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:58:00 IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the

0 Videos 13/01/2017 08:04:00 Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 23:45:00 Apostle Suleman asks FG to ask El-Rufai to produce Fulani herdsmen he paid money to

Apostle Suleman asks FG to ask El-Rufai to produce Fulani herdsmen he paid money to

By Sam Eyoboka & Rotimi Ojomoyela The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to compel Kaduna State Governor,

0 News 30/01/2017 13:06:00 Airtel Nigeria Night Plan: How To Get 1.5GB For Just N50

Airtel Nigeria Night Plan: How To Get 1.5GB For Just N50

To enjoy this amazing and cheap offer from Airtel Nigeria, you need to subscribe for the SmartTRYBE service.How To Subscribe.... Dial *312# with your phone and

0 News 03/02/2017 01:25:00 what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

0 News 02/02/2017 09:25:00 NECO to begin sales of NCEE forms soon

NECO to begin sales of NCEE forms soon

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms. The News Agency of

0 News 02/02/2017 00:45:00 Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [02 February, 2017]

Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [02 February, 2017]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, February 02, 2017.NEW TELEGRAPH: Nigerian Delivers Quadruplets, Owes UK Hospital N152m Obiano To

0 News 02/02/2017 00:38:00 Worst leadership is in the church, says Adeboye

Worst leadership is in the church, says Adeboye

Samson Folarin The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said there is dearth of good leadership in the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:13:00 Dangerous Models 2

Dangerous Models 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:13:00 4 Brothers Season 2

4 Brothers Season 2

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:49:00 Doro Queens 2

Doro Queens 2

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:43:00 College Girls Are Back 4

College Girls Are Back 4

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:51:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller

Jenifa The Tomato Seller

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:38:00 My Secret Boyfriends

My Secret Boyfriends

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie