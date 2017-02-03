Pan Am: History, Design and Identity book explores airline

- Pan American Airlines pioneered the era of commercial flight from its bold inception in the late 1920s
- It won fame as history's most iconic airline, thanks in part to its alluring adverts and glamorous cabin crew
- However, Pan Am was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1991 after a long and agonizing financial decline
By Annabel Fenwick Elliott for MailOnline
Published: 02:30 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:37 EST, 4 February 2017
99
View
comments
These days, mass air travel is far from a glamorous affair.
But we can only imagine how exciting it would have been when it first broke onto the scene in the late 1920s - and no carrier was more pivotal to its development than Pan American Airways.
From its modest beginnings at a time when flying was still absurdly expensive (and considered far from safe), Pan Am refused to consider anything impossible and single-handedly revolutionized air travel - in part thanks to its highly effective publicity campaigns.
The pioneering airline launched the world's first commercial flight across the Pacific in 1935, and over the next 30-plus years, stood at the forefront of nearly all significant advances in the industry.
Pan Am's immaculately turned-out staff, too, contributed to the company’s image of friendliness, precision and reliability - but none of that was enough to save the company from crashing into bankruptcy in 1991.
These photos, taken from Pan Am: History, Design & Identity, a recent celebration of its past, prove that despite its eventual demise, no airline has even come close in terms of its glittering legacy.
Scroll down for video
From its inception in 1927, Pan American Airways single-handedly revolutionized air travel and pioneered a new era of commercial flight. Pictured, one of its Boeing 377s photographed in 1949
Its meteoric rise to success came in part thanks to its highly effective publicity campaigns. Pictured, left, an alluring ad from 1949 and right, the grinning face of an air hostess on a poster from 1950
Pan Am's very first logo in 1929, left, would soon become a world-famous symbol as the airline grew, and it didn't change much over the years. The logo on the right dates to 1942
In 1929, Pan Am was one of the first companies after the Navy to acquire this twin-engined amphibious aircraft model, the Sikorsky S-38, which carried a maximum of eight passengers at a speed of 100 mph
By 1932, the airline had upgraded to Sikorsky S-40 planes, which could carry 38 passengers and was marginally faster with a speed of 115 mph
Passengers are seen boarding the same plane in 1932, dressed to the nines in honour of this new and staggering feat of engineering
Pan Am’s marine air terminal in Miami at Dinner Key, pictured in 1932, was privately built by the airline and on most days, eager spectators vastly outnumbered the actual passengers
Pictured, left, a Marting M-130 in 1935 and right, a Sikorsky S-42 taking off in 1936. Pan Am didn't decide to end seaplane services in favour of landplanes until the mid-1940s
For Pan Am to run commercial flights between the United States and Asia successfully, landing rights in Shanghai - pictured under a Pan Am Douglas DC-2 in 1936 - were essential
By 1939, Pan Am's growing fleet included the Boeing 314 seaplane, pictured left taking off from Washington's Puget Sound, and right, soaring over New York's Long Island
Built in 1939 to handle Pan Am's sea planes, New York's art deco International Marine Air Terminal, pictured, remains the state's only surviving terminal from the first generation of air travel
The Boeing 377, introduced in 1947 and pictured here in Trujillo, Peru, in 1956, set a new standard in aircraft interior design, when the passenger compartments of earlier aircraft interiors were removed to create a single open space interior
Vibrant and inspirational posters advertised Pan Am's transatlantic routes, pictured left in 1940, and right, a decade later in 1950
The jet age really took off at the end of 1958, pictured, and Pan Am's immaculately turned-out staff contributed greatly to the company’s image of friendliness, precision and reliability
Pan Am was the launch customer of the Boeing 707, pictured in 1960 - the first jetliner in history to be commercially successful
Pictured, left, the driveway and main entrance to Pan Am's dedicated terminal in New York in 1962, and right, its grand Panorama Room Restaurant. They were located at what is now the JFK terminal
A butler serves drinks in 1962 from inside the first class lounge as a gaggle of well-heeled passengers await their flight
Pan Am founded the Intercontinental Hotel Corporation in the mid-1940s to accommodate its crew and passengers in destinations where upscale hotels were not yet present. Pictured, the Phoenicia Intercontinental, in Beirut, in 1962
Pictured left, the lobby of Ecuador's Intercontinental Quito in the late 1960s, and right, actor John Wayne boarding a Pan Am Boeing 707 in 1965
The next massive jump in aircraft innovation came around with the birth of the Boeing 747, pictured left under construction in 1968 and right, undergoing a test flight the following year
WHY DID PAN AM GO BUST?
Pan Am's lasting and positive image from its inception in 1929 is remarkable in view of its long and agonizing decline, which began in the late 1960s and noticeably affected the quality of passenger services from about 1980 onward.
Perhaps the single most decisive reason for Pan Am’s decay was its inability to secure political support for acquisition of an American domestic route network in its home market.
By the time it seriously started to lobby for them in the early 1940s, it had become by far the world’s most powerful airline, and other US airlines convincingly argued that Pan Am would create a monopoly if allowed to compete with them.
Over the next decades, its increasingly dire financial situation led to the gradual sale of its various divisions. In April 1985, it sold off its Pacific division - 25 per cent of its entire route network - to United Airlines.
Things only worsened when, on December 21, 1988, Libyan terrorists bombed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, resulting in 103 passenger fatalities. The airline was later slapped with a $300million lawsuit filed by more than 100 families of the flight.
Pan Am was finally forced to declare bankruptcy on January 8, 1991. Its last remaining profitable assets were purchased by Delta Air Lines, and the rest faded into history.
Pan Am was the first airline to order the Boeing 747, pictured here in a poster from 1970 - an aircraft which is still the most recognised model in the world
An advert from 1970 hailed this Pan Am plane a 'space ship' and boasted about extras including two aisles instead of one, plus wider seats and the first overhead luggage compartments
Pan Am's agonizing decline began in the late 1960s and noticeably affected the quality of passenger services from about 1980, pictured
Most watched News videos
MOST READ NEWS
Related Articles
Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold
Practice stumps used in the run up to the 1932/1933 Ashes series are to be soldThe contraption allowed for a dangerous new bowling tactic to
Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive
The University of Bristol was evacuated after bomb material was concocted The substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was accidentally made by a studentBomb disposal team had
Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions
Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday US sanctioned 13
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity
- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister
IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
Most Read NewsView all posts
Apostle Suleman asks FG to ask El-Rufai to produce Fulani herdsmen he paid money to
By Sam Eyoboka & Rotimi Ojomoyela The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to compel Kaduna State Governor,
Airtel Nigeria Night Plan: How To Get 1.5GB For Just N50
To enjoy this amazing and cheap offer from Airtel Nigeria, you need to subscribe for the SmartTRYBE service.How To Subscribe.... Dial *312# with your phone and
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The
NECO to begin sales of NCEE forms soon
The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms. The News Agency of
Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [02 February, 2017]
Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, February 02, 2017.NEW TELEGRAPH: Nigerian Delivers Quadruplets, Owes UK Hospital N152m Obiano To
Worst leadership is in the church, says Adeboye
Samson Folarin The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said there is dearth of good leadership in the
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
College Girls Are Back 4
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Jenifa The Tomato Seller
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>