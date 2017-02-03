Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions

- Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power'
- The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday
- US sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities related to Iran's missile programme
By Charlie Moore For Mailonline
Published: 07:08 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:36 EST, 4 February 2017
164
View
comments
Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' to new US President Donald Trump.
The test by Revolutionary Guards retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday for a recent ballistic missile trial.
The US sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities related to Iran's missile programme and Mr Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said the United States was putting Iran on notice over its 'destabilising activity'.
Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' to new US President Donald Trump
Iran's Revolutionary Guards website said that the aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to 'showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions.'
Iranian state news agencies reported that home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems would be tested in the drill.
The Revolutionary Guards said the missiles deployed for Saturday's exercise would only be of very short range - up to 47 miles.
They said the manoeuvres in the northeastern province of Semnan were aimed at demonstrating their 'complete preparedness to deal with the threats' and 'humiliating sanctions' from Washington.
'Different types of domestically produced radar and missile systems, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems will be used in this exercise,' the Guards' website said.
Although tensions between Washington and Iran have risen, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering raising the number of US forces in the Middle East to address Iran's 'misbehavior' at this time, but warned that the world would not ignore Iranian activities.
He yesterday called Iran 'the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.'
Iran has one of the Middle East's largest missile programmes and held a similar exercise in December to showcase its defence systems, including radars, anti-missile defence units, and short and medium-range missiles.
The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday for a recent ballistic missile test
Tehran confirmed on Wednesday that it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, but said the test did not breach the Islamic Republic's nuclear agreement with world powers or a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.
Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but the latest test was the first since Mr Trump entered the White House. Mr Trump said during his election campaign that he would stop Iran's missile programme.
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and recommended the missile testing be studied at committee level. The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called the test 'unacceptable'.
The Security Council resolution was adopted to buttress the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear activities to allay concerns they could be used to develop atomic bombs, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
The resolution urged Tehran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons. Critics say the resolution's language does not make this obligatory.
Tehran says it has not carried out any work on missiles specifically designed to carry nuclear payloads.
Most watched News videos
MOST READ NEWS
Related Articles
Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold
Practice stumps used in the run up to the 1932/1933 Ashes series are to be soldThe contraption allowed for a dangerous new bowling tactic to
Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive
The University of Bristol was evacuated after bomb material was concocted The substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was accidentally made by a studentBomb disposal team had
Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions
Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday US sanctioned 13
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos
- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led
Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
Most Read NewsView all posts
661 rifles: Wanted customs officers surrender
Samson Folarin The two customs officers who were declared wanted by the Nigeria Customs Service in connection with the 661 pump-action rifles recovered in the Mile
Provost lauded for College facelift
By Tare Youdeowei THE National Association of Oduduwa Students (NAOS), an umbrella body for all Yoruba students nationwide and in the Diaspora, recently visited the Federal
Star witness in corrupt judge’s trial escapes assassin’s bullet
- Prosecution in the alleged corruption trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has said that its star witness was nearly killed by assassins - Lawyer to the
Rain injures 13 corps members, destroys worship center in Oyo camp
Thirteen members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo state were injured while a worship centre was destroyed during the first rain of
The President’s enemies are becoming my enemies –Mc Tagwaye
Mc Tagwaye, a comedian from Katsina State, has taken the internet by storm as he looks and talks like President Muhammadu Buhari. He speaks to
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Most Watched Movies
Ghost In Love
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise
Go Slow 2
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
My Son Will Never Marry You 3
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Seductive Electrician 2
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
Post Your Comment below: >>