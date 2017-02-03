Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive

- The University of Bristol was evacuated after bomb material was concocted
- The substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was accidentally made by a student
- Bomb disposal team had to attend to the chemical and students were evacuated
- TATP was used in the 7/7 bombings, the November 2015 Paris assault and 2016 Brussels attack
By Simon Holmes For Mailonline
Published: 08:06 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:31 EST, 4 February 2017
125
View
comments
A top university's science department was evacuated after a student accidentally concocted a deadly explosive - the same as that used in the 7/7 bombings.
The explosive substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was created in the University of Bristol's chemistry lab, according to a staff member.
It's the same chemical that was used in the London 7/7 bombings as well as terror attacks in Paris and Brussels.
Staff and students from the School of Chemistry were evacuated after the dangerous mixture was discovered
Police, ambulances and five fire engines attended as a precaution and a bomb disposal team attended to help dispose of the chemical
Staff and students from the School of Chemistry were evacuated after the dangerous mixture was discovered in a lab at 2.30pm on Friday.
Police, ambulances and five fire engines attended as a precaution and a bomb disposal team attended to help dispose of the chemical.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it could not comment on the substance but confirmed the incident was not being treated suspicious.
Twitter user Hannah Gamlin, who is based in the West Country, tweeted: 'If you just heard a loud bang in Bristol it was an unsafe substance from Bristol Uni chemistry lab being disposed of in Royal Fort Gardens.'
The fire brigade and ambulance service was called to the scene as a precaution
A member of staff who was working in the building at the time of the evacuation said the TATP was created as a by-product of an experiment.
The staff member added: 'There are two levels and both floors were filled with first and second year students, and probably around 150 just in one lab alone.
'As you can imagine, everyone didn't stay calm and got out very quickly. I was told by those working closely to the lab it was TATP.'
TATP is a homemade explosive substance, and has been used in improvised explosive devices (IED).
Traces of it was found after the 7/7 bombings, the November 2015 Paris attacks and last year's Brussels bombing.
The University of Bristol's science department had to be evacuated after a student accidentally concocted a substance used in bombs
A spokesman for Bristol University would not confirm the nature of the substance, saying a review was set to start next week.
But he confirmed the 'unstable substance' was made accidentally.
He said: 'Our chemistry building and those buildings in the near vicinity were evacuated earlier this afternoon as a precaution, due to an unstable substance being manufactured by mistake.
'The substance has been disposed of safely and no one was injured.
'We will be looking into what happened and seeing what lessons can be learned.'
Most watched News videos
MOST READ NEWS
Related Articles
Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold
Practice stumps used in the run up to the 1932/1933 Ashes series are to be soldThe contraption allowed for a dangerous new bowling tactic to
Bristol University evacuated after student makes explosive
The University of Bristol was evacuated after bomb material was concocted The substance TATP, or acetone peroxide, was accidentally made by a studentBomb disposal team had
Iran to carry out missile test a day after Trump sanctions
Iran is today testing missile and radar systems to 'showcase its power' The test retaliates to Mr Trump's imposition of sanctions on Tehran yesterday US sanctioned 13
Most Watched VideosView all posts
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family
- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Most Read NewsView all posts
Only 40 super-rich Nigerians pay correct tax — Govt report
Kemi Lanre-Aremu Only 40 super -rich Nigerians pay correct tax on their income, a government report commissioned by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Joint
Syria: Aleppo football fans cheer first home game in years
Syrians cheered excitedly in an Aleppo stadium on Saturday as they watched their first live football match in the war-ravaged city in years. The Ittihad club
Fayose messages Buhari, reacts to FG’s planned secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu, Dasuki
- Governor Fayose accused the federal government of anti-democratic practices - He said Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu should be tried in the open - The governor suggested
Osinbajo: VP meets with Saraki, Dogara over 2017 budget, economy
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, met with the leadership of the National Assembly. According to Punch, the VP had a meeting with the
Godswill Akpabio Accused of Sponsoring Tuface Idibia's Anti-Govt Protest
Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio is allegedly the money bag behind the anti-government protest by Music star, Tuface Idibia.READ: 2Face Idibia to Stage Massive Anti-Government
AFCON 2017: Elneny ruled out of semi-final
EGYPT and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will not recover from injury in time to face Burkina Faso in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. The 24-year-old
Most Watched Movies
Dirty Mistakes 2
STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
African Beauty 2
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Victim Of Life
A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>