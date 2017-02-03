Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Stumps used in notorious Bodyline Ashes tour to be sold

  • Practice stumps used in the run up to the 1932/1933 Ashes series are to be sold
  • The contraption allowed for a dangerous new bowling tactic to be perfected
  • The notorious series caused so much controversy it led to diplomatic unrest
  • English captain Douglas Jardine was heavily criticised in their 4-1 Test victory  

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Published: 07:03 EST, 4 February 2017

A set of mechanical stumps used in the run up to an Ashes tour so controversial that it led to diplomatic unrest have been put up for auction.

The notorious series of 1932/33 became known as the Bodyline tour and remains a dark moment in English cricket history. 

Stumps that England's fast bowlers may have practised on during their 31-day passage to Australia are to sold at a Norwich auctioneers.

The stumps were made 10cm higher than regulation size and came with a built in unit at the base which indicated how hard the ball had been bowled.

A set of mechanical stumps that may have been used in the run-up to the most controversial Ashes series ever have been put up for auction. The notorious series of 1932/33 became known as the Bodyline tour after the dangerous tactics English cricketers used in the Tests A set of mechanical stumps that may have been used in the run-up to the most controversial Ashes series ever have been put up for auction. The notorious series of 1932/33 became known as the Bodyline tour after the dangerous tactics English cricketers used in the Tests

The mechanical contraption allowed the stumps to tilt backwards upon impact and reveal the force of the delivery, ranging from one to six.

The series became so controversial because of England's aggressive tactics.

Facing the fearsome batting of Australian legend Don Bradman, they were accused of devising a means of neutralising the run-sensation that undermined the gentlemanly conduct of the game.

England's men bowled hard and fast down the line so that the ball would bounce up at their opposition batsman's face. 

The receiving batsman, faced with three options could duck out of the way and expose their wicket, play the ball but risk being caught out by nearby fielders, or move in and risk the agonizing impact of the fast ball.

Australia accused the English cricketers of unfair play and ungentlemanly conduct - slurs so offensive that it spilled into the diplomatic arena with prime ministers of both countries intervening.

Now these stumps, inscribed with the words 'tour 1933' are set to sell for a guide price of £350 at Knights Sporting Auctions in Norwich. 

The Bodyline tactic, also known as fast leg theory, meant bowling the ball hard and fast down the line. The ball would bounce up high towards the oppositions face compelling them to either move out of the way and expose their wicket, or take the full impact to the head The Bodyline tactic, also known as fast leg theory, meant bowling the ball hard and fast down the line. The ball would bounce up high towards the oppositions face compelling them to either move out of the way and expose their wicket, or take the full impact to the head
The stumps, which were designed to be used on the 31-day passage to Australia, have a mechanical base indicating the power of the ball upon impact. They are to be sold at Knights Sporting Auctions in Norwich for a guide price of £350 The stumps, which were designed to be used on the 31-day passage to Australia, have a mechanical base indicating the power of the ball upon impact. They are to be sold at Knights Sporting Auctions in Norwich for a guide price of £350

The Bodyline tactic, also known as fast leg theory, meant bowling the ball hard and fast down the line. The ball would bounce up high towards the opposition's face compelling them to either move out of the way and expose their wicket, or take the full impact to the head

Harold Larwood (pictured) was one of England's most fearsome bowlers known for his speed and accuracy. He was one of the key implementer's of the aggressive fast leg theory Harold Larwood (pictured) was one of England's most fearsome bowlers known for his speed and accuracy. He was one of the key implementer's of the aggressive fast leg theory
Harold Larwood (pictured) was one of England's most fearsome bowlers known for his speed and accuracy. He was one of the key implementer's of the aggressive fast leg theory

Douglas Jardine, captain of the Marylebone Cricket Club - cricket's then governing body - came under intense scrutiny for his fearsome Bodyline tactics, also called fast leg theory.

Even some of Jardine's teammates refused to go along with the strategy that endangered their opponents.

The set of stumps he used to practice on, called Pullen's Auto Cricket, were patented in 1934 by J.G.S Pullen of Kent but were never developed further.

England returned home as heroes having won the series 4-1. 

However the Australian cricket authorities lodged a formal complaint to the MCC in London over their 'unsportsmanlike tactics' - a criticism that remains at the heart of English cricket's most controversial moment.  

The Ashes Bodyline tour 1932/33

Having lost the previous Test series, England's cricketers were under pressure to regain the coveted Ashes trophy. 

Crucially, Australia had the sensational batsman Don Bradman in their ranks. Wary of the cricketer who had scored 974 runs at an average of 139 the previous series, England devised a tactic to neutralize the danger man.

Bowling the ball down the line, so that the ball would bounce up in the face of Australia's cricketers, the unsportsmanlike tactic was greeted with much disgust by the opposition side. 

English cricket captain Douglas Jardine came under a barrage of criticism for his decision to bowl so dangerously, including from his own team mates. In response he dubbed them 'conscientious objectors'.

Prime ministers of both countries had to step in the deescalate the row that remains one of the sourest moments in English cricket history. 

Don Bradman a victim of Harold Larwood's leg-trap when he had scored only 8 in the third Test at Adelaide Don Bradman a victim of Harold Larwood's leg-trap when he had scored only 8 in the third Test at Adelaide

Don Bradman a victim of Harold Larwood's leg-trap when he had scored only 8 in the third Test at Adelaide

 

