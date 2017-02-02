Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

You are not above the law, American court says as Trump's ban on Muslims is overturned; president fires back

The attempt by President Donald Trump to flush out terrorists from the United States of America by banning some Muslim-dominated countries from seeking refuge in his country, has met stiff resistance after a judge blocked the move.

According to Al Jazeera, US District Judge James Robart ruled against Trump's Muslim ban on Friday, February 3, and reports say it will remain valid nationwide in the meantime.

Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson, noted after the judge's decision, that "The constitution prevailed today. No one is above the law - not even the president.

"I said from the beginning it is not the loudest voice that prevails in a courtroom, it's the constitution."

With Friday's ruling, Ferguson, explained that anybody with a valid US visa must be allowed entry into the US by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as the ruling was described as the most sweeping ever in the history of America.

The White House immediately responded to the ruling, with the justice department stating that the next step to be taken would be reviewed after studying the written order.

A statement issued immediately after the ruling, reads: "At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.

"The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people."

Following in the footsteps of America's Trump is Kuwait which also immediately placed bans on some Islamic countries.

It was gathered that the tight entry restrictions were placed as a result of the instability of those countries with the government of Kuwait pledging to lift the bans as soon as the security situation improves.

It is now uncertain if the Kuwait legal institution will also be able to rescind their federal power's decision to disallow Muslims from the listed countries from visiting.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

  

