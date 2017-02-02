Nyesom Wike reveals why he has stopped going to Abuja

- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why he has stopped going to Abuja
- Governor Wike has not been in Nigeria's capital for the last four months
- Nigerian state chief executives are known for frequenting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why he has not visited the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in the last four months.
Governor Wike reveals why he has stopped going to Abuja
According to The Guardian, Governor Wike said he stopped visiting the nation's capital due to the ‘excessive prevalence of lies’ in Abuja.
The governor made the comment while flagging-off the second phase of the reconstruction of Port Harcourt township roads recently.
His words: “The Federal Capital Capital has been enmeshed in political falsehood and deception, which negatively impacts on development.”
“I have not travelled to Abuja for more than four months because it is a centre of lies. Let them continue to lie in Abuja.
“As they suffer economic downturn in Abuja, we shall continue to make progress in Rivers. They lie too much in Abuja, so there is no reason to listen to them. Here, we make promises and we keep to our promises.”
The governor also explained that the second phase of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Port Harcourt township roads would enhance the economy of the densely populated areas.
He noted that his administration contracted Julius Berger Construction Company for the second phase of the project because it believes there is need for durable jobs in the suburbs.
The governor urged the contractor to employ youths from the state capital to be involved as they execute the project.
“I am doing this for the township because you people stood by me all through the electioneering period. This is a symbiotic relationship,” he said.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 29, Governor Wike and his wife joined thousands of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) faithfuls at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally.
