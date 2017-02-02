Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

How President Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun, others protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 (photos)

In 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, John Oyegun and others were pictured protesting against the Goodluck Jonathan-led federal government and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

L-R: APC chieftain, Nasir El-rufai; former APC publicity secretary, Chief Lai Mohammed; APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun and President Muhammadu Buhari, at the APC salvation rally in Abuja

The protest tagged ‘Salvation Rally’, was aimed at drawing global attention to what the APC described as deliberate hijack of the Nigeria police and other security agencies by the ruling PDP.

According to them, the rally was essentially a clarion call against the increased spate of insecurity, killings, corruption, and police brutality against official opposition.

APC also accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP of gross incompetence and unprecedented display of impunity.

See more photos from the protest in 2014 below:

Fast forward three years later, and the APC being at the helm of affairs, is likely to suffer the same fate the opposition suffered in 2014.

About a few weeks ago, a group announced it would be staging an anti-Buhari rally to protest against the present administration over the 'supposed' state of the nation and popular Nigerian music icon, Tuface Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, alongside other top Nigerian artistes have vowed to join this march.

According to the Nigerian singer the protest which will hold on February 6, was never his creation but a call to action to speak up for his people.

In fact, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has added his voice to the planned protest while many other top Nigerian personalities have been indifferent over the planned march against the president and the present administration.

Mixed reactions have trailed the proposed nationwide strike as some people are of the opinion that 2baba was paid by a politician while some have said they would stand with him.

In reaction to reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is trying to stop the protest because the musician didn't ask for official permission, Kaduna state senator, Shehu Sani said: "We came in to power through a popular mandate backed by an organised culture of protests and criticisms against an establishment and a system;any attempt by us to use the apparatus of the state to deny or suppress peaceful protest or manipulate the law to silence alternative views on the social media, contradicts all we hitherto claimed to represent or advocate."

Do you think 2baba is wrong to be part of the nationwide protest?

