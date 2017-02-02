Buhari’s vacation: Politicians, others desert Aso Rock

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Politics |

Buhari’s vacation: Politicians, others desert Aso Rock

Buhari’s vacation: Politicians, others desert Aso Rock photo file

The current vacation embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari has led to a drastic reduction in activities at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Saturday PUNCH can confirm.

The most hit is the President’s wing of the government area in the Three Arms Zone district of the Federal Capital Territory.

Buhari had recently departed Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, after writing the National Assembly that he would proceed on a short vacation and resume on February 6.

 Immediately after Buhari’s departure, activities in the President’s wing came to a halt.

 Some actions shifted to the Vice-President’s Wing from where Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been calling the shots.

Security agents were however still seen manning their beats around the President’s office.

Even the Press Gallery located beside the Council Chambers in the President’s wing was deserted as State House correspondents relocated to the Vice-President’s side.

Less than 24 hours after Buhari’s departure, the population of worshippers who took part in Jumat prayers at the mosque located beside the President’s office reduced drastically.

A similar scenario played out last Friday. Most of the worshippers were insiders.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Director-General of the Department of State Service, Lawan Daura; and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, were the only senior government officials who attended the Jumat service.

They were joined by other civil servants attached to the Presidential Villa.

 The President had on June 26, 2015, stopped taking part in Jumat service at the National Mosque, Abuja and opted to do so inside the Presidential Villa.

He had said he took the decision out of consideration for the hardships always imposed on members of the public by road closures during presidential movements.

Since then, top government officials and prominent politicians including members and leaders of the National Assembly had been joining him for prayers.

Our correspondent also learnt that attendance at daily prayers in the mosque reduced drastically while the President was away.

“The number of people attending prayers in the mosque now is about one-third of the usual population. There are now vacant spaces everywhere in the mosque,” a worshipper told Saturday PUNCH on Friday.

Our correspondent also observed that most politicians, especially state governors, have kept off the villa unlike what is usually obtainable when Buhari is around.

Since Buhari went on vacation, only four state governors were sighted at the Presidential Villa.

The governors are Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

“One cannot really say for sure why the governors kept off but I know some of them will not want to be caught in the web of loyalty. Their visiting the Acting President may be misconstrued to mean that they are more loyal to him than the President,” a government official, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent.

Although civil servants were going about their duties normally, most political appointees, including presidential aides also stayed away from their offices for the better part of the vacation.

Our correspondent learnt that on the permission of the President, the political appointees also used the opportunity to embark on a short vacation.

There is the general belief that normalcy will return on Monday when Buhari is expected to return to work.

 

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 34 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 38 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 46 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 51 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 46 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 52 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 56 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 58 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 1 minute ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 26 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 30 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 36 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 40 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Politics 04/02/2017 02:13:00 Buhari’s vacation: Politicians, others desert Aso Rock

Buhari’s vacation: Politicians, others desert Aso Rock

The current vacation embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari has led to a drastic reduction in activities at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Saturday PUNCH can

0 Politics 03/02/2017 08:37:00 How President Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun, others protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 (photos)

How President Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun, others protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 (photos)

In 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, John Oyegun and others were pictured protesting against the

0 Politics 03/02/2017 05:45:00 Nyesom Wike reveals why he has stopped going to Abuja

Nyesom Wike reveals why he has stopped going to Abuja

- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why he has stopped going to Abuja - Governor Wike has not been in Nigeria's capital for the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/01/2017 02:52:00 Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:44:00 Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:31:00 Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:31:00 Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies

Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies

- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel

0 Videos 05/01/2017 05:50:00 Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

0 Videos 29/01/2017 16:03:00 New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)

New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)

In the photo, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is seen to have visited the President with other delegates. Recall that since the President departed the country

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 09:13:00 Trump threatens Berkeley funds over Breitbart protests

Trump threatens Berkeley funds over Breitbart protests

US President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to withdraw federal funds from UC Berkeley after violent overnight protests against a planned appearance by a controversial editor

0 News 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Buhari Directs Embassies To Commence 48–Hour Visa Issuance To Investors

Buhari Directs Embassies To Commence 48–Hour Visa Issuance To Investors

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has directed all its foreign missions abroad to commence a 48- hour visa issuance programme to those willing to do

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 29/01/2017 02:15:00 APC Candidate, Oghuma Speaks After Winning Edo By-Election

APC Candidate, Oghuma Speaks After Winning Edo By-Election

Mr Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo.Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876

0 News 01/02/2017 11:35:00 Boko Haram: Group holds rally in Maiduguri, tells terrorists to surrender [PHOTOS]

Boko Haram: Group holds rally in Maiduguri, tells terrorists to surrender [PHOTOS]

Following the success recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has urged fleeing terrorists to surrender in the interest

0 News 31/01/2017 01:02:00 Police arrest Biafra Times publisher, 9 others for alleged sedition

Police arrest Biafra Times publisher, 9 others for alleged sedition

The police in Lagos on Monday said they had arrested the publisher of Biafra Times and nine others for allegedly publishing and circulating seditious and

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:37:00 African Beauty

African Beauty

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:19:00 Game Of Romance

Game Of Romance

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:43:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:53:00 Seductive Electrician

Seductive Electrician

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the