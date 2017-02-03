Stop embarrassing our ancestors, MASSOB chides Okorocha, Obiano

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Politics |

Stop embarrassing our ancestors, MASSOB chides Okorocha, Obiano

Stop embarrassing our ancestors, MASSOB chides Okorocha, Obiano Okorocha, Obiano

ENUGU- The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign of State, MASSOB, has charged at Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and Willy Obiano of Anambra state to respect the culture of civility and stop insulting the sensibilities of Ndigbo by ceasing from their altercations.

Okorocha, Obiano

Fuming over the recent embarrassing crossfire utterances between both governor, MASSOB said that the bitter exchange of words on their alleged failures as Governors in their respective States is “complete stupidity and foolishness.”

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu in a statement on Friday told the two Governors that their public bragging and exchange of dirty words is a slap and insult to Ndigbo and a shame on the Governors.

Madu noted that in view of on-going political reorganization in Igbo land for the future and survival of Ndigbo, it was baffling that all the Governors could do was to allow themselves become tools against Igbo interest.

Madu said: “For one to be a governor is not a criteria to insult Igbo traditional respect or the ancestors. MASSOB holds Okorocha responsible for openly declaring that three Igbo governors will soon join APC. If he was sure of his words, why didn’t he mention their names and evidences of such meeting or plan?

“Igbo politicians should stop making provocative and unguided statements just to pacify their political allies and masters. MASSOB warns that washing one’s dirty clothes in the public is not the best option and political party interest can never be quantified with the general interest of Ndigbo.

“Today, our political detractors are happy celebrating this political madness that is capable of disorganizing our people. This is a political ploy by APC to heat up the Anambra political arena in readiness for 2017 governorship election in Anambra state.

“APC as a political party in its manifesto has no room for accommodation of Igbo interest. Even President Buhari as helmsman of APC has pathological hatred against Ndigbo. So Governor Okorocha should wait till 2019 when the mainstream of Igbo populace will determine with our massive votes which political party Ndigbo will identify with.

“MASSOB recognizes that the main vision and mission of APGA has been affected because of clueless leadership of the current chairman, Ndigbo still have sympathy for APGA because of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu).

“MASSOB therefore advise the two governors to stop embarrassing our ancestors or we invoke the bitter wrath of our ancient Oracles against them.”

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

3 hours 28 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

3 hours 53 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

4 hours ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

18 hours 48 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

18 hours 57 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

22 hours 5 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

22 hours 10 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

23 hours 5 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

23 hours 11 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

23 hours 15 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

23 hours 17 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

23 hours 20 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Politics 04/02/2017 04:55:00 You’re callous, publish your achievements, Okorocha dares Obiano

You’re callous, publish your achievements, Okorocha dares Obiano

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has described his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, as callous. Asking Obiano to stop engaging him in a “frivolous”

0 Politics 04/02/2017 04:26:00 1,500 APC Members Defect to PDP in Katsina

1,500 APC Members Defect to PDP in Katsina

Over 1,500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in President Muhammadu Buhari's Katsina State on Friday defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors

0 Politics 04/02/2017 06:57:00 Buhari's Death Rumour Not New, I Also Died 12 Times - Obasanjo

Buhari's Death Rumour Not New, I Also Died 12 Times - Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's death rumour is not new as he was also declared dead 12 times during his

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:58:00 Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram

Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram

- Women on Friday, January 6, stormed Abuja markets to celebrate Nigerian military's victory over Boko Haram - The women said the procession is in solidarity

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:11:00 Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:24:00 Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu

Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu

- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:49:00 ''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during

0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:27:00 Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 04:05:00 Morning Teaser: ‘My husband is an incurable flirt’

Morning Teaser: ‘My husband is an incurable flirt’

“Dear Pulse, My name is Jenny, a 36-year-old married woman. My husband, Uche and I have been married for seven years and we have two lovely

0 News 31/01/2017 13:03:00 Presidency responds to 2Baba’s planned nationwide protest

Presidency responds to 2Baba’s planned nationwide protest

- Femi Adesina responded to those calling for a protest against Buhari's administration - He described them as people who are pained Jonathan lost the presidential

0 News 30/01/2017 13:39:00 Buhari's Death Rumors are Unwarranted- APC

Buhari's Death Rumors are Unwarranted- APC

The North-West zone of APC has stated that it is wrong to raise rumors over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation.In a communique issued after

0 News 31/01/2017 22:38:00 Theresa May: UK's Brexit gamble on Trump

Theresa May: UK's Brexit gamble on Trump

Hailed as an ace up the sleeve for Britain in the upcoming Brexit negotiations last week, relations with US President Donald Trump are turning into

0 News 28/01/2017 10:09:00 How top NNPC officials allegedly embezzled 70 million dollars under Yar'adua, Jonathan

How top NNPC officials allegedly embezzled 70 million dollars under Yar'adua, Jonathan

- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has, again, invited fresh bids for its failed enterprise- This is after wasting billions in almost a decade -

0 News 28/01/2017 23:19:00 Ondo House of Assembly crisis deepens, warring factions lay claim to speakership

Ondo House of Assembly crisis deepens, warring factions lay claim to speakership

Dayo Johnson, Akure THE leadership crisis in the Ondo State House of Assembly deepened  as warring factions, yesterday, laid  claim to the speakership. Those in the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 09:52:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 18/05/2016 10:59:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:43:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:19:00 Ghost In Love

Ghost In Love

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:27:00 My Son Will Never Marry You 2

My Son Will Never Marry You 2

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a