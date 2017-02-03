Buhari's Death Rumour Not New, I Also Died 12 Times - Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's death rumour is not new as he was also declared dead 12 times during his administration.

He described those behind the rumored death of President Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.

In a release issued by his Media Aide, in Abeokuta on Friday, stated that Obasanjo said instead of embarking on such "worrisome" declaration, all that the President needed "are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better."

"If you don't like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

"I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don't know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

"Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicizing everything, especially with the elderly in the country."

The President who had travelled to London on a 10-day vacation and expected back in the country next week.