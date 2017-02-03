Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


1,500 APC Members Defect to PDP in Katsina

1,500 APC Members Defect to PDP in Katsina

Over 1,500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in President Muhammadu Buhari's Katsina State on Friday defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors are from Radda town, Charanchi Local Government Area, and they include Alhaji Mustapha Radda, APC youth mobilisation officer in the state from 2010 to 2016.

The PDP state chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, welcomed the defectors.

"We shall treat all those who defected to our party equally without any form of discrimination," Majigiri said." "Just this week, we received Alhaji Umar Tata APGA governorship candidate in the 2015 election to our party together with his supporters. We are ready to provide level playing ground to old and new members during future elections and there will be no imposition of candidates this time around," he added.In his remarks, Radda said he decided to dump the APC for the PDP to rescue his people from alleged maltreatment.

"We have done a lot for the APC, but today my people especially the youths that I mobilised have nothing to show for it. We did not benefit from the APC poverty alleviation programme meant to rescue women and youths from poverty; we have presented several requests to those that matter but we were rejected,’’ Radda said.

 

