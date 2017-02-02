You’re callous, publish your achievements, Okorocha dares Obiano

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has described his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, as callous.
Asking Obiano to stop engaging him in a “frivolous” war of words, Okorocha said the former should prove that he is better than him in governance by publishing his achievements in four years.
The two governors had been trading insults in the media, accusing each other of incompetence, poor performance and uncouth behaviour.
The ‘war’ started after Okorocha said during the South-East APC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, Imo State capital, that three governors in the zone were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress.
The ensuing verbal war had led to Obiano calling Okorocha a “motor park governor” on Wednesday.
In his response on Thursday, Okorocha described Obiano as “a drunk who is easily intoxicated, by X.O.,” an alcoholic brand.
A statement signed by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that with the way Obiano reacted to criticisms by Okorocha that he (Obiano) had done nothing for the people of Anambra State, it showed that Obiano had allowed the alcoholic drink to “take a better part of his senses.”
Okorocha said, “We are not concerned about noisemaking occasioned by X.O. We are waiting for Obiano to publish his achievements in Anambra State. If he fails to do that, we will go ahead to publish ours. The era of too much noise is gone since action speaks louder than voice.”
In the statement, Okorocha said his achievements in Imo State include the constructions of two fly-overs, three tunnels, 500 kilometres of urban roads, the International Convention Centre, the Eastern Palm University, the Imo College of Advanced Studies, 800 kilometres of rural roads, 305 school buildings in the 305 wards in the state and 27 hospitals.
He also asked Obiano to follow in his footsteps by publishing his own achievements.
Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Friday cautioned the two South-East governors to “stop this madness.”
In a statement, MASSOB’s leader, Mr. Uchenna Madu, warned that the group would invoke the “bitter wrath of ancient Igbo oracles” against Okorocha and Obiano if they refuse to refrain from trading insults between each other.
Madu described Obiano and Okorocha’s conduct as “embarrassing” to the Igbos.
Excerpts from the statement titled, “Stop this madness or…,” read, “The bitter exchange of words on their [Okorocha’s and Obiano’s] alleged failures as governors in their respective states is complete stupidity and foolishness.
“MASSOB wishes to remind the governors that this public bragging and exchange of dirty words is a slap and insult to Ndigbo and shamelessness on their part.
“MASSOB advises the two governors to stop embarrassing our ancestors, or else we will invoke the bitter wrath of our ancient oracles against them.”
MASSOB added that the conduct of the two governors shows that they are not serving the interests of their people.”
Similarly, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Dr. Victor Oye, asked Okorocha to stop attacking Obiano or be prepared to incur the wrath of the party.
Oye stated this on Friday during a press conference held in Amawbia, Anambra State.
He said Okorocha — who is the longest serving governor in the zone — should find ways of uniting the area instead of fanning the embers of hate and bickering.
“The South-East governors should unite to fight for the cause of Ndigbo instead of bickering. They should promote cohesion and unity in South-East,” he said.
