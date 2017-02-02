You’re callous, publish your achievements, Okorocha dares Obiano

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

You’re callous, publish your achievements, Okorocha dares Obiano

You're callous, publish your achievements, Okorocha dares Obiano

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has described his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, as callous.

Asking Obiano to stop engaging him in a “frivolous” war of words, Okorocha said the former should prove that he is better than him in governance by publishing his achievements in four years.

The two governors had been trading insults in the media, accusing each other of incompetence, poor performance and uncouth behaviour.

The ‘war’ started after Okorocha said during the South-East APC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, Imo State capital, that three governors in the zone were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

The ensuing verbal war had led to Obiano calling Okorocha a “motor park governor” on Wednesday.

In his response on Thursday, Okorocha described Obiano as “a drunk who is easily intoxicated, by X.O.,” an alcoholic brand.

A statement signed by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that with the way Obiano reacted to criticisms by Okorocha that he (Obiano) had done nothing for the people of Anambra State, it showed that Obiano had allowed the alcoholic drink to “take a better part of his senses.”

Okorocha said, “We are not concerned about noisemaking occasioned by X.O. We are waiting for Obiano to publish his achievements in Anambra State. If he fails to do that, we will go ahead to publish ours. The era of too much noise is gone since action speaks louder than voice.”

In the statement, Okorocha said his achievements in Imo State include the constructions of two fly-overs, three tunnels, 500 kilometres of urban roads, the International Convention Centre, the Eastern Palm University, the Imo College of Advanced Studies, 800 kilometres of rural roads, 305 school buildings in the 305 wards in the state and 27 hospitals.

He also asked Obiano to follow in his footsteps by publishing his own achievements.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Friday cautioned the two South-East governors to “stop this madness.”

In a statement, MASSOB’s leader, Mr. Uchenna Madu, warned that the group would invoke the “bitter wrath of ancient Igbo oracles” against Okorocha and Obiano if they refuse to refrain from trading insults between each other.

Madu described Obiano and Okorocha’s conduct as “embarrassing” to the Igbos.

Excerpts from the statement titled, “Stop this madness or…,” read, “The bitter exchange of words on their [Okorocha’s and Obiano’s] alleged failures as governors in their respective states is complete stupidity and foolishness.

“MASSOB wishes to remind the governors that this public bragging and exchange of dirty words is a slap and insult to Ndigbo and shamelessness on their part.

“MASSOB advises the two governors to stop embarrassing our ancestors, or else we will invoke the bitter wrath of our ancient oracles against them.”

MASSOB added that the conduct of the two governors shows that they are not serving the interests of their people.”

Similarly, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Dr. Victor Oye, asked Okorocha to stop attacking Obiano or be prepared to incur the wrath of the party.

Oye stated this on Friday during a press conference held in Amawbia, Anambra State.

He said Okorocha — who is the longest serving governor in the zone — should find ways of uniting the area instead of fanning the embers of hate and bickering.

“The South-East governors should unite to fight for the cause of Ndigbo instead of bickering. They should promote cohesion and unity in South-East,” he said.

 

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
