See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

Okro, also known as the “ladies finger” is a flowering plant in the mallow family. It is very nutritious as it is highly rich in carbohydrate, vitamins, water, and protein.

Although, it is very nutritious, studies have shown that it may be dangerous to men as it can cause infertility. Okra has a unique substance called “GOSSYPOL”.

Gossypol inhibits spe’rm production and motility by blocking several enzymes that are highly important in energy metabolism in spe’rm and spe’rm producing cells.

Gossypol has been used as a male contraceptive for years in china. Some clinical research were conducted in regards the effectiveness of gossypol as a contraceptive in 1986 and 1990 in china and Brazil respectively.

The studies showed that gossypol lowered the number and motility of spe’rms and made small percentage of men infertile permanently. Gossypol may also cause menstrual irregularity in women.

It has also been linked to hypokalemia and also damage to red blood cells leading to hemolytic anemia. Conclusively, Okro in higher amount is not recommended in people with following conditions:

Anemic people

Athletes

Infertile men undergoing medical investigation and treatment.

Women who complains of irregular menses.