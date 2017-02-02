Almost all Nigerians love eating on the go. We all enjoy street food. Nigerian snacks are very tasty with s special mixture of various foods. What are top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste? Continue reading the article to get to know the info about the most delicious Nigerian delicacies.
Nigerian cuisine is a unique one. While visiting our country, all foreign tourists always try to taste some street meals. On any street in our country, you can always find some special food. Nigerian local food is considered one of the most delicious in Africa.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
The street meal is extremely popular in Nigeria. Such major cities as Kano, Lagos, Benin, or Ibadan have plenty of vendors who sell some food by the roadside. The matter is that Nigerians are always busy. Thus, most of us have not any free time has to have breakfast at home. We need to eat something rapidly on the go. Of course, the meal must be tasty, not very expensive, and easy to carry.
Types of snacks in Nigeria
The most popular snacks among Nigerians are:
- Coconut candies
- Chin Chin
- Meat Pie
- Donkwa
- Roasted Maize
- Egg rolls
- Kokoro
- Kuli-Kuli
All people adore these Nigerian dishes. However, there are plenty of other types of food in Nigeria, which are considered to be traditional street food. Below you will find the list of top 10 of Nigerian snacks you should taste.
List of Nigerian dishes
Puff Puff is undoubtedly fluffy, deep-fried, soft, and appetizing. This street food is prepared from sugar, yeast, flour, ground nutmeg, vegetable oil, and salt.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Nigerian meals cannot be imagined without Akara, which is one of the most popular street food in our country. It is an old-style Nigerian beans cake.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
The ingredients are fried beans balls mixed with various spices and onion, of course.
- Garden eggs
Garden eggs have a delicious and unique taste. It is quite a cheap meal, which plenty of Nigerians adore eating on the go. You can buy his type of food in Nigeria almost everywhere.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Moin Moin is delicious pudding with beans. As a rule, chefs prepare it from grounded peeled beans, onion, and various spices. Moin Moin is wrapped in leaves.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Roasted corn
Corn is another much-loved street food in Nigeria. You can easily find it at every corner. In the morning, you can see plenty of people standing in a queue to buy pleasant roasted corn.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
If you like grilled chicken, meat, or fish, then suya will undoubtedly suit you. This Nigerian dish is commonly met Nigerian street meal.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
It has a unique and unbelievable taste.
For those people who prefer not the very hard meal, Abacha will be the best variants. It is a well-known type of salad in Africa. This street snack is cooked from fresh utazi leaves, onion, cassava tubers, ugba, various spices, and garden eggs. It is also an ideal dish for lunch.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Plantain chips
Another conventional Nigeria local food is plantain chips with banana, unripe or ripe plantain. It is an appetizing and can be eaten on the go.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Fish and Wanke rice
Wanke rice with fish is an old-style Ghana recipe. Nevertheless, it became an everyday street meal in Nigeria long ago. Nigerians prefer eating this fantastic food for dinner.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Boiled groundnut
Cooks often boil groundnut with much salt, which makes this unique dish particularly yummy. You can buy boiled peanut on any market and street in Nigeria.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Nigerian snacks for kids
Traditionally, the following food is considered the best Nigerian snacks for kids. All children gladly eat this Nigerian meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. All of them are kid-friendly and unbelievably tasty.
- Coconut flour pancakes
- Peeled beans porridge
- Potato plantain and carrot puree
- Okra soup
- Veggie plantain puffs
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Groundnut dough balls
- Potato and fish porridge
- Light Ogbono soup
Hausa snacks
Millions of Hausa people live in Nigeria. The considerable part of traditional Hausa food delicacies is prepared from vegetables and meat. Hausa food is delightful. Most of the dishes are easy to cook.
However, their snacks might not differ much from the rest of Nigeria, but they have some unusual dishes. These are:
- Alale
- Dambu
- Danwake
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Dukunu
- Fura
- Gwaza
- Hoce
- Kwakumeti
- Kwaruru
- Nama
- Pate
- Rama
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Tuwon masara
- Zogala
Conclusion
This article presented to you the most popular Nigerian street food. However, there are much more varieties of the most amazing street meals in Nigeria. Every location in our country has own preferences concerning food. Such traditional Hausa snacks as Kokoro, Kilishi, or Kuli Kuli are particularly tasty. If you have your favorite road meals? Please, leave your answers in the comments so that we can expand our list and share it with other admirers of eating on the go.
