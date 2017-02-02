Top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It's been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

03/02/2017 08:32:00

Top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste

Top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste

Almost all Nigerians love eating on the go. We all enjoy street food. Nigerian snacks are very tasty with s special mixture of various foods. What are top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste? Continue reading the article to get to know the info about the most delicious Nigerian delicacies.

Nigerian cuisine is a unique one. While visiting our country, all foreign tourists always try to taste some street meals. On any street in our country, you can always find some special food. Nigerian local food is considered one of the most delicious in Africa.

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

The street meal is extremely popular in Nigeria. Such major cities as Kano, Lagos, Benin, or Ibadan have plenty of vendors who sell some food by the roadside. The matter is that Nigerians are always busy. Thus, most of us have not any free time has to have breakfast at home. We need to eat something rapidly on the go. Of course, the meal must be tasty, not very expensive, and easy to carry.

Street foods in Nigeria

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Types of snacks in Nigeria

The most popular snacks among Nigerians are:

  • Coconut candies
  • Chin Chin
  • Meat Pie
  • Donkwa
Donkwa Nigerian food

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Roasted Maize
  • Egg rolls
  • Kokoro
  • Kuli-Kuli

All people adore these Nigerian dishes. However, there are plenty of other types of food in Nigeria, which are considered to be traditional street food. Below you will find the list of top 10 of Nigerian snacks you should taste.

List of Nigerian dishes

Puff Puff is undoubtedly fluffy, deep-fried, soft, and appetizing. This street food is prepared from sugar, yeast, flour, ground nutmeg, vegetable oil, and salt.

Puff Puff

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Nigerian meals cannot be imagined without Akara, which is one of the most popular street food in our country. It is an old-style Nigerian beans cake.

Akara

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

The ingredients are fried beans balls mixed with various spices and onion, of course.

  • Garden eggs

Garden eggs have a delicious and unique taste. It is quite a cheap meal, which plenty of Nigerians adore eating on the go. You can buy his type of food in Nigeria almost everywhere.

Garden eggs

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Moin Moin is delicious pudding with beans. As a rule, chefs prepare it from grounded peeled beans, onion, and various spices. Moin Moin is wrapped in leaves.

Nigerian snacks Moin Moin

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Roasted corn

Corn is another much-loved street food in Nigeria. You can easily find it at every corner. In the morning, you can see plenty of people standing in a queue to buy pleasant roasted corn.

Nigerian snacks Roasted corn

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

If you like grilled chicken, meat, or fish, then suya will undoubtedly suit you. This Nigerian dish is commonly met Nigerian street meal.

Nigerian snacks Suya

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

It has a unique and unbelievable taste.

For those people who prefer not the very hard meal, Abacha will be the best variants. It is a well-known type of salad in Africa. This street snack is cooked from fresh utazi leaves, onion, cassava tubers, ugba, various spices, and garden eggs. It is also an ideal dish for lunch.

Nigerian snacks Abacha

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Plantain chips

Another conventional Nigeria local food is plantain chips with banana, unripe or ripe plantain. It is an appetizing and can be eaten on the go.

Nigerian snacks Plantain chips

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Fish and Wanke rice

Wanke rice with fish is an old-style Ghana recipe. Nevertheless, it became an everyday street meal in Nigeria long ago. Nigerians prefer eating this fantastic food for dinner.

Nigerian snacks Fish and Wanke rice

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Boiled groundnut

Cooks often boil groundnut with much salt, which makes this unique dish particularly yummy. You can buy boiled peanut on any market and street in Nigeria.

Nigerian snacks Boiled groundnut

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Nigerian snacks for kids

Traditionally, the following food is considered the best Nigerian snacks for kids. All children gladly eat this Nigerian meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. All of them are kid-friendly and unbelievably tasty.

  • Coconut flour pancakes
  • Peeled beans porridge
  • Potato plantain and carrot puree
  • Okra soup
  • Veggie plantain puffs
Veggie plantain puffs

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Groundnut dough balls
  • Potato and fish porridge
  • Light Ogbono soup

Hausa snacks

Millions of Hausa people live in Nigeria. The considerable part of traditional Hausa food delicacies is prepared from vegetables and meat. Hausa food is delightful. Most of the dishes are easy to cook.

However, their snacks might not differ much from the rest of Nigeria, but they have some unusual dishes. These are:

  • Alale
  • Dambu
  • Danwake
Danwake Hausa food

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Dukunu
  • Fura
  • Gwaza
  • Hoce
  • Kwakumeti
  • Kwaruru
  • Nama
  • Pate
  • Rama
Rama food

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Tuwon masara
  • Zogala

Conclusion

This article presented to you the most popular Nigerian street food. However, there are much more varieties of the most amazing street meals in Nigeria. Every location in our country has own preferences concerning food. Such traditional Hausa snacks as Kokoro, Kilishi, or Kuli Kuli are particularly tasty. If you have your favorite road meals? Please, leave your answers in the comments so that we can expand our list and share it with other admirers of eating on the go.

