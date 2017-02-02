Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

A Roman Catholic priest, Idris Tawfiq, who became a Muslim about 15 years ago has shared his experience on how he converted.
Although he died after a period of illness in February 2016 in the UK, he was head of religious education in different schools in the United Kingdom for several years. Read the amazing story he wrote about his life before death came calling:
"I enjoyed being a priest helping the people for some years. However, deep inside I was not happy and I felt that there was something not right. Fortunately, and it is God’s will, some events and coincidences in my life led me to Islam. I used to think of Egypt as a country of Pyramids, camels, sand and palm trees. I actually took a charter flight to Hurghada.
Teaching about Islam taught me many things.
"Shocked to find it similar to some European beaches, I took the first bus to Cairo where I spent the most wonderful week in my life. This was my first introduction to Muslims and Islam. I noticed how Egyptians are such gentle, sweet people, but also very strong.
"Like all Britons, my knowledge about Muslims up to that time didn’t exceed what I heard from the TV about bombers and fighters, which gave the impression that Islam is a religion of troubles. However, getting into Cairo I discovered how beautiful this religion is.
"Very simple people selling goods on the street would abandon their trade and direct their face to Allah and pray the moment they heard the call to prayer from the mosque. They have a strong faith in the presence and will of Allah. They pray, fast, help the needy and dream to have a trip to Makkah with the hope of living in heaven in the hereafter.
"On my return I resumed my old job of teaching religion. The only compulsory subject in British education is Religious Studies. I was teaching about Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and others. So everyday I had to read about these religions to be able to teach my lessons to the students, many of whom were Arab Muslim refugees. In other words, teaching about Islam taught me many things.
It is obvious from speaking to Tawfiq that Islam resonates deeply with him.
"Unlike many troublesome teenagers, these students set a good example of what a Muslim could be. They were polite and kind. So a friendship developed between us and they asked if they could use my classroom for prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan.
"Luckily, my room was the only one with a carpet. So I got accustomed to sitting at the back, watching them praying for a month. I sought to encourage them by fasting during Ramadan with them, even though I wasn’t yet a Muslim."
On how he finally converted, the Roman Catholic priest-turned Muslim said:
"One day I headed to the biggest Mosque in London, to hear more about this religion. Getting into London Central Mosque, there was Yusuf Islam, the former pop singer, sitting in a circle talking to some people about Islam. After a while, I found myself asking him” ‘What do you actually do to become a Muslim?’
"He answered that a Muslim should believe in one God, pray five times a day and fast during Ramadan. I interrupted him saying that I believed all this and had even fasted during Ramadan. So he asked:
‘What are you waiting for? What is holding you back?’ I said:
‘No, I don’t intend to convert.’
"At that moment the call to prayer was made and everyone got ready and stood in lines to pray. I sat at the back, and I cried and cried. Then I said to myself:
‘Who am I trying to fool?’
"After they ended their prayers, I headed to Yusuf Islam, asking him to teach me the words by which I announce my conversion. After explaining its meanings to me in English, I recited after him in Arabic that there is no God but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, I couldn’t hold back my tears."
