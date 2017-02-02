Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


Worth Reading

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Due to stress, wrong food and other factors; some men don't 'take care' of their woman very well in the bedroom. You are not alone,

read more 03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Joint pain causes great discomfort, aches, and inflammation, and might vary from mild to severe, acute or chronic. The main causes of joint pain are injuries,

read more 03/02/2017 08:26:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Religions |

Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos) File photo

A Roman Catholic priest, Idris Tawfiq, who became a Muslim about 15 years ago has shared his experience on how he converted.

Although he died after a period of illness in February 2016 in the UK, he was head of religious education in different schools in the United Kingdom for several years. Read the amazing story he wrote about his life before death came calling:

"I enjoyed being a priest helping the people for some years. However, deep inside I was not happy and I felt that there was something not right. Fortunately, and it is God’s will, some events and coincidences in my life led me to Islam. I used to think of Egypt as a country of Pyramids, camels, sand and palm trees. I actually took a charter flight to Hurghada.

Teaching about Islam taught me many things.

"Shocked to find it similar to some European beaches, I took the first bus to Cairo where I spent the most wonderful week in my life. This was my first introduction to Muslims and Islam. I noticed how Egyptians are such gentle, sweet people, but also very strong.

"Like all Britons, my knowledge about Muslims up to that time didn’t exceed what I heard from the TV about bombers and fighters, which gave the impression that Islam is a religion of troubles. However, getting into Cairo I discovered how beautiful this religion is.

"Very simple people selling goods on the street would abandon their trade and direct their face to Allah and pray the moment they heard the call to prayer from the mosque. They have a strong faith in the presence and will of Allah. They pray, fast, help the needy and dream to have a trip to Makkah with the hope of living in heaven in the hereafter.

"On my return I resumed my old job of teaching religion. The only compulsory subject in British education is Religious Studies. I was teaching about Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and others. So everyday I had to read about these religions to be able to teach my lessons to the students, many of whom were Arab Muslim refugees. In other words, teaching about Islam taught me many things.

Meet Idris Tawfiq, the priest who converted to Islam (photo)

It is obvious from speaking to Tawfiq that Islam resonates deeply with him.

"Unlike many troublesome teenagers, these students set a good example of what a Muslim could be. They were polite and kind. So a friendship developed between us and they asked if they could use my classroom for prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

"Luckily, my room was the only one with a carpet. So I got accustomed to sitting at the back, watching them praying for a month. I sought to encourage them by fasting during Ramadan with them, even though I wasn’t yet a Muslim."

On how he finally converted, the Roman Catholic priest-turned Muslim said:

"One day I headed to the biggest Mosque in London, to hear more about this religion. Getting into London Central Mosque, there was Yusuf Islam, the former pop singer, sitting in a circle talking to some people about Islam. After a while, I found myself asking him” ‘What do you actually do to become a Muslim?’

"He answered that a Muslim should believe in one God, pray five times a day and fast during Ramadan. I interrupted him saying that I believed all this and had even fasted during Ramadan. So he asked:

‘What are you waiting for? What is holding you back?’ I said:

‘No, I don’t intend to convert.’

"At that moment the call to prayer was made and everyone got ready and stood in lines to pray. I sat at the back, and I cried and cried. Then I said to myself:

‘Who am I trying to fool?’

"After they ended their prayers, I headed to Yusuf Islam, asking him to teach me the words by which I announce my conversion. After explaining its meanings to me in English, I recited after him in Arabic that there is no God but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, I couldn’t hold back my tears."

You can read full story here.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

4 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

14 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

16 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

1 hour ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

1 hour ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

1 hour ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

1 hour ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

2 hours 18 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

19 hours 18 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

19 hours 22 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Religions 03/02/2017 05:38:00 Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

A Roman Catholic priest, Idris Tawfiq, who became a Muslim about 15 years ago has shared his experience on how he converted. Although he died after

0 Religions 03/02/2017 02:58:00 Every week Christians are massacred, but nobody seems to mind — not even their own government

Every week Christians are massacred, but nobody seems to mind — not even their own government

Editor’s note: The troubles raging within the Northeast are beginning to stir rage, many are of the opinion that there is a conscious effort to

0 Religions 02/02/2017 09:06:00 Shiite members visit CAN headquarters get them SPECIAL gift (photos)

Shiite members visit CAN headquarters get them SPECIAL gift (photos)

Members of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement, popularly known as Shiites visited the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Headquarters in Bauchi on February

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:13:00 Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]

Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]

Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram

0 Videos 14/01/2017 05:53:00 Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG

Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG

- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 16/01/2017 04:40:00 Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB

Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB

- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings

0 Videos 20/01/2017 05:40:00 IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:36:00 Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

The United States President Barack Obama has said goodbye after spending eight years in office. He delivered his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 14:00:00 Guy Smarts: Why you should give your kid a dog instead of a sibling

Guy Smarts: Why you should give your kid a dog instead of a sibling

Take this into account next time he pleads for a brother Your kid might say he really wants a little brother, but a different kind of addition to

0 News 27/01/2017 19:23:00 Donald Trump: 'US President is a negotiator, not Terminator' - Mexican billionaire, Slim

Donald Trump: 'US President is a negotiator, not Terminator' - Mexican billionaire, Slim

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said his country was in a position of strength in negotiations with US President Donald Trump, joking that the fellow tycoon

0 News 28/01/2017 15:27:00 Goalkeeper Sent Off For Urinating During Match

Goalkeeper Sent Off For Urinating During Match

Scottish junior goalkeeper Gary Whyte got more than he bargained for when he answered the call of nature during Shettleston's clash with Shotts Bon Accord.Ross

0 News 29/01/2017 18:54:00 Aisha Buhari Visits Husband in London (WATCH)

Aisha Buhari Visits Husband in London (WATCH)

[embedded content] Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari has paid a visit to her husband currently on vacation in London. search feed search feed

0 News 27/01/2017 15:10:00 We’re working on how people can get back to their normal lives – Acting President, Osinbajo

We’re working on how people can get back to their normal lives – Acting President, Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government is “working on how people can get back to their normal lives.” He reiterated the Federal

0 News 30/01/2017 09:07:00 Apostle Suleman: Angela Okorie calls on Christians to support Man of God

Apostle Suleman: Angela Okorie calls on Christians to support Man of God

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has a new supporter, Angela Okorie. The Nollywood actress has shown her support by encouraging Christians to

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:34:00 Sex Slave Boy In America

Sex Slave Boy In America

Nigerian Romance Movies 2016 latest Full Movies about a guy who left for the USA with high hopes of finding greener pastures. Unfortunately it wasn't

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:32:00 My Son Will Never Marry You

My Son Will Never Marry You

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:57:00 Go Slow

Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:29:00 My Woman Was Taken From Me

My Woman Was Taken From Me

A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature