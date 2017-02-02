What scholar said about JESUS will make you stop going to church

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Religions |

What scholar said about JESUS will make you stop going to church

What scholar said about JESUS will make you stop going to church photo file

Joseph Atwill, an American Biblical scholar has said that all that the Christian world holds as regarding the divinity of Jesus Christ is all falsified. Atwill holds that the concept of Jesus was invented .

Presentation of the controversial new discovery

Atwill will be appearing before the British public for the first time in London on the 19th of October to present a controversial new discovery: ancient confessions recently uncovered now prove, according to Atwill, that the New Testament was written by first-century Roman aristocrats and that they fabricated the entire story of Jesus Christ.

His presentation will be part of a one-day symposium entitled “Covert Messiah” at Conway Hall in Holborn.

Although to many scholars his theory seems outlandish, and is sure to upset some believers, Atwill regards his evidence as conclusive and is confident its acceptance is only a matter of time. “I present my work with some ambivalence, as I do not want to directly cause Christians any harm,” he acknowledges, “but this is important for our culture. Alert citizens need to know the truth about our past so we can understand how and why governments create false histories and false gods. They often do it to obtain a social order that is against the best interests of the common people.”

The beginning of Christianity

Atwill asserts that Christianity did not really begin as a religion, but a sophisticated government project, a kind of propaganda exercise used to pacify the subjects of the Roman Empire. “Jewish sects in Palestine at the time, who were waiting for a prophesied warrior Messiah, were a constant source of violent insurrection during the first century,” he explains. “When the Romans had exhausted conventional means of quashing rebellion, they switched to psychological warfare. They surmised that the way to stop the spread of zealous Jewish missionary activity was to create a competing belief system. That’s when the ‘peaceful’ Messiah story was invented. Instead of inspiring warfare, this Messiah urged turn-the-other-cheek pacifism and encouraged Jews to ‘give onto Caesar’ and pay their taxes to Rome.”

Scholar makes shocking revelation about the divinity of Jesus

[Jesus Christ] may be the only fictional character in literature whose entire life story can be traced to other sources

Was Jesus based on a real person from history?

“The short answer is no,” Atwill insists, “in fact he may be the only fictional character in literature whose entire life story can be traced to other sources. Once those sources are all laid bare, there’s simply nothing left.”

Atwill’s most intriguing discovery came to him while he was studying “Wars of the Jews” by Josephus [the only surviving first-person historical account of first-century Judea] alongside the New Testament. “I started to notice a sequence of parallels between the two texts,” he recounts.

“Although it’s been recognised by Christian scholars for centuries that the prophesies of Jesus appear to be fulfilled by what Josephus wrote about in the First Jewish-Roman war, I was seeing dozens more. What seems to have eluded many scholars is that the sequence of events and locations of Jesus ministry are more or less the same as the sequence of events and locations of the military campaign of [Emperor] Titus Flavius as described by Josephus. This is clear evidence of a deliberately constructed pattern. The biography of Jesus is actually constructed, tip to stern, on prior stories, but especially on the biography of a Roman Caesar.”

How could this go unnoticed in the most scrutinised books of all time?

“Many of the parallels are conceptual or poetic, so they aren’t all immediately obvious. After all, the authors did not want the average believer to see what they were doing, but they did want the alert reader to see it. An educated Roman in the ruling class would probably have recognised the literary game being played.” Atwill maintains he can demonstrate that “the Roman Caesars left us a kind of puzzle literature that was meant to be solved by future generations, and the solution to that puzzle is ‘We invented Jesus Christ, and we’re proud of it.'”

Is this the beginning of the end of Christianity?

“Probably not,” grants Atwill, “but what my work has done is give permission to many of those ready to leave the religion to make a clean break.We’ve got the evidence now to show exactly where the story of Jesus came from. Although Christianity can be a comfort to some, it can also be very damaging and repressive, an insidious form of mind control that has led to blind acceptance of serfdom, poverty, and war throughout history. To this day, especially in the United States, it is used to create support for war in the Middle East.”

According to Core Spirit, Atwill encourages skeptics to challenge him at Conway Hall, where after the presentations there is likely to be a lively Q&A session. Joining Mr Atwill will be fellow scholar Kenneth Humphreys, author of the book “Jesus Never Existed.”

  

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

1 hour ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

2 hours 1 minute ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

2 hours 56 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

3 hours 2 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

3 hours 6 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

3 hours 8 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

3 hours 11 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

4 hours 36 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

4 hours 40 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

4 hours 46 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

4 hours 50 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

5 hours 10 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

22 hours 10 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

22 hours 14 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Religions 03/02/2017 08:23:00 What scholar said about JESUS will make you stop going to church

What scholar said about JESUS will make you stop going to church

Joseph Atwill, an American Biblical scholar has said that all that the Christian world holds as regarding the divinity of Jesus Christ is all falsified.

0 Religions 03/02/2017 05:38:00 Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

Roman Catholic priest converts to Islam, says its a religion of peace (photos)

A Roman Catholic priest, Idris Tawfiq, who became a Muslim about 15 years ago has shared his experience on how he converted. Although he died after

0 Religions 03/02/2017 02:58:00 Every week Christians are massacred, but nobody seems to mind — not even their own government

Every week Christians are massacred, but nobody seems to mind — not even their own government

Editor’s note: The troubles raging within the Northeast are beginning to stir rage, many are of the opinion that there is a conscious effort to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/01/2017 05:09:00 I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out

I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out

The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her

0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

0 Videos 25/01/2017 01:25:00 Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,

0 Videos 23/01/2017 07:50:00 Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor

Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor

- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to

0 Videos 23/01/2017 05:18:00 Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have

0 Videos 16/01/2017 03:22:00 KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 00:42:00 DSS Storms Calabar School, Flogs Teachers in Front of Students

DSS Storms Calabar School, Flogs Teachers in Front of Students

Six teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar on Thursday alleged that they were beaten in the presence of pupils by operatives of

0 News 02/02/2017 17:17:00 VIDEO: Again, Toyin Aimakhu’s Ex, Seun Egbegbe, arrested for $60,000 fraud.

VIDEO: Again, Toyin Aimakhu’s Ex, Seun Egbegbe, arrested for $60,000 fraud.

[embedded content] Toyin Aimakhu's ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe is in the news for the wrong reasons again. Egbegbe was caught trying to rip off an unsuspecting

0 News 30/01/2017 05:08:00 See Obama's daughters' bedroom and 11 AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL photos of the new house

See Obama's daughters' bedroom and 11 AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL photos of the new house

The Obamas will remain in DC, until the younger daughter, Sasha Obama finishes high school. They have leased a house from Joe Lockhart, who served

0 News 03/02/2017 06:11:00 Union calls for sack of Kaduna Electric MD, recall of retrenched workers

Union calls for sack of Kaduna Electric MD, recall of retrenched workers

Two electricty unions have demanded for the immediate removal of the Managing Director, Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna for alleged gross incompetence. The National Union of Electricity

0 News 01/02/2017 11:35:00 Boko Haram: Group holds rally in Maiduguri, tells terrorists to surrender [PHOTOS]

Boko Haram: Group holds rally in Maiduguri, tells terrorists to surrender [PHOTOS]

Following the success recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has urged fleeing terrorists to surrender in the interest

0 News 01/02/2017 06:14:00 Ondo Assembly crisis: APC wants principal officers arrested

Ondo Assembly crisis: APC wants principal officers arrested

The All Progressives Congress Publicity Secretary in Ondo, Mr. Abayomi Adesanya, on Wednesday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to arrest the principal officers

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:17:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:14:00 Forbidden Kiss

Forbidden Kiss

Starring; Tonto Dikeh      

0 Movies 12/09/2016 09:00:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:08:00 LADY BIANCA 2

LADY BIANCA 2

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:49:00 Holy Drunkard

Holy Drunkard

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian