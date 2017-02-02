Suleman: DSS arrests, arraigns S’South CAN chairman’s son

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

Africa

Home | Religions |

Suleman: DSS arrests, arraigns S'South CAN chairman's son

Suleman: DSS arrests, arraigns S’South CAN chairman’s son Apostle Johnson Suleman

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested and arraigned a Warri-based legal practitioner and son of the South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr. Tareri Avwomakpa, over his Whatsapp message allegedly calling for support for General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Our correspondent gathered from reliable sources that Tareri, who was on Tuesday invited to the Delta State office of the Service in Asaba, the state capital, was however detained and later charged at a magistrate’s court. He was later granted bail by the court on Thursday.

Tareri was alleged to have posted a message on the social media platform, Whatsapp, where he called on Christians in the country to support and accompany Suleman to honour the invitation by DSS at its head office in Abuja.

The message he had sent to his contacts, which was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, read, “URGENT!!! The DSS has invited Apostle Johnson Suleman to appear b/4 (sic) the Abuja office for interrogation by 10 am on Monday 30/1/17. Let every Christian come out in a procession to accompany Apostle Suleman to the DSS office. He spoke for us all.

“We stand against the shameful silence of Nigerian government over the killing of Christians in Nigeria; intimidation/harassment of the church with state security agencies and the Islamic agenda of this regime. United we stand & together we will win this battle. Christians awake!!!!! Pls forward this invitation to every contact and God will fight your battles in Jesus name.”

When contacted on Friday, Tareri confirmed his arrest and that he had been granted bail by a magistrate’s court after he was arraigned for attempting to incite the public against the Federal Government.

 

