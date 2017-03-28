I didn’t collect one dollar or a penny from Jonathan — Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has dismissed insinuations that he was close to former President Goodluck Jonathan for what he could get off him.

Kukah, who spoke in an interview in the current edition of The Interview, said: “Despite my friendship with Jonathan over this long period of time, we never discussed a penny, we never discussed one dollar; we never exchanged a penny, and we never exchanged a dollar.’’

He said those who thought they could smear him by warming up to President Muhammadu Buhari were responsible for fantasizing his relationship with Jonathan.

He said: “Suddenly, journalists whom I knew were writing, hoping they would be given positions (by Buhari) and all those who were abusing me have gone full cycle.

“Those who should be ashamed of themselves are those who took money from Jonathan, tons of it, and have decided to lie, buried under the table; they have decided to change course in the middle of the race. Those are the guys who you should be talking about.”