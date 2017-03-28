2017 budget: Dogara gives c’ttees Friday deadline to submit reports

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru
Abuja—Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, yesterday, gave Friday deadline to committees yet to submit report of 2017 budget to the Committee on Appropriation to do so, warning that any that failed to heed the new directive would face consequences.
Yakubu Dogara
This directive came as some adhoc committee chairmen, yesterday, raised alarm over the manner the House leadership dissolved 22 adhoc committees set up before standing committees were put in place in 2015.
Dogara, who gave the deadline at plenary, said there was urgent need for the House to conclude work on the 2017 Appropriation Bill.
According to him, the affected chairmen and deputy chairmen of committees should endeavour to submit their reports latest March 30 to enable the Appropriation Committee hasten the process of passing the 2017 Appropriation Bill.
Spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, had on March 16, told newsmen that the March 30 deadline set by the National Assembly for the passage of Bill was not sacrosanct.
Adhoc chairmen lament dissolution of 22 c’ttees
Meanwhile, some adhoc committee chairmen, yesterday, raised alarm over the manner the House of Representatives leadership dissolved 22 adhoc committees set up before standing committees were put in place in 2015.
Some of the affected chairmen who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, declared that the move by the House leadership was distasteful as most of their reports were ready but regretted that the money earmarked for the consultants were not released.
They claimed that many chairmen were under serious external influence to compromise but refused to budge.
One of the chairmen said: “It’s rather disheartening that at this stage that most of us had concluded our reports and they just from no where dissolved our committees.
“It’s the same leadership that deliberately refused to pay required stipends to run the committees, do they want us to collect money from those we are investigating?
“I’ll pay my consultants myself and still go ahead and submit the reports to the speaker but thank God that in the course of all my investigative hearings, I did not collect one kobo from any contractor.
“Pressures came from everywhere but I held my ground and ensured I lived above board. My report is an attestation to that fact.’’
Another lawmaker, who spoke in the same vein was quick to say that the speaker must have been inappropriately advised on the matter since he knew funds were not adequately released.
He said: ‘’You don’t expect us to perform magic over night. Honestly, I’m disturbed by this action but it will not in any way deter me from getting to the root of this matter and if I discover that there was an external influence, then I’ll go public with my findings.
“All the lawmakers here are not thieves as they’ve made the public to believe, some of us here have decent backgrounds.”
HoS fails to produce Buhari’s approval for Shuara
Also yesterday, the Head of Service, HoS, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, again failed to produce the letter of approval by the Presidency that extended Dr Jemila Shuara’s tenure as Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary to the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education.
This is the third time in the last one month that the HoS has failed to produce the letter Shaura claimed elongated her tenure by an extra year.
Immediately the HoS told members of the committee, led by Zakari Mohammed, that the letter could not be made available, members of the committee felt slighted and tempers rose.
Chairman at this point, told the HoS: “You are frustrating the committee from doing its legislative duties and we’ve always given you the honour of picking a date so by Thursday noon, come here with all the vital documents concerning this matter.”
The meeting was adjourned till Tuesday.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss
- The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali to review his directives on custom duty
Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)
The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari
Investigate Buhari’s health status, group urges National Assembly
A group called the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has called on the National Assembly to set up a committee to investigate the health status
[Video] Android Phones: Gionee M6 Plus Adroid Phone Overview In 60 Seconds
The M6 Plus comes with a good design, sleek body and sturdy build quality. This phone is meant for the ones who want to enjoy
Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)
A large group of women were out to march in Lagos on International Women Day (IWD) and NAIJ.com reporter took the opportunity to question some
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Street Blood Season 1
Street Blood Season 1 - 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood movie
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Holy Drunkard
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
4 Brothers Season 4
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>