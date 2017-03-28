2017 budget: Dogara gives c’ttees Friday deadline to submit reports

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

2017 budget: Dogara gives c’ttees Friday deadline to submit reports

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja—Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, yesterday, gave Friday deadline to committees yet to submit report of 2017 budget to the Committee on Appropriation to do so, warning that any that failed to heed the new directive would face consequences.

Yakubu Dogara

This directive came as some adhoc committee chairmen, yesterday, raised alarm over the manner the House leadership dissolved 22  adhoc committees set up before standing committees were put in place in 2015.

Dogara, who gave the deadline at plenary, said there was urgent need for the House to conclude work on the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

According to him, the affected chairmen and deputy chairmen of committees should endeavour to submit their reports latest March 30 to enable the Appropriation Committee hasten the process of passing the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

Spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, had on March 16, told newsmen that the March 30 deadline set by the National Assembly for the passage of Bill was not sacrosanct.

Adhoc chairmen lament dissolution of 22 c’ttees

Meanwhile, some adhoc committee chairmen, yesterday, raised alarm over the manner the House of Representatives leadership dissolved 22 adhoc committees set up before standing committees were put in place in 2015.

Some of the affected chairmen who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, declared that the move by the House leadership was distasteful as most of their reports were ready but regretted that the money earmarked for the consultants were not released.

They claimed that many chairmen were under serious external influence to compromise but refused to budge.

One of the chairmen said: “It’s rather disheartening that at this stage that most of us had concluded our reports and they just from no where dissolved our committees.

“It’s the same leadership that deliberately refused to pay required stipends to run the committees, do they want us to collect money from those we are investigating?

“I’ll pay my consultants myself and still go ahead and submit the reports to the speaker but thank God that in the course of all my investigative hearings, I did not collect one kobo from any contractor.

“Pressures came from everywhere but I held my ground and ensured I lived above board. My report is an attestation to that fact.’’

Another lawmaker, who spoke in the same vein was quick to say that the speaker must have been inappropriately advised on the matter since he knew funds were not adequately released.

He said:  ‘’You don’t expect us to perform magic over night.  Honestly, I’m disturbed by this action but it will not in any way deter me from getting to the root of this matter and if I discover that there was an external influence, then I’ll go public with my findings.

“All the lawmakers here are not thieves as they’ve made the public to believe, some of us here have decent backgrounds.”

HoS fails to produce Buhari’s approval for Shuara

Also yesterday,  the Head of Service, HoS, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, again failed to produce the letter of approval by the Presidency that extended Dr Jemila Shuara’s tenure as Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary to the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education.

This is the third time in the last one month that the HoS has failed to produce the letter Shaura claimed elongated her tenure by an extra year.

Immediately the HoS told members of the committee, led by Zakari Mohammed, that the letter could not be made available, members of the committee felt slighted and tempers rose.

Chairman at this point, told the HoS: “You are frustrating the committee from doing its legislative duties and we’ve always given you the honour of picking a date so by Thursday noon, come here with all the vital documents concerning this matter.”

The meeting was adjourned till Tuesday.

