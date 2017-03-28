Obasanjo accuses govs of impeding Land Use Act

By Dotun Ibiwoye, who was in Washington DC
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has berated state governors for impeding the effectiveness of the Land Use Act saying that land commission and registration are needed to make ownership of a valuable asset effective.
Olusegun Obasanjo
Obasanjo who was speaking at the weekend added that the Land Use Act worked very well initially, through the land allocation committees at the state and local government levels, which were part and parcel of the law, but the governors abandoned the committees because of the powers vested in them.
Speaking at the annual World Bank’s Land and Poverty Conference 2017 with theme: ‘Responsible Land Governance—Towards an Evidence-Based Approach’, at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington D.C, United States, on the necessity of the Africa Land Advisory Group, Obasanjo said that the African culture supersedes the government and the law in most scenario.
The former President affirmed that one of the things that he learnt from President Julius Nyerere of Tanzania was the attachment of Africans to their ancestral land.
He said that Julius Nyerere told him that it was the reason why his (Nyerere) Ujamaa programme failed because he wanted to move people from their small settlement to a better place so that they could have water and electricity and good life, but the attachment of the people to their ancestral land negates the plan.
“In Nigeria, we had formulated a policy called Land Use Act. We tried to harmonise land tenure system and I think that from what my sister from Uganda said, they are trying to do something like that. We had committees for land allocation at the state level and at the local government level. What the Land Use Act did mainly is to make the state governments hold land in trust for the citizens and those who needed to use the land had to harmonise the land tenure system, he said
“Initially it worked very well because of the land allocation committees at the state level and the local government levels, but later the governor because of the power given to them, they abandoned the various allocation committees, which was part and parcel of the law. That was embedded in the Land Act.
On land reclamation by the Lagos state government, Obasanjo noted that it is important to create land for agricultural purposes not just for residential and official building.
“In one part of our own country Nigeria, Lagos, they keep filling the lagoon to create land but I found that the land that they are ‘creating’ is only for housing. They haven’t created land for agriculture yet and agriculture is very important.
“So because of the finiteness of land, that is why the equitable distribution and access to land is very important. I cannot say that I want to create land for some people, I have to take out of the land that has already been there.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian man says to hell with Queen Elizabeth, she messed up Nigeria (video)
A Nigerian man said he doesn't believe in western medicine or civilisation, adding that Queen Elizabeth and the British government has messed Nigeria up.
Watch Osinbajo and wife sing beautiful praises to God on his 60th birthday (Video)
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thanked everyone for wishing him well on his birthday. The acting president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo thanks Nigerian and God for
[Video] Nigeria 08-03-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights
This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Friday, 08 March, 2017.
Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video
This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Ambode accuses Fashola of frustrating his government
- Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode is not happy with his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola - The governor has accused the federal ministry of works, power
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Post Your Comment below: >>