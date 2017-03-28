Obasanjo accuses govs of impeding Land Use Act

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Obasanjo accuses govs of impeding Land Use Act

By Dotun Ibiwoye, who was in Washington DC

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has berated  state governors for impeding the effectiveness of the Land Use Act saying that land commission and registration are needed  to make ownership of a  valuable asset effective.

Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo who was speaking at the weekend added that  the Land Use Act worked very well initially, through the land allocation committees at the state  and  local government levels, which were part and parcel of the law, but the governors abandoned the committees because of the powers vested in them.

Speaking at the annual World Bank’s Land and Poverty Conference 2017 with theme: ‘Responsible Land Governance—Towards an Evidence-Based Approach’, at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington D.C, United States, on the necessity of the Africa Land Advisory Group, Obasanjo said that the African culture supersedes the government and the law in most scenario.

The former President affirmed that one of the things that he learnt from President Julius Nyerere of Tanzania was the attachment of Africans to their ancestral land.

He said that Julius Nyerere told him that it was the reason why his (Nyerere) Ujamaa programme failed because he wanted to move people from their small settlement to a better place so that they could have water and electricity and good life, but the attachment of the people to their ancestral land negates the plan.

“In Nigeria, we had formulated a policy called Land Use Act. We tried to harmonise land tenure system and I think that from what my sister from Uganda said, they are trying to do something like that. We had committees for land allocation at the state level and at the local government level. What the Land Use Act did mainly is to make the state governments hold land in trust for the citizens and those who needed to use the land had to harmonise the land tenure system, he said

“Initially it worked very well because of the land allocation committees at the state level and the local government levels, but later the governor because of the power given to them, they abandoned the various allocation committees, which was part and parcel of the law. That was embedded in the Land Act.

On land reclamation by the Lagos state government, Obasanjo noted that it is important to create land for agricultural purposes not just for residential and official building.

“In one part of our own country Nigeria, Lagos, they keep filling the lagoon to create land but I found that the land that they are ‘creating’ is only for housing. They haven’t created land for agriculture yet and agriculture is very important.

“So because of the finiteness of land, that is why the equitable distribution and access to land is very important. I cannot say that I want to create land for some people, I have to take out of the land that has already been there.

Nigerian man says to hell with Queen Elizabeth, she messed up Nigeria (video)

A Nigerian man said he doesn't believe in western medicine or civilisation, adding that Queen Elizabeth and the British government has messed Nigeria up.    

Watch Osinbajo and wife sing beautiful praises to God on his 60th birthday (Video)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thanked everyone for wishing him well on his birthday. The acting president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo thanks Nigerian and God for

[Video] Nigeria 08-03-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Friday, 08 March, 2017.    

Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

Ambode accuses Fashola of frustrating his government

- Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode is not happy with his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola - The governor has accused the federal ministry of works, power

Starring: Liz Benson

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3