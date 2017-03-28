Kogi Assembly crisis deepens as House suspends member

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Kogi Assembly crisis deepens as House suspends member

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The crisis rocking Kogi State House of Assembly became messier, yesterday, as the House suspended one of its members, Friday Sani, for six months for taking the House to court, describing his action as ‘anti-legislative activities.’

Assembly Mace

Sani (Igalamela/Odolu Constituency) had, on Monday, sued the House at a state high court in Idah over leadership change in the House and failure to recognise him as the Minority Leader despite being nominated by his party.

The House, in a motion of urgent public importance by Hassan Bello (Ajaokuta), said Sani’s action was against the entire legislators, urging the House to invoke House Rule 10 to suspend him.

According to Bello, “recall, distinguished colleagues that his activities were recently questioned and consequently an ad hoc committee set up to investigate his activities.

“Having overreached himself and dragging the image of the House to disrepute, I move, therefore, that Dr. Friday Sani be suspended from plenary sitting of the House, pending the final outcome of the litigation in court.”

Members in their contributions claimed Sani had always acted against the will of the House and as such should be suspended.

The Speaker, while agreeing to the motion, said the reactions of members were justified as it was not in prejudice of the suit and therefore handed down the verdict and Sani, who was at plenary, was immediately walked out of the House.

…letter of summons

In a related development, the Speaker, Umar Ahmed, has been served a letter of summons by Atalanta Partners’ attorney at law asking the Assembly to maintain status quo on the change in the leadership.

Also joined in the suit are Governor Yahaya Bello, state Attorney General, Minority Leader, Godwin Osiyi, and Kogi State government.

The suit, which was instituted by Sani, was for the Assembly to maintain status quo and for Godwin Osiyi (Ogori/Mangogo) to stop parading himself as the Minority Leader.

The Speaker said the issue should not be discussed as it was in court.

