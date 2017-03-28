Kogi Assembly crisis deepens as House suspends member

By Boluwaji Obahopo
LOKOJA—The crisis rocking Kogi State House of Assembly became messier, yesterday, as the House suspended one of its members, Friday Sani, for six months for taking the House to court, describing his action as ‘anti-legislative activities.’
Assembly Mace
Sani (Igalamela/Odolu Constituency) had, on Monday, sued the House at a state high court in Idah over leadership change in the House and failure to recognise him as the Minority Leader despite being nominated by his party.
The House, in a motion of urgent public importance by Hassan Bello (Ajaokuta), said Sani’s action was against the entire legislators, urging the House to invoke House Rule 10 to suspend him.
According to Bello, “recall, distinguished colleagues that his activities were recently questioned and consequently an ad hoc committee set up to investigate his activities.
“Having overreached himself and dragging the image of the House to disrepute, I move, therefore, that Dr. Friday Sani be suspended from plenary sitting of the House, pending the final outcome of the litigation in court.”
Members in their contributions claimed Sani had always acted against the will of the House and as such should be suspended.
The Speaker, while agreeing to the motion, said the reactions of members were justified as it was not in prejudice of the suit and therefore handed down the verdict and Sani, who was at plenary, was immediately walked out of the House.
…letter of summons
In a related development, the Speaker, Umar Ahmed, has been served a letter of summons by Atalanta Partners’ attorney at law asking the Assembly to maintain status quo on the change in the leadership.
Also joined in the suit are Governor Yahaya Bello, state Attorney General, Minority Leader, Godwin Osiyi, and Kogi State government.
The suit, which was instituted by Sani, was for the Assembly to maintain status quo and for Godwin Osiyi (Ogori/Mangogo) to stop parading himself as the Minority Leader.
The Speaker said the issue should not be discussed as it was in court.
