LASEMA increases dispatch centres, gets aquatic unit

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

LASEMA increases dispatch centres, gets aquatic unit

Lagos—The Lagos State Government has approved the establishment of additional Emergency Dispatch Centres across the state to improve emergency/disaster management.

File: LASEMA officials during an emergency

Mr Seye Oladejo, Commisioner for Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations made the disclosure yesterday, at the Quaterly Statekholders Meeting organised by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in Lagos.

The theme of the meeting was: ‘A new Dawn in Emergency/Disaster Management in Lagos.’

Oladejo at the evnt, said the new dispatch centres in Lekki, Ikorodu Road, and Badagry, were aimed at complementing the existing ones located at Cappa, Oshodi and the Control Centre at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the state government had commenced advocacy and campaign to inform and educate people on the issue of safety and necessary precautions to avert such emergencies/disasters.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, said the meeting was to review and plan collective roles in emergency/disaster prevention, preparedness, management, mitigation, response and recovery.

He said the state government had invested funds to get equipment and was training personnel on their use.

“For us as responders, we don’t want to disappoint the governor and Lagosians; we are working in synergy to ensure that at any emergency/disaster place, we all have a role to play.”

“We have the paramedics, fire fighters and the new aquatic unit. Prior to the instruction by the governor to set up an appropriate unit, LASEMA had retainership of divers in Lagos.

“Very soon, what we will see is LASEMA branded boats, jet skid, joining forces with those on the waterways. This will also improve the capacity to respond to any emergency in the waterways,” Tiamiyu said.

He enjoined Lagos residents to exercise patience during emergency calls and give full details of emergency/disaster to enable responders combat emergency incidents.

Stakeholders in attendance included clerics as well as members of the Red Cross, Police , Army, Navy and paramilitary groups.

