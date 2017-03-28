N3bn loot: Court strikes out Yakubu’s N1bn suit against EFCC

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

N3bn loot: Court strikes out Yakubu’s N1bn suit against EFCC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, struck out the N1 billion suit that former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, who allegedly stashed over N3 billion at his guest house in Kaduna, filed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Andrew Yakubu, ex-NNPC GMD: says loot was a gift by ‘unknown persons’

Justice A. R. Mohammed struck out the suit after it was withdrawn by the plaintiff who is already facing six-count money laundering charge the anti-graft agency preferred against him.

Yakubu, who was Group Managing Director of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014, had dragged the EFCC to court, demanding public apology and N1 billion as damages over his detention by the agency.

He wanted the court to order the EFCC and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, who are respondents in the suit, to tender public apology to him in two widely published national newspapers for the violation of his rights.

Meanwhile, at the resumed sitting on the matter, the plaintiff, through his lawyer, Mr. Adeola Adedipe, told the court that he was no longer willing to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

Adebipe said his client had earlier filed notice of discontinuance in respect of the matter, noting that the case has been overtaken by events considering that Yakubu had been arraigned and released on bail.

Consequently, Justice Mohammed struck out the suit.

It will be recalled that EFCC operatives raided his house following a tip-off by a whistleblower.

The agency disclosed that it had in the course of the operation, discovered the sum of $9.7m and £74,000 that Yakubu hid in a fireproof safe inside the house.

Kano Division of the high court earlier granted an order of forfeiture of the recovered money to the Federal Government.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:10:00 Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.    

0 Videos 10/03/2017 22:42:00 Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil

0 Videos 13/03/2017 00:43:00 It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN

0 Videos 07/03/2017 02:27:00 Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visit to Lagos state, the price of a bag of rice which was formally pegged at N17,000 now sells

0 Videos 15/03/2017 02:15:00 Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)

Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)

The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari

0 Videos 13/03/2017 02:03:00 Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss

Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss

- The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali to review his directives on custom duty

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:08:00 LADY BIANCA 2

LADY BIANCA 2

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:03:00 A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

0 Movies 13/06/2016 06:13:00 Dangerous Models 2

Dangerous Models 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson