N3bn loot: Court strikes out Yakubu’s N1bn suit against EFCC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA—The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, struck out the N1 billion suit that former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, who allegedly stashed over N3 billion at his guest house in Kaduna, filed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Andrew Yakubu, ex-NNPC GMD: says loot was a gift by ‘unknown persons’
Justice A. R. Mohammed struck out the suit after it was withdrawn by the plaintiff who is already facing six-count money laundering charge the anti-graft agency preferred against him.
Yakubu, who was Group Managing Director of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014, had dragged the EFCC to court, demanding public apology and N1 billion as damages over his detention by the agency.
He wanted the court to order the EFCC and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, who are respondents in the suit, to tender public apology to him in two widely published national newspapers for the violation of his rights.
Meanwhile, at the resumed sitting on the matter, the plaintiff, through his lawyer, Mr. Adeola Adedipe, told the court that he was no longer willing to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.
Adebipe said his client had earlier filed notice of discontinuance in respect of the matter, noting that the case has been overtaken by events considering that Yakubu had been arraigned and released on bail.
Consequently, Justice Mohammed struck out the suit.
It will be recalled that EFCC operatives raided his house following a tip-off by a whistleblower.
The agency disclosed that it had in the course of the operation, discovered the sum of $9.7m and £74,000 that Yakubu hid in a fireproof safe inside the house.
Kano Division of the high court earlier granted an order of forfeiture of the recovered money to the Federal Government.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)
looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.
Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola
- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil
It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed
- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN
Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)
Ahead of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visit to Lagos state, the price of a bag of rice which was formally pegged at N17,000 now sells
Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)
The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari
Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss
- The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali to review his directives on custom duty
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>