N23.5bn suit: Court fixes June 6 for commencement of pre-trial

By Onozure Dania
THE National Industrial Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has adjourned till June 6, 2017, for commencement of pre-trial in the suit by 235 workers unceremoniously laid off without sack letters, redundancy letters, non-indebtedness letter and non-payment of three years’ salary arrears.
The trial judge, Justice W. Abali, after listening to counsel to the 235 workers, Chevron Nigeria Limited and Sanco Calaya J.V. Nigeria Limited, agreed on a pre-trial to clear uncertainties in the matter and adjourned the case to June 6.
The claimants’ counsel, Chief V. Otomiewo, who was represented by Jarikre Dave, prayed the court to be allowed to amend their statement of facts and bring in a few more documents and asked for pre-trial of substantive suit.
Chevron’s counsel, Akpomudje Albert, SAN, asked the court to order service of the hearing notice on Hensteel Engr. & Construction Services Limited “because of the company’s absence in court since the inception of the case,” even as Sanco Calaya J.V. Nigeria Limited’s counsel, Kem Ebun, who was in court for the first time, was given 14 days to file his processes.
The disengaged workers were engaged by four of Chevron’s contracting firms: JOCECO Nigeria Limited, Pat Onosen Nigeria Enterprises Limited, Sanco Calaya J.V. Nigeria Limited and Hensteel Engr. & Construction Services Limited.
They are praying the court to compel Chevron and its four contracting firms to pay them damages of N100 million each, totaling N23.5 billion.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed for his honesty and openess as regards his illness - This was the position of the president's personal assistant
Governor Shettima lost a close aide in a fatal accident
The convoy of Borno state governor Kashim Shettima was involved in a road crash on Friday, March 10. Reports say Governor Shettima has lost a close
Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)
looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
VIDEO: Olajumoke's English diction has improved so well
Model, Olajumoke stuns in new video as she gets ready for a photoshoot. Her English diction has improved as well.
Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video
This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Darkness
Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Blood Betrayal 2
STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
4 Brothers Season 4
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>