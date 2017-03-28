N23.5bn suit: Court fixes June 6 for commencement of pre-trial

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

N23.5bn suit: Court fixes June 6 for commencement of pre-trial

By Onozure Dania

THE National Industrial Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has adjourned till June 6, 2017, for commencement of pre-trial in the suit  by 235 workers unceremoniously laid off without sack letters, redundancy letters, non-indebtedness letter and non-payment of three years’ salary arrears.

The trial judge, Justice W. Abali, after listening to counsel to the 235 workers, Chevron Nigeria Limited and Sanco Calaya J.V. Nigeria Limited, agreed on a pre-trial to clear uncertainties in the matter and adjourned the case to June 6.

The claimants’ counsel, Chief V. Otomiewo, who was represented by Jarikre Dave, prayed the court to be allowed to  amend their statement of facts and bring in a few more documents and asked for pre-trial of substantive suit.

Chevron’s counsel, Akpomudje Albert, SAN, asked the court to order service of the hearing notice on  Hensteel Engr. & Construction Services Limited “because of the company’s absence in court since the inception of the case,” even as Sanco Calaya J.V. Nigeria Limited’s counsel, Kem Ebun, who was in court for the first time, was given 14 days to file his processes.

The disengaged workers were engaged by four of Chevron’s contracting firms: JOCECO Nigeria Limited, Pat Onosen Nigeria Enterprises Limited, Sanco Calaya J.V. Nigeria Limited and Hensteel Engr. & Construction Services Limited.

They are praying the court to compel Chevron and its four contracting firms to pay them damages of N100 million each, totaling N23.5 billion.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 21:35:00 11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader

11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed for his honesty and openess as regards his illness - This was the position of the president's personal assistant

0 Videos 10/03/2017 21:45:00 Governor Shettima lost a close aide in a fatal accident

Governor Shettima lost a close aide in a fatal accident

The convoy of Borno state governor Kashim Shettima was involved in a road crash on Friday, March 10. Reports say Governor Shettima has lost a close

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:10:00 Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.    

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

0 Videos 09/03/2017 01:06:00 VIDEO: Olajumoke's English diction has improved so well

VIDEO: Olajumoke's English diction has improved so well

 Model, Olajumoke stuns in new video as she gets ready for a photoshoot. Her English diction has improved as well.    

0 Videos 14/03/2017 04:08:00 Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 06:10:00 Heart Of Darkness

Heart Of Darkness

Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:37:00 Blood Betrayal 2

Blood Betrayal 2

STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a

0 Movies 28/06/2016 07:40:00 Jezebel In Holy Land

Jezebel In Holy Land

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:22:00 4 Brothers Season 4

4 Brothers Season 4

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel