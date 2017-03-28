UN urges better deal for Bakassi people

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

UN urges better deal for Bakassi people

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, has lamented the growing wave of social displacement in the world, saying that over 10 million people are now stateless. Of the figure, nearly a million are found in West Africa.

The UNHCR also called on both Nigeria and Cameroun to do more for the displaced residents of Bakassi Peninsula.

Speaking at a joint forum on ending statelessness organised by UNHCR and ECOWAS, yesterday in Abuja, UNHCR Deputy Representative for Protection, Ms. Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, said that stateless people could become disenchanted and susceptible to being recruited as armed fighters, as experienced in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Over 10 million people are without nationality and about one million of them are found in West Africa.” she lamented.

She recalled how the 2002 judgment of the International Court of Justice, ICJ, caused the displacement in the Bakassi Peninsula, saying while residents who opted for Nigerian nationality are currently internally displaced, those who decided to stay back in their ancestral land are now stateless.

“In Nigeria, the 2002 ICJ decision on the Bakassi Peninsula said Bakassi belonged to Cameroun, but what of the people living in Bakassi? Not much has been done to cater for them, though there was a 10-year window for the residents to either opt for Nigeria or Camerounian nationality. Most of them opted for Nigeria because they were hitherto Nigerians and so they moved from their ancestral land to Nigeria and are now internally displaced,” she added.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/03/2017 19:28:00 Ambode accuses Fashola of frustrating his government

Ambode accuses Fashola of frustrating his government

- Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode is not happy with his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola - The governor has accused the federal ministry of works, power

0 Videos 09/03/2017 04:33:00 [Video] Android Phones: Gionee M6 Plus Adroid Phone Overview In 60 Seconds

[Video] Android Phones: Gionee M6 Plus Adroid Phone Overview In 60 Seconds

The M6 Plus comes with a good design, sleek body and sturdy build quality. This phone is meant for the ones who want to enjoy

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:10:00 Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.    

0 Videos 13/03/2017 20:14:00 Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)

Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)

A large group of women were out to march in Lagos on International Women Day (IWD) and NAIJ.com reporter took the opportunity to question some

0 Videos 08/03/2017 20:14:00 Bloody fight broke out in a market in Kaduna as an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad

Bloody fight broke out in a market in Kaduna as an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad

- A fight broke out in a market in Kaduna when an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad - According to reports he was responding to

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:23:00 Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges

Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges

Timothy Olaobaju, a prosecution witness and an official of Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday, March 13, told a federal high court in Lagos how former

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 29/07/2016 07:03:00 LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:58:00 God Of Elijah 2

God Of Elijah 2

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:38:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:30:00 My Sister My World 2

My Sister My World 2

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so