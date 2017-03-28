Oil firm vows to tackle unemployment in host communities

By Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha
UGHELLI— FOLLOWING its takeover of Oil Mining Lease, OML 30 assets from the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Managing Director of Heritage Energy Oil Services Limited, Mr. Stephen Kobak, has promised to address issues of unemployment in the company’s host communities.
Oil
Speaking in Ughelli, Delta State, at a meeting of the company and Chairmen/Secretaries of 111 host communities in the OML 30 bloc, Kobak said: “We hear from the communities that employment is a major issue for them. We need to address that, but the oil company itself cannot hire many people now because there are few available jobs.
“One thing that we need to discuss in more detail is how we can help the communities to start businesses that will employ the people. We have noticed that the primary area of friction is the non-payment of money that was promised for a variety of reasons but we are going to ensure that the payments that are due are made and the promises are kept. I think if we do that, some, if not much of the friction would disappear.”
In his remarks, one of the communities’ representative, Mr. Philip Ukeredi, told the company to employ at least five persons from each of the communities in OML 30 and stressed the need for the firm to be mindful of the Local Content Act in its dealings with the communities.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs
Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a
[Video] Nigeria 08-03-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights
This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Friday, 08 March, 2017.
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Nigerian lives endangered as firearms, fake tyres flood the nation (Photo)
In recent times, reports of the successful passage of contraband or substandard goods through the boarders into the country, calls for concern. Nigerian lives endangered as
Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)
In Zimbabwe Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video) It was an amazing sight as commercial sex workers in Zimbabwe bid their late colleague a
Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)
The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Blood Betrayal 2
STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Mysterious Love
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo
Quest For Riches 8
Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to
Lonely In Paradise
The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Post Your Comment below: >>