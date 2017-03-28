Oil firm vows to tackle unemployment in host communities

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army's abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it's Very disgusting, and they'll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She's reminding every one of us that she's as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

15/03/2017 04:56:00

Oil firm vows to tackle unemployment in host communities

By Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI— FOLLOWING its takeover of Oil Mining Lease, OML 30 assets from the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Managing Director of Heritage Energy Oil Services Limited, Mr. Stephen Kobak, has promised to address issues of unemployment in the company’s host communities.

Oil

Speaking in Ughelli, Delta State, at a meeting of the company and Chairmen/Secretaries of 111 host communities in the OML 30 bloc, Kobak said: “We hear from the communities that employment is a major issue for them. We need to address that, but the oil company itself cannot hire many people now because there are few available jobs.

“One thing that we need to discuss in more detail is how we can help the communities to start businesses that will employ the people.  We have noticed that the primary area of friction is the non-payment of money that was promised for a variety of reasons but we are going to ensure that the payments that are due are made and the promises are kept. I think if we do that, some, if not much of the friction would disappear.”

In his remarks, one of the communities’ representative,  Mr. Philip Ukeredi, told the company to employ at least five persons from each of the communities in OML 30 and stressed the need for the firm to be mindful of the Local Content Act in its dealings with the communities.

