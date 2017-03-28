FG to replicate Kaduna Airport facilities in 11 others

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

FG to replicate Kaduna Airport facilities in 11 others

By Favour Nnabugwu

THE Federal Government has said it will replicate facilities at Kaduna International Airport in 11 other airports across the country.

Kaduna airport

Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, announced this yesterday during the inspection tour of Kaduna International Airport by the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, led by its Chairman, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Dunoma said facilities such as approach lighting and the configuration of the power system on the runway at Kaduna Airport would be replicated in other Federal Government-owned airports in the country.

He said: “What we have done here is already being replicated in other airports, but we have done something better than this in Enugu and we are going to continue.”

Explaining to the committee on functionality of the facilities, the MD of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Engr. Fola Akinkiotu, said the airports authorities would upgrade facilities at 11 airports.

