FG to replicate Kaduna Airport facilities in 11 others

By Favour Nnabugwu
THE Federal Government has said it will replicate facilities at Kaduna International Airport in 11 other airports across the country.
Kaduna airport
Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, announced this yesterday during the inspection tour of Kaduna International Airport by the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, led by its Chairman, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.
Dunoma said facilities such as approach lighting and the configuration of the power system on the runway at Kaduna Airport would be replicated in other Federal Government-owned airports in the country.
He said: “What we have done here is already being replicated in other airports, but we have done something better than this in Enugu and we are going to continue.”
Explaining to the committee on functionality of the facilities, the MD of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Engr. Fola Akinkiotu, said the airports authorities would upgrade facilities at 11 airports.
