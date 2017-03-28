Shehu Sani - I'll Support Buhari IN 2019 But ....

Senator Shehu Sani on Tuesday declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

Addressing community leaders in Chikun Local Government Area of Kadunba state, the Senator said President Buhari must however desist from endorsing candidates for lower offices.

According to VANGUARD, Sani said “I want to call on the president, as we gear up towards 2019, he should never recommend anybody for election again to the public; he should allow people to decide who they want to vote in and who they want to vote out.

“President Buhari should forget the culture of raising the hands of people; we are supporting him to contest 2019, but he should stop the culture of raising Mr A or Mr B’s hand; most of the time he is raising the hands of people who betrayed him and Nigeria.’’