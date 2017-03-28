Shehu Sani - I'll Support Buhari IN 2019 But ....

Senator Shehu Sani on Tuesday declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.
Addressing community leaders in Chikun Local Government Area of Kadunba state, the Senator said President Buhari must however desist from endorsing candidates for lower offices.
According to VANGUARD, Sani said “I want to call on the president, as we gear up towards 2019, he should never recommend anybody for election again to the public; he should allow people to decide who they want to vote in and who they want to vote out.
“President Buhari should forget the culture of raising the hands of people; we are supporting him to contest 2019, but he should stop the culture of raising Mr A or Mr B’s hand; most of the time he is raising the hands of people who betrayed him and Nigeria.’’
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Pro-Buhari protesters to share N300 million in Anambra, IPOB alleges
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that some pro-Buhari protesters will share N300 million to march along the streets of Anambra state -
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)
The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari
SEE Beautiful cake Osinbajo's mum gave him for his birthday (photo)
On Wednesday, March 8, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo clocked 60-years. In the spirit of the celebration, the wife, Oludolapo and his mother Bisi Osinbajo have
Amnesty International releases statement on inquiry into Nigerian army human right violation
Amnesty International releases a statement commending the military's decision to probe the Nigerian army accused of human rights abuse and extra-judicial killings. In a statement released
Ooni of Ife and wife meet British royalty, Prince Charles and wife Camilla (WATCH)
Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and his wife, Olori Wuraola, met with british royalty, Prince Charles and his
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Jenifa The Tomato Seller
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>