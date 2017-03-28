Sen. Barau Cries Foul Over Custom's Seizure of Exotic Cars from Kano Senator

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Sen. Barau Cries Foul Over Custom's Seizure of Exotic Cars from Kano Senator

Kano North Senator, Jibrin Barau has denied reports that the Nigeria Customs seized 13 exotic vehicles from his house.

The Nigeria Customs had announced that it had seized 13 exotic cars from the residence of a Kano senator but didn't name who it was.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Barau said:

"I woke up this morning and saw a headline that 13 Hilux vehicles, for which duty has not been paid, were found in my residence, and that my house was sealed. This never happened.

"I was with my constituents in my house and no HIllux vehicle was in my house. This is terrible; this is bad for democracy.

"My privilege has been abused and I feel very sad. I am wondering why this is coming at this time. This is very sad and I call on the Senate to wade into the matter."

Senate President Bukola Saraki mandated the Committee on Ethic and Privileges to attend to the matter.

