Sen. Barau Cries Foul Over Custom's Seizure of Exotic Cars from Kano Senator

Kano North Senator, Jibrin Barau has denied reports that the Nigeria Customs seized 13 exotic vehicles from his house.

The Nigeria Customs had announced that it had seized 13 exotic cars from the residence of a Kano senator but didn't name who it was.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Barau said:

"I woke up this morning and saw a headline that 13 Hilux vehicles, for which duty has not been paid, were found in my residence, and that my house was sealed. This never happened.

"I was with my constituents in my house and no HIllux vehicle was in my house. This is terrible; this is bad for democracy.

"My privilege has been abused and I feel very sad. I am wondering why this is coming at this time. This is very sad and I call on the Senate to wade into the matter."

Senate President Bukola Saraki mandated the Committee on Ethic and Privileges to attend to the matter.