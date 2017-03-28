Fayose's Ex Personal Aide Arraigned for Murder

Goke Olatunji, a former Personal Assistant to Governor Ayo Fayose before his impeachment has been arraigned at an Ado Ekiti High Court over an alleged double murder committed 11 years ago.
He was charged along with a member of House of Representatives, Thaddeus Aina.
The two men allegedly murdered then Holland-based Tunde Omojola and a World Bank Consultant, Ayodeji Daramola. Mr. Omojola was killed in Ifaki Ekiti in 2006 during a councillorship election while Mr. Daramola was murdered in Ijan Ekiti on August 14, 2006.
The trial was, however, stalled because of the absence of Mr. Aina, who was said to have gone abroad for medical treatment.
The case was adjourned to April 27 for hearing.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video
This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth
11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed for his honesty and openess as regards his illness - This was the position of the president's personal assistant
Financial Times frowns at Buhari's return, says he lacks coherent proposals to rescue Nigeria's economy
- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed back to work on Monday, March 13 after a long medical vacation in London - International finance newspaper, Financial Times seem
Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians
The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for the recovery and safe return
Gowon reveals how Awolowo saved Nigeria from disintegration
- A former Nigerian head of state Yakubu Gowon has said that Nigeria was saved from breaking up by the later Obafemi Awolowo - Gowon said
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Post Your Comment below: >>