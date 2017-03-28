Fayose's Ex Personal Aide Arraigned for Murder

Goke Olatunji, a former Personal Assistant to Governor Ayo Fayose before his impeachment has been arraigned at an Ado Ekiti High Court over an alleged double murder committed 11 years ago.

He was charged along with a member of House of Representatives, Thaddeus Aina.

The two men allegedly murdered then Holland-based Tunde Omojola and a World Bank Consultant, Ayodeji Daramola. Mr. Omojola was killed in Ifaki Ekiti in 2006 during a councillorship election while Mr. Daramola was murdered in Ijan Ekiti on August 14, 2006.

The trial was, however, stalled because of the absence of Mr. Aina, who was said to have gone abroad for medical treatment.

The case was adjourned to April 27 for hearing.