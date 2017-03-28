El Rufai Constructs 100 Houses for Low Income Earners in Kaduna

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

El Rufai Constructs 100 Houses for Low Income Earners in Kaduna

The first 100 houses under the Public Private Partnership which was initiated by Kaduna state Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i have been completed.

The houses are built for low-income earners in the state. The project was inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo under the ”Affordable Housing Scheme” on Jan. 12, 2016 in Kaduna.

“What we have done here basically is a very solid structure and it takes care of both the medium and small level civil servant," Olaitan Lanre, a representative of Rapida Construction Limited says. Rapida Construction is working on the project along with other firms.

“We have made provision that is highly individualistic, with each of the flats having separate water tank, soak away and a firewall in case of inferno, so that it cannot affect the next flat,”

“It is organic in nature bacause the building can grow, it is a two-bedroom flat, but it can grow to three bedrooms.

Lanre explained also that the flats had a small court yard at the back for outdoor activities.

“We are to build about a thousand houses but now we have about 100 on ground and the governor was here to see the state of work by himself.”

A total of 2,000 houses are to be provided under the Scheme.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/03/2017 04:33:00 [Video] Android Phones: Gionee M6 Plus Adroid Phone Overview In 60 Seconds

[Video] Android Phones: Gionee M6 Plus Adroid Phone Overview In 60 Seconds

The M6 Plus comes with a good design, sleek body and sturdy build quality. This phone is meant for the ones who want to enjoy

0 Videos 13/03/2017 21:50:00 South Africa court sentence Nigerian man to jail for human trafficking (Photo)

South Africa court sentence Nigerian man to jail for human trafficking (Photo)

- A high court in Johannesburg has sentenced a 33 year old Nigerian man to prison - He accused of human trafficking and prostitution - He was

0 Videos 09/03/2017 20:35:00 Six spectacular things that will happen following Buhari's arrival today

Six spectacular things that will happen following Buhari's arrival today

Nigerians could not wait to know when their president will be coming back from his prolonged medical vacation, the suspense had become too intense, but

0 Videos 13/03/2017 00:43:00 It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN

0 Videos 15/03/2017 02:15:00 Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)

Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)

The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari

0 Videos 09/03/2017 22:54:00 MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 07:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 23/02/2017 03:58:00 Street Blood Season 1

Street Blood Season 1

Street Blood Season 1 - 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood movie      

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:19:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:32:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...