El Rufai Constructs 100 Houses for Low Income Earners in Kaduna

The first 100 houses under the Public Private Partnership which was initiated by Kaduna state Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i have been completed.

The houses are built for low-income earners in the state. The project was inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo under the ”Affordable Housing Scheme” on Jan. 12, 2016 in Kaduna.

“What we have done here basically is a very solid structure and it takes care of both the medium and small level civil servant," Olaitan Lanre, a representative of Rapida Construction Limited says. Rapida Construction is working on the project along with other firms.

“We have made provision that is highly individualistic, with each of the flats having separate water tank, soak away and a firewall in case of inferno, so that it cannot affect the next flat,”

“It is organic in nature bacause the building can grow, it is a two-bedroom flat, but it can grow to three bedrooms.

Lanre explained also that the flats had a small court yard at the back for outdoor activities.

“We are to build about a thousand houses but now we have about 100 on ground and the governor was here to see the state of work by himself.”

A total of 2,000 houses are to be provided under the Scheme.