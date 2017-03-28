Family Politics :Governor Umahi Replaces Deceased Aide With Son

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

16/03/2017
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

16/03/2017
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army's abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

16/03/2017
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

16/03/2017
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

16/03/2017
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

16/03/2017


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

28/03/2017
Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

15/03/2017
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it's Very disgusting, and they'll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

15/03/2017
Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She's reminding every one of us that she's as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

15/03/2017

Columnists

Africa

Home | News |

Family Politics :Governor Umahi Replaces Deceased Aide With Son

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi on Tuesday replaced his late aide Emmanuel Anaga, who died in a fatal motor accident with his son, Emmanuel (Jnr).

download (9).jpg

Chief Clement Nweke, Governor Umahi’s principal secretary announced the appointment on Tuesday; NAN reports. He said it was a way of appreciating late Anaga’s efforts in the development of the state.

The governor earlier announced that he will be made the Vice Chairman of the local government but we opted for a position that will be more continuous, to create the desired impact in the family,” he said.

