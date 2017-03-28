Family Politics :Governor Umahi Replaces Deceased Aide With Son

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi on Tuesday replaced his late aide Emmanuel Anaga, who died in a fatal motor accident with his son, Emmanuel (Jnr).
Chief Clement Nweke, Governor Umahi’s principal secretary announced the appointment on Tuesday; NAN reports. He said it was a way of appreciating late Anaga’s efforts in the development of the state.
The governor earlier announced that he will be made the Vice Chairman of the local government but we opted for a position that will be more continuous, to create the desired impact in the family,” he said.
