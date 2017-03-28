DELSU Staff Gruesomely Butchered to Death by Suspected Herdsmen

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

DELSU Staff Gruesomely Butchered to Death by Suspected Herdsmen

Mr. Sunday Idama, a 50 year-old staff of Delta State University, DELSU, have been murdered in a gruesome manner by men suspected to be herdsmen.

According to reports Idama was killed at his cassava farmland in Ovre-Abraka community, Ethiope East LGA of the state.

The father of 14 (married 3 wives) was at his farm on Friday to check-up on his plants after discovering that herdsmen were allegedly constantly uprooting his cassava and feeding their cows with them.

He met the herdsmen on the same night and challenged them. They pounced on him with machetes, cutting him on the hand, leg, face and everywhere until he gave up the ghost.

The Delta police have confirmed the incident. Spokesman Andrew Aniamaka said the police has evacuated the remains to Ufuoma Clinic in the area for autopsy and that investigation is going on to uncover the perpetrators.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 15/03/2017 03:17:00 7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark

7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the French Ambassador to Nigeria Denys Gauer is dreaming over his comment about Biafra agitation. The group

0 Videos 14/03/2017 03:10:00 Financial Times frowns at Buhari's return, says he lacks coherent proposals to rescue Nigeria's economy

Financial Times frowns at Buhari's return, says he lacks coherent proposals to rescue Nigeria's economy

- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed back to work on Monday, March 13 after a long medical vacation in London - International finance newspaper, Financial Times seem

0 Videos 10/03/2017 19:35:00 Investigate Buhari’s health status, group urges National Assembly

Investigate Buhari’s health status, group urges National Assembly

A group called the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has called on the National Assembly to set up a committee to investigate the health status

0 Videos 10/03/2017 06:25:00 Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate

Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate

Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.

0 Videos 09/03/2017 22:54:00 MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses

0 Videos 15/03/2017 02:15:00 Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)

Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)

The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 07:46:00 College Girls Are Back 3

College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:38:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 21/07/2016 07:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 29/07/2016 07:42:00 Witch As Second Wife

Witch As Second Wife

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,