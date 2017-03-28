DELSU Staff Gruesomely Butchered to Death by Suspected Herdsmen

Mr. Sunday Idama, a 50 year-old staff of Delta State University, DELSU, have been murdered in a gruesome manner by men suspected to be herdsmen.
According to reports Idama was killed at his cassava farmland in Ovre-Abraka community, Ethiope East LGA of the state.
The father of 14 (married 3 wives) was at his farm on Friday to check-up on his plants after discovering that herdsmen were allegedly constantly uprooting his cassava and feeding their cows with them.
He met the herdsmen on the same night and challenged them. They pounced on him with machetes, cutting him on the hand, leg, face and everywhere until he gave up the ghost.
The Delta police have confirmed the incident. Spokesman Andrew Aniamaka said the police has evacuated the remains to Ufuoma Clinic in the area for autopsy and that investigation is going on to uncover the perpetrators.
