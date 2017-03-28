Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [29 March, 2017]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
PUNCH:
- Tinubu clocks 65, proffers solutions to economic crisis
- PDP: NJC exonerates Justice Abang, dismisses Makarfi’s petition
- 12% of Nigerian adolescents have attempted suicide – Psychiatrists
- DSS fails to produce Suswam in court for EFCC’s case
- Bribery: NJC didn’t allow us question judges, says EFCC
- Shema’s appeal forces adjournment of N10bn fraud case
- Drama as Melaye attends Senate plenary in academic gown
- W’Bank board meets on Nigeria’s $150m mining loan request
- NHIS removes 23,000 ghost enrollees from health insurance scheme
- NAICOM begins enforcement of public building insurance
- N19bn Paris Club scam: EFCC to invite Saraki’s aides, others
- NSCDC arrests 11, destroys 29 illegal refineries in Bayelsa
- I killed 18 civilians, confesses 17-year-old B’Haram suspect
- Six die as driver on the phone causes crash
- Jumia delivery man killed by customers over iPhones
- Two fined N400,000 for gang-raping pupil
- Abia headmistress demoted for embarrassing Ikpeazu’s wife
- Fayose’s ex-aide, Rep arraigned for murder
- Tenant abducts landlady, son to settle N70,000 rent arrears
- FIFA bans Messi
THE NATION:
- Buhari hails ‘outstanding’ politician Tinubu at 65
- Senate flexes muscles with Presidency over SGF, Magu
- Shekau’ll soon be arrested, says minister
- Court strikes out ex-NNPC boss Yakubu’s N1b suit against EFCC, AGF
- Liquidity crisis: Financial experts decry non-passage of 2017 budget
- States’ external debts hit $3.5b
- Dangote: Nigeria’s on path of industrialisation
- ‘Insurance firms owe N19.7b pension fund’
- Keystone Bank gets new MD
- CBN sells forex to BDCs at N360/$
- Arik, Aero failed corporate governance test, says AMCON
- Afenifere to police: hold Hausa suspects
- Kukah denies collecting money from Jonathan
VANGUARD:'
- Seized SUV: Customs Shuns Senate
- N3bn Loot: Court Strikes Out Yakubu’s N1bn Suit Against EFCC
- N23.5bn Suit: Court Fixes June 6 For Commencement Of Pre-Trial
- FG To Replicate Kaduna Airport Facilities In 11 Others
- UN Urges Better Deal For Bakassi People
- LASEMA Increases Dispatch Centres, Gets Aquatic Unit
- Reps Raise Alarm Over New Cabal In Oil & Gas Sector
- Retirees Storm Benue Govt House Over Pension Arrears
- In N-East, 75% Of Water Has Been Damaged – UNICEF
- Jubilation As Lagos Commissions Aboru Link Bridge
- Gas Flaring Penalty: Senate Turns Back Kachikwu’s Rep
- Obaseki To Establish Welding, Fabrication Village
