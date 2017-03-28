Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

26 payment options for DSTV

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Home | News |

Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [29 March, 2017]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

PUNCH:

  • Tinubu clocks 65, proffers solutions to economic crisis
  • PDP: NJC exonerates Justice Abang, dismisses Makarfi’s petition
  • 12% of Nigerian adolescents have attempted suicide – Psychiatrists
  • DSS fails to produce Suswam in court for EFCC’s case
  • Bribery: NJC didn’t allow us question judges, says EFCC
  • Shema’s appeal forces adjournment of N10bn fraud case
  • Drama as Melaye attends Senate plenary in academic gown
  • W’Bank board meets on Nigeria’s $150m mining loan request
  • NHIS removes 23,000 ghost enrollees from health insurance scheme
  • NAICOM begins enforcement of public building insurance
  • N19bn Paris Club scam: EFCC to invite Saraki’s aides, others
  • NSCDC arrests 11, destroys 29 illegal refineries in Bayelsa
  • I killed 18 civilians, confesses 17-year-old B’Haram suspect
  • Six die as driver on the phone causes crash
  • Jumia delivery man killed by customers over iPhones
  • Two fined N400,000 for gang-raping pupil
  • Abia headmistress demoted for embarrassing Ikpeazu’s wife
  • Fayose’s ex-aide, Rep arraigned for murder
  • Tenant abducts landlady, son to settle N70,000 rent arrears
  • FIFA bans Messi

    THE NATION:

  • Buhari hails ‘outstanding’ politician Tinubu at 65
  • Senate flexes muscles with Presidency over SGF, Magu
  • Shekau’ll soon be arrested, says minister
  • Court strikes out ex-NNPC boss Yakubu’s N1b suit against EFCC, AGF
  • Liquidity crisis: Financial experts decry non-passage of 2017 budget
  • States’ external debts hit $3.5b
  • Dangote: Nigeria’s on path of industrialisation
  • ‘Insurance firms owe N19.7b pension fund’
  • Keystone Bank gets new MD
  • CBN sells forex to BDCs at N360/$
  • Arik, Aero failed corporate governance test, says AMCON
  • Afenifere to police: hold Hausa suspects
  • Kukah denies collecting money from Jonathan

    VANGUARD:'

  • Seized SUV: Customs Shuns Senate
  • N3bn Loot: Court Strikes Out Yakubu’s N1bn Suit Against EFCC
  • N23.5bn Suit: Court Fixes June 6 For Commencement Of Pre-Trial
  • FG To Replicate Kaduna Airport Facilities In 11 Others
  • UN Urges Better Deal For Bakassi People
  • LASEMA Increases Dispatch Centres, Gets Aquatic Unit
  • Reps Raise Alarm Over New Cabal In Oil & Gas Sector
  • Retirees Storm Benue Govt House Over Pension Arrears
  • In N-East, 75% Of Water Has Been Damaged – UNICEF
  • Jubilation As Lagos Commissions Aboru Link Bridge
  • Gas Flaring Penalty: Senate Turns Back Kachikwu’s Rep
  • Obaseki To Establish Welding, Fabrication Village

