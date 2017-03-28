Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [29 March, 2017]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. PUNCH:

Tinubu clocks 65, proffers solutions to economic crisis

PDP: NJC exonerates Justice Abang, dismisses Makarfi’s petition

12% of Nigerian adolescents have attempted suicide – Psychiatrists

DSS fails to produce Suswam in court for EFCC’s case

Bribery: NJC didn’t allow us question judges, says EFCC

Shema’s appeal forces adjournment of N10bn fraud case

Drama as Melaye attends Senate plenary in academic gown

W’Bank board meets on Nigeria’s $150m mining loan request

NHIS removes 23,000 ghost enrollees from health insurance scheme

NAICOM begins enforcement of public building insurance

N19bn Paris Club scam: EFCC to invite Saraki’s aides, others

NSCDC arrests 11, destroys 29 illegal refineries in Bayelsa

I killed 18 civilians, confesses 17-year-old B’Haram suspect

Six die as driver on the phone causes crash

Jumia delivery man killed by customers over iPhones

Two fined N400,000 for gang-raping pupil

Abia headmistress demoted for embarrassing Ikpeazu’s wife

Fayose’s ex-aide, Rep arraigned for murder

Tenant abducts landlady, son to settle N70,000 rent arrears

FIFA bans Messi THE NATION:

Buhari hails ‘outstanding’ politician Tinubu at 65

Senate flexes muscles with Presidency over SGF, Magu

Shekau’ll soon be arrested, says minister

Court strikes out ex-NNPC boss Yakubu’s N1b suit against EFCC, AGF

Liquidity crisis: Financial experts decry non-passage of 2017 budget

States’ external debts hit $3.5b

Dangote: Nigeria’s on path of industrialisation

‘Insurance firms owe N19.7b pension fund’

Keystone Bank gets new MD

CBN sells forex to BDCs at N360/$

Arik, Aero failed corporate governance test, says AMCON

Afenifere to police: hold Hausa suspects

Kukah denies collecting money from Jonathan VANGUARD:'

Seized SUV: Customs Shuns Senate

N3bn Loot: Court Strikes Out Yakubu’s N1bn Suit Against EFCC

N23.5bn Suit: Court Fixes June 6 For Commencement Of Pre-Trial

FG To Replicate Kaduna Airport Facilities In 11 Others

UN Urges Better Deal For Bakassi People

LASEMA Increases Dispatch Centres, Gets Aquatic Unit

Reps Raise Alarm Over New Cabal In Oil & Gas Sector

Retirees Storm Benue Govt House Over Pension Arrears

In N-East, 75% Of Water Has Been Damaged – UNICEF

Jubilation As Lagos Commissions Aboru Link Bridge

Gas Flaring Penalty: Senate Turns Back Kachikwu’s Rep

Obaseki To Establish Welding, Fabrication Village

