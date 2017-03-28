Lagos, Osun Named Nigeria's Biggest Debtors As NEITI Releases Debt Profile Of 36 States [LIST]

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the debt burden of the 36 states.
The information was contained in the third edition of NEITI Quarterly Review, summarised in a statement by Ogbonnaya Orji, NEITI director of information.
The document showed that that the total indebtedness of N3.342 trillion by the 36 states represented 55.15 percent of the 2016 budget of N6.06 trillion and 45.8 per cent of the 2017 budget estimates of about N7.3 trillion.
See table below:
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian lives endangered as firearms, fake tyres flood the nation (Photo)
In recent times, reports of the successful passage of contraband or substandard goods through the boarders into the country, calls for concern. Nigerian lives endangered as
We are all Biafrans in spirit, Obi of Onitsha tells Igbo leaders
- The Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe has called for a system that would facilitate the development of future leaders of Ndigbo in a
How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs
Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a
Brutalised woman delivers, says 'I love my child, but want his father punished for killing my sister'
Miss Justina Dusu, 27, who was allegedly brutalised and her sister, Simi, killed by her boyfriend, Stephen Luka, for refusing to abort her pregnancy, has
Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers
The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who
Financial Times frowns at Buhari's return, says he lacks coherent proposals to rescue Nigeria's economy
- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed back to work on Monday, March 13 after a long medical vacation in London - International finance newspaper, Financial Times seem
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Wife Or Sex Mate
She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
Post Your Comment below: >>