Lagos, Osun Named Nigeria's Biggest Debtors As NEITI Releases Debt Profile Of 36 States [LIST]

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Lagos, Osun Named Nigeria's Biggest Debtors As NEITI Releases Debt Profile Of 36 States [LIST]

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the debt burden of the 36 states.

The information was contained in the third edition of NEITI Quarterly Review, summarised in a statement by Ogbonnaya Orji, NEITI director of information.

The document showed that that the total indebtedness of N3.342 trillion by the 36 states represented 55.15 percent of the 2016 budget of N6.06 trillion and 45.8 per cent of the 2017 budget estimates of about N7.3 trillion.

See table below:

ndebt.JPG ndebt2.JPG ndebt3.JPG naija map.jpg

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/03/2017 22:50:00 Nigerian lives endangered as firearms, fake tyres flood the nation (Photo)

Nigerian lives endangered as firearms, fake tyres flood the nation (Photo)

In recent times, reports of the successful passage of contraband or substandard goods through the boarders into the country, calls for concern. Nigerian lives endangered as

0 Videos 07/03/2017 22:03:00 We are all Biafrans in spirit, Obi of Onitsha tells Igbo leaders

We are all Biafrans in spirit, Obi of Onitsha tells Igbo leaders

- The Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe has called for a system that would facilitate the development of future leaders of Ndigbo in a

0 Videos 07/03/2017 01:53:00 How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a

0 Videos 07/03/2017 23:03:00 Brutalised woman delivers, says 'I love my child, but want his father punished for killing my sister'

Brutalised woman delivers, says 'I love my child, but want his father punished for killing my sister'

Miss Justina Dusu, 27, who was allegedly brutalised and her sister, Simi, killed by her boyfriend, Stephen Luka, for refusing to abort her pregnancy, has

0 Videos 08/03/2017 04:16:00 Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who

0 Videos 14/03/2017 03:10:00 Financial Times frowns at Buhari's return, says he lacks coherent proposals to rescue Nigeria's economy

Financial Times frowns at Buhari's return, says he lacks coherent proposals to rescue Nigeria's economy

- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed back to work on Monday, March 13 after a long medical vacation in London - International finance newspaper, Financial Times seem

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:09:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 13/06/2016 05:48:00 Wife Or Sex Mate

Wife Or Sex Mate

She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:08:00 LADY BIANCA 2

LADY BIANCA 2

Starring: Liz Benson