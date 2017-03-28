Lagos, Osun Named Nigeria's Biggest Debtors As NEITI Releases Debt Profile Of 36 States [LIST]

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the debt burden of the 36 states.

The information was contained in the third edition of NEITI Quarterly Review, summarised in a statement by Ogbonnaya Orji, NEITI director of information.

The document showed that that the total indebtedness of N3.342 trillion by the 36 states represented 55.15 percent of the 2016 budget of N6.06 trillion and 45.8 per cent of the 2017 budget estimates of about N7.3 trillion.

See table below: