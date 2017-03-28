Chaos After Man Drowns in Swimming Pool of Elite Kogi Hotel

Trouble is brewing in Kogi state following the death of Mohammed Suberu at an elite hotel which belonged to a lawmaker in the state.

According to reports, Suberu drowned inside the swimming pool of Idrinana Hotel, located in the Phase Two area of Lokongoma.

Pandemonium broke lose after the incident as security officials and workers at the hotel ran helter-skelter.

The atmosphere became more charged when the friends and colleagues of the deceased stormed the hotel to protest his death.

The angry youths said a similar incident happened in the hotel last year when a middle-aged man drowned in the swimming pool. They reportedly attacked the workers and damaged property in the hotel.

The General Manager of the Hotel, Alhassan Audu refused to comment.

Police Spokesman William Anya said: “When the friends of the deceased mobilised to attack the hotel, the Divisional Police Officer in the area led his men to the scene to put the situation under control.”