Chaos After Man Drowns in Swimming Pool of Elite Kogi Hotel

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Chaos After Man Drowns in Swimming Pool of Elite Kogi Hotel

Trouble is brewing in Kogi state following the death of Mohammed Suberu at an elite hotel which belonged to a lawmaker in the state.

According to reports, Suberu drowned inside the swimming pool of Idrinana Hotel, located in the Phase Two area of Lokongoma.

Pandemonium broke lose after the incident as security officials and workers at the hotel ran helter-skelter.

The atmosphere became more charged when the friends and colleagues of the deceased stormed the hotel to protest his death.

The angry youths said a similar incident happened in the hotel last year when a middle-aged man drowned in the swimming pool. They reportedly attacked the workers and damaged property in the hotel.

The General Manager of the Hotel, Alhassan Audu refused to comment.

Police Spokesman William Anya said: “When the friends of the deceased mobilised to attack the hotel, the Divisional Police Officer in the area led his men to the scene to put the situation under control.”

