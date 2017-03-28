Presidency Reacts To Senate's Call For Removal Of Magu - We Respect The Nigerian Senate

The Presidency has reacted to the decision of the Nigerian Senate to stand down President Muhammadu Buhari's request for the confirmation of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC RECs .
President Buhari’s Senate liaison officer, Ita Enang, said the administration will respect the decision of the lawmakers and pursue dialogue with them; PREMIUM TIMES reports.
''The Nigerian Senate is an arm of government that must be respected in any decision it takes in the course of exercising its powers as an independent institution.''
“We will not question the power of the senators to take decision on how they want to conduct nomination hearings,” Mr. Enang said.
“We will not go fighting with them”. Instead, “we will listen to their grievances and reason along with them,” Mr. Enang added.
