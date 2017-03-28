Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Presidency Reacts To Senate's Call For Removal Of Magu - We Respect The Nigerian Senate

The Presidency has reacted to the decision of the Nigerian Senate to stand down President Muhammadu Buhari's request for the confirmation of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC RECs .

Ibrahim Magu.jpg

READ: Senate Stands Down Buhari's Request On INEC RECs Over Magu

President Buhari’s Senate liaison officer, Ita Enang, said the administration will respect the decision of the lawmakers and pursue dialogue with them; PREMIUM TIMES reports.

''The Nigerian Senate is an arm of government that must be respected in any decision it takes in the course of exercising its powers as an independent institution.''

“We will not question the power of the senators to take decision on how they want to conduct nomination hearings,” Mr. Enang said.

“We will not go fighting with them”. Instead, “we will listen to their grievances and reason along with them,” Mr. Enang added.

