Only one thing will save Nigeria from this imminent collapse - Ex-Niger Delta governor cries out

- Nigeria is currently not having the best if times economically and that the country's leaders must act fast
- Obong Victor Attah, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, has told the leaders what to immediately do to save the country from collapse
Former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah, had hinted that Nigeria will soon disintegrate adding that the only solution is for the country to immediately commence the practice of true federalism.
Victor Attah says only true fiscal federalism can save Nigeria
Attah, who is the co-chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), reportedly spoke on a private radio station in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, March 28.
The Sun reports him as saying: “Under a fiscal regime, as it were in the days of the regions, states, would contribute 50 percent of their resources to the central government and use 50 percent for development of their territories, such that multiplier effects would douse 90 percent of tensions in the country.”
Attah, a former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, was governor between 1999 and 2017 and has been fighting for resource control. He believes that some states are not viable and that if granted true federalism, they would look inwards to generate revenue.
NAIJ.com learnt that he argued that Nigeria would have achieved more significant development if the country was practising true fiscal federalism. Many other Nigerians have also argued in the same line.
The former governor also advocated for the adoption of two-party system urging parties with similar ideologies to merge.
“Two major political parties are good for this country, so that when one is not doing well, the people should have a choice to vote the other,” he said while urging Nigerians to defend their votes in every election and demand for accountability from their governors at every point in time.
He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his achievements so far.
