Only one thing will save Nigeria from this imminent collapse - Ex-Niger Delta governor cries out

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Only one thing will save Nigeria from this imminent collapse - Ex-Niger Delta governor cries out

- Nigeria is currently not having the best if times economically and that the country's leaders must act fast

- Obong Victor Attah, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, has told the leaders what to immediately do to save the country from collapse

Former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah, had hinted that Nigeria will soon disintegrate adding that the only solution is for the country to immediately commence the practice of true federalism.

Except we establish true federalism, we will soon kiss Nigeria goodbye - Attah

Victor Attah says only true fiscal federalism can save Nigeria

Attah, who is the co-chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), reportedly spoke on a private radio station in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, March 28.

READ ALSO: Anti-corruption: PDP slams EFCC for inviting Oshiomhole to talk about holiness

The Sun reports him as saying: “Under a fiscal regime, as it were in the days of the regions, states, would contribute 50 percent of their resources to the central government and use 50 percent for development of their territories, such that multiplier effects would douse 90 percent of tensions in the country.”

Attah, a former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, was governor between 1999 and 2017 and has been fighting for resource control. He believes that some states are not viable and that if granted true federalism, they would look inwards to generate revenue.

NAIJ.com learnt that he argued that Nigeria would have achieved more significant development if the country was practising true fiscal federalism. Many other Nigerians have also argued in the same line.

The former governor also advocated for the adoption of two-party system urging parties with similar ideologies to merge.

READ ALSO: Lagos leads as debt profile of states rises

“Two major political parties are good for this country, so that when one is not doing well, the people should have a choice to vote the other,” he said while urging Nigerians to defend their votes in every election and demand for accountability from their governors at every point in time.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his achievements so far.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com sampled the opinions of some market people concerning the cost of foodstuff. Watch the video:

[embedded content]

