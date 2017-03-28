Tinubu is a great made in Nigeria product that is winning – Ambode, Speaker

- Governor Ambode says Tinubu is a great Nigerian political product and a successful leader

- He likens Tinubu to a coconut blessed with divine task to be fruitful and useful to humanity

- The Lagos state governor discloses that Tinubu laid the solid foundation for the sustained progress in his state

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state on Tuesday, March 28, described the former governor of the state and national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a great Nigerian political product.

According to Ambode, Tinubu is a successful leader who not only mentored many leaders in the country, but laid the solid foundation for the sustained progress of the state.

Governor Ambode says Tinubu is a great made in Nigeria product that is winning

The Lagos state governor made this known while speaking at 9th Colloquium held at Eko Hotels & Suits in Lagos to mark Tinubu’s 65th birthday, Vanguard reports.

Governor Ambode said the test of any successful leader all over the world was in the number of leaders such leaders created, and that using the said globally accepted parameter, Tinubu without doubt, is a winner.

He likened Tinubu to a coconut blessed with divine task to be fruitful and useful to humanity, versatile, courageous, which could bear fruit for a long time.

Ambode said: “Like the coconut, some by-products/fruits will get bad along the way or after being sold in the market; in actual fact, the political product may not be the favourite of some other people.

“The bottom line, however, is simple. If Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were a coconut; I dare say, with all simplicity, I would be among the forefront liners that will eat, drink and sleep B.A.T. 24/7.”

While indicating to Tinubu’s contribution to the growth of the state, Governor Ambode said: “There is no doubt the Asiwaju political dynasty is a made in Nigeria product. The foundation laid and blueprints developed during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State which cuts across all sections of the State’s economy have actually simplified the process of governance till date.

“His blueprint has continued to serve as a road map to achieving the Lagos of his and our dreams. This same political product without doubt, traverses the Nigerian landscape and that is evident with the emergence of the APC at the centre in 2015. Asiwaju is a made in Nigeria product. We should make more products out of him.”

Besides, Governor Ambode described the theme of the Colloquium which is: “Make It In Nigeria: Use What We Make; Make What We Use,” as apt, adding that the partnership between Lagos and Kebbi States which culminated in the production of Lake Rice was an eloquent testimony of the ability of Nigeria to be a producing nation.

However, he assured that his administration would continue to improve on indices of the ease of doing business to ensure that more products are made in Nigeria for the development and growth of our nation.

Also, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, saluted the courage, determination, commitment and the will to succeed despite all odds of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement made available to NAIJ.com, Obasa stated this in his message to celebrate the 65th birthday anniversary of the former Governor. The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak.

Describing Tinubu as the architect of modern Lagos, Obasa stated that the ingenuity of the former governor has turned the state once regarded as the dirtiest in the country to not only the cleanest but that has also achieved a mega city status.

"He's not only the architect of modern Lagos, he's also a great leader of men whose unrivalled ability to discover talent has led to the discovery of great leaders who have turned out to become reference point in great leadership and good governance in the present democratic dispensation in the country," the Lagos Assembly speaker said.

Obasa stated further that Asiwaju Tinubu will continue to remain relevant and the main reference point in Nigerian politics forever because of his selfless and humane nature which centre on the development of man in particular and the nation in general.

"His love for the common man knows no bound and his passion for the development and growth of this great country makes him arguably Nigeria's greatest politician of the present political dispensation," he said.

NAIJ.com recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had described Tinubu as an outstanding politician of his generation.

“Chief Bola Tinubu is an outstanding Yoruba politician of his generation,” he said.