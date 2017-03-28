Tinubu is a great made in Nigeria product that is winning – Ambode, Speaker

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Tinubu is a great made in Nigeria product that is winning – Ambode, Speaker

- Governor Ambode says Tinubu is a great Nigerian political product and a successful leader

- He likens Tinubu to a coconut blessed with divine task to be fruitful and useful to humanity

- The Lagos state governor discloses that Tinubu laid the solid foundation for the sustained progress in his state

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state on Tuesday, March 28, described the former governor of the state and national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a great Nigerian political product.

According to Ambode, Tinubu is a successful leader who not only mentored many leaders in the country, but laid the solid foundation for the sustained progress of the state.

Governor Ambode says Tinubu is a great made in Nigeria product that is winning

READ ALSO: Senators protest, suspend confirmation of Buhari's REC nominees over refusal to sack Magu

The Lagos state governor made this known while speaking at 9th Colloquium held at Eko Hotels & Suits in Lagos to mark Tinubu’s 65th birthday, Vanguard reports.

Governor Ambode said the test of any successful leader all over the world was in the number of leaders such leaders created, and that using the said globally accepted parameter, Tinubu without doubt, is a winner.

He likened Tinubu to a coconut blessed with divine task to be fruitful and useful to humanity, versatile, courageous, which could bear fruit for a long time.

Ambode said: “Like the coconut, some by-products/fruits will get bad along the way or after being sold in the market; in actual fact, the political product may not be the favourite of some other people.

“The bottom line, however, is simple. If Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were a coconut; I dare say, with all simplicity, I would be among the forefront liners that will eat, drink and sleep B.A.T. 24/7.”

While indicating to Tinubu’s contribution to the growth of the state, Governor Ambode said: “There is no doubt the Asiwaju political dynasty is a made in Nigeria product. The foundation laid and blueprints developed during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State which cuts across all sections of the State’s economy have actually simplified the process of governance till date.

“His blueprint has continued to serve as a road map to achieving the Lagos of his and our dreams. This same political product without doubt, traverses the Nigerian landscape and that is evident with the emergence of the APC at the centre in 2015. Asiwaju is a made in Nigeria product. We should make more products out of him.

Besides, Governor Ambode described the theme of the Colloquium which is: “Make It In Nigeria: Use What We Make; Make What We Use,” as apt, adding that the partnership between Lagos and Kebbi States which culminated in the production of Lake Rice was an eloquent testimony of the ability of Nigeria to be a producing nation.

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye wears academic robe to Senate

However, he assured that his administration would continue to improve on indices of the ease of doing business to ensure that more products are made in Nigeria for the development and growth of our nation.

Also, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, saluted the courage, determination, commitment and the will to succeed despite all odds of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement made available to NAIJ.com, Obasa stated this in his message to celebrate the 65th birthday anniversary of the former Governor. The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak.

Describing Tinubu as the architect of modern Lagos, Obasa stated that the ingenuity of the former governor has turned the state once regarded as the dirtiest in the country to not only the cleanest but that has also achieved a mega city status.

"He's not only the architect of modern Lagos, he's also a great leader of men whose unrivalled ability to discover talent has led to the discovery of great leaders who have turned out to become reference point in great leadership and good governance in the present democratic dispensation in the country," the Lagos Assembly speaker said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu applauds Buhari, Osinbajo; gives advice

Obasa stated further that Asiwaju Tinubu will continue to remain relevant and the main reference point in Nigerian politics forever because of his selfless and humane nature which centre on the development of man in particular and the nation in general.

"His love for the common man knows no bound and his passion for the development and growth of this great country makes him arguably Nigeria's greatest politician of the present political dispensation," he said.

NAIJ.com recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had described Tinubu as an outstanding politician of his generation.

“Chief Bola Tinubu is an outstanding Yoruba politician of his generation,” he said.

