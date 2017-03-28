Saraki in more trouble as EFCC set to arrest his aides, others over N19bn Paris Club scam

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Saraki in more trouble as EFCC set to arrest his aides, others over N19bn Paris Club scam

- EFCC has said it would invite the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s aides, others over N19bn Paris Club scam

- The Commission said it could arrest any of the indicted persons anytime

- About N3.5bn out of the N19bn was said to have been traced to Saraki and several persons close to him

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arrest several aides and persons linked to Senate President Bukola Saraki for their alleged role in the N19bn illegally deducted from the N522bn Paris Club loan refund.

EFCC to arrest Saraki’s aides, others over N19bn Paris Club scam

EFCC acting chairman Ibrahim Magu

Punch reports that about N3.5bn out of the N19bn was said to have been traced to Saraki and several persons close to him, an EFCC report has said.

READ ALSO: Watch funny video as Nigerian lady mocks Dino Melaye

NAIJ.com gathered that in the report, which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari about two weeks ago, the EFCC mentioned Saraki’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Gbenga Makanjuola; Mr Kolawole Shittu, Obiora Amobi and Oladapo Idowu.

Others, who allegedly took part in the diversion, include a former Managing Director of Saraki’s family defunct bank, Societe Generale Bank of Nigeria, who is the current boss of Melrose General Services Limited, Mr. Robert Mbonu; and the Relationship Manager to the Senate President in Access Bank, Kathleen Erhimu.

A reliable source within the EFCC said on Tuesday March 28, that the commission could invite any of them soon and might go ahead to arrest them based on the outcome of investigations.

He said: “We can arrest any of the indicted persons anytime. The fact that we submitted a report to the Presidency doesn’t mean we are waiting on the President for the next line of action.

“We only submitted the report to intimate the President with the development and current investigation. It is a normal practice.”

Meanwhile, one of our correspondents learnt that Buhari had yet to take a decision on the report presented to him by the EFCC.

A source in the Presidency said that it was not Buhari’s style to rush into taking a decision on such a matter.

READ ALSO: Borno declares December 22 ‘Sambisa Memorial Day’

“You should know the President’s style by now. He will not rush into taking a decision. He will weigh all options before a decision will be taken,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he did not have any information on the matter.

“I don’t have any information on the matter. Be assured that once I have information on it, it will be communicated,” Adesina said.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he was not aware of any plan to arrest Saraki’s aides.

Olaniyonu had earlier denied allegations that any money from the Paris Club loan refund was paid to Saraki.

He alleged that the EFCC boss was on a revenge mission based on the false belief that Saraki blocked his confirmation at the Senate two weeks ago.

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye stole TV as student association president - Sahara Reporters

“It is obvious that at this point when Mr Magu believes the Senate President should be blamed for his failure to secure confirmation as the chairman of the EFCC, he would want to fight back by cooking up reports and masterminding its leakage,” he added.

[embedded content]

