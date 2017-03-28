Cabinet reshuffle: President Buhari sends names of new ministerial nominees to senate

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Cabinet reshuffle: President Buhari sends names of new ministerial nominees to Senate

- President Muhammadu Buhari has sent names of two ministerial nominees from Kogi and Gombe states to the Senate

- A presidency source discloses that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent and will likely take place in the next few weeks

- The source says the cabinet reshuffle will make room for the new ministers and move others where the president thinks they are better suited

The new ministerial nominees from Kogi and Gombe states would respectively replace the late Ocholi and Mrs Mohammed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent two ministerial nominees to the Senate as replacements for the late Mr James Enojo Ocholi (SAN) and Mrs Amina Mohammed.

READ ALSO: Controversy over prophecy on Buhari’s health

Buhari’s cabinet became short of two ministers after James Enojo Ocholi died in an accident in March 2016 and Amina Mohammed was appointed as UN deputy secretary-general in December 2016.

The president sent the names of the two ministerial nominees to the Senate on Tuesday night March 28, This Day reports.

Although the names of the two nominees could not be verified at press time, a presidency source confirmed that the letter had been sent to Senate president Bukola Saraki, who will be expected to read the president’s letter on the nominations at plenary on Wednesday, March 29.

According to the source, the nominees who are from Kogi and Gombe states would respectively replace the late Ocholi, Mrs Mohammed.

The source also said a cabinet reshuffle was imminent and would most likely take place in the next few weeks after the two nominees might have been confirmed by the Senate.

“After the screening and confirmation of the two nominees from Kogi and Gombe States, Mr. President would most likely reshuffle his cabinet to accommodate the new ministers and move others where he thinks they are better suited.

“As you know, 34 of his ministers have been in the cabinet for almost 18 months, which has enabled the president to assess their strengths and weaknesses.

READ ALSO: Presidency reacts to call to remove Magu by Senate

“On this basis, he would move some of them around to reengineer the cabinet and get the ministers cracking on delivering on the promises made by the administration to the Nigerian people," the source said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com has reported that angry lawmakers in the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, March 28 threatened to reject all list of appointees that President Muhammadu Buhari sends to the house for confirmation.

The lawmakers, in protest, stood down the executive request of the President for the confirmation of a list of 27 regional executives of Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Senators are angry that President Buhari is keeping on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu even after being rejected by the upper house of legislature.

They also took offense at comments credited to the president's close aide Professor of law Itse Sagay who said confirmation by the Senate was just a 'mere' duty.

Watch a NAIJ.com video of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) demanding autonomy.

The Senators argued that if the constitution did not deem the confirmation necessary, it would not have stated it out clearly.

