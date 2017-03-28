Watch funny video as Nigerian lady mocks Dino Melaye

After popular comedian, Emma OMG made a remix of the song by the lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district Senator Dino Melaye, a Nigerian lady who was identified as Cynthia Amadi has made a mockery of the senator's latest video release.
Ms Cynthia Amaka mocked the attitude of Senator Melaye while lamenting the attitudes of Nigeria lawmakers
NAIJ.com had reported that Senator Dino Melaye wore academic gown to the plenary a day after ABU VC told the Senate that he graduated from the institution with a third class degree in Geography.
In reaction to that particular video, Ms Cynthia made her own version to lament the attitude of Senator Melaye and other Nigerian lawmakers.
Before reverting to Senator Dino Mewlaye's 'ajeku Iya ni o je', she says: "If you ask Nigeria leaders for accountability, you will die, if you don't ask them, you will die. I, Cynthia, I will ask Nigeria leaders for accountability."
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com has prepared news making round in Nigeria's music industry for your delight.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Tension in Anambra as IPOB moves against Governor Obiano
- IPOB reminds Governor Obiano that his success in the 2013 governorship election was made possible because of the position IPOB took against the APC
Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers
The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians
The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for the recovery and safe return
Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges
Timothy Olaobaju, a prosecution witness and an official of Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday, March 13, told a federal high court in Lagos how former
7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the French Ambassador to Nigeria Denys Gauer is dreaming over his comment about Biafra agitation. The group
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
My Secret Boyfriends 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Beach Fun
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>