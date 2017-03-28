Watch funny video as Nigerian lady mocks Dino Melaye

After popular comedian, Emma OMG made a remix of the song by the lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district Senator Dino Melaye, a Nigerian lady who was identified as Cynthia Amadi has made a mockery of the senator's latest video release.

Ms Cynthia Amaka mocked the attitude of Senator Melaye while lamenting the attitudes of Nigeria lawmakers

NAIJ.com had reported that Senator Dino Melaye wore academic gown to the plenary a day after ABU VC told the Senate that he graduated from the institution with a third class degree in Geography.

In reaction to that particular video, Ms Cynthia made her own version to lament the attitude of Senator Melaye and other Nigerian lawmakers.

Before reverting to Senator Dino Mewlaye's 'ajeku Iya ni o je', she says: "If you ask Nigeria leaders for accountability, you will die, if you don't ask them, you will die. I, Cynthia, I will ask Nigeria leaders for accountability."

