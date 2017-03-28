Watch funny video as Nigerian lady mocks Dino Melaye

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Watch funny video as Nigerian lady mocks Dino Melaye

After popular comedian, Emma OMG made a remix of the song by the lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district Senator Dino Melaye, a Nigerian lady who was identified as Cynthia Amadi has made a mockery of the senator's latest video release.

Nigerian woman parody of Senator Dino Melaye

Ms Cynthia Amaka mocked the attitude of Senator Melaye while lamenting the attitudes of Nigeria lawmakers

NAIJ.com had reported that Senator Dino Melaye wore academic gown to the plenary a day after ABU VC told the Senate that he graduated from the institution with a third class degree in Geography.

In reaction to that particular video, Ms Cynthia made her own version to lament the attitude of Senator Melaye and other Nigerian lawmakers.

Before reverting to Senator Dino Mewlaye's 'ajeku Iya ni o je', she says: "If you ask Nigeria leaders for accountability, you will die, if you don't ask them, you will die. I, Cynthia, I will ask Nigeria leaders for accountability."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com has prepared news making round in Nigeria's music industry for your delight.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 02:07:00 Tension in Anambra as IPOB moves against Governor Obiano

Tension in Anambra as IPOB moves against Governor Obiano

- IPOB reminds Governor Obiano that his success in the 2013 governorship election was made possible because of the position IPOB took against the APC

0 Videos 08/03/2017 04:16:00 Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 09/03/2017 01:03:00 Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians

Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians

The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for the recovery and safe return

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:23:00 Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges

Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges

Timothy Olaobaju, a prosecution witness and an official of Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday, March 13, told a federal high court in Lagos how former

0 Videos 15/03/2017 03:17:00 7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark

7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the French Ambassador to Nigeria Denys Gauer is dreaming over his comment about Biafra agitation. The group

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:42:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 21/07/2016 07:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/06/2016 06:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 06/07/2016 07:30:00 Beach Fun

Beach Fun

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson