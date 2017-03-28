ITF/CAT AJC: Osewa bounces back, Abamu qualifies

Nigeria’s Michael Osewa bounced back from an opening day defeat with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Keean Shah of Kenya to keep alive the hope of having a favourable draw in the knock out stage of the 2017 CAT/ITF African Junior Tennis Championship taking place at the Benoni Country Club, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Osewa
The twelfth -seeded Nigerian lost his first match on Monday against third seed, Soufiane El Mesbahi of Morocco but bounced back to reckoning with a relatively easy win against his East African opponent. The win has now guaranteed him a place in the next stage with the chance of getting a fair draw.
Mathew Abamu also kept his good form that saw him triumphed in his opening match on Monday against Algeria’s Lebdi Forkane as he coasted to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Taona Mhwandagara of Zimbabwe to also progress to the knockout stage. The win against the Zimbabwean, who is the number 16 seed, sealed Abamu’s place in the boys’ 14 and under leaving Mhwandagara and Forkane to battle for the last qualification ticket in Box 8.
