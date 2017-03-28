ITF/CAT AJC: Osewa bounces back, Abamu qualifies

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

ITF/CAT AJC: Osewa bounces back, Abamu qualifies

Nigeria’s Michael Osewa bounced back from an opening day defeat with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Keean Shah of Kenya to keep alive the hope of having a favourable draw in the knock out stage of the 2017 CAT/ITF African Junior Tennis Championship taking place at the Benoni Country Club, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Osewa

The twelfth -seeded Nigerian lost his first match on Monday against third seed, Soufiane El Mesbahi of Morocco but bounced back to reckoning with a relatively easy win against his East African opponent. The win has now guaranteed him a place in the next stage with the chance of getting a fair draw.

Mathew Abamu also kept his good form that saw him triumphed in his opening match on Monday against Algeria’s Lebdi Forkane as he coasted to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Taona Mhwandagara of Zimbabwe to also progress to the knockout stage. The win against the Zimbabwean, who is the number 16 seed, sealed Abamu’s place in the boys’ 14 and under leaving Mhwandagara and Forkane to battle for the last qualification ticket in Box 8.

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Watch Osinbajo and wife sing beautiful praises to God on his 60th birthday (Video)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thanked everyone for wishing him well on his birthday. The acting president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo thanks Nigerian and God for

[Video] Android Phones: Gionee M6 Plus Adroid Phone Overview In 60 Seconds

The M6 Plus comes with a good design, sleek body and sturdy build quality. This phone is meant for the ones who want to enjoy

Nnamdi Kanu is a mad man and will continue to remain in that zoo in Kuje prison

Editor’s note: Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration due to his agitation for Biafra has made him a cult figure especially among Igbos who also share the same

Nigerian ex- beauty queen, Maryam Elisha luckily escaped being burnt alive (Photos)

Ex-Nigerian beauty queen, Maryam Elisha, has luckily escaped being burnt alive, as her G-wagon went up in flames on the Eko Bridge in Lagos state. Ex-beauty

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

Six spectacular things that will happen following Buhari's arrival today

Nigerians could not wait to know when their president will be coming back from his prolonged medical vacation, the suspense had become too intense, but

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

The Hostage

Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

Street Blood Season 2

Street Blood Season 1 - 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood movie    

My Matrimonial Bed 2

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie