Anichebe close to Sunderland return

Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe would return just in time to help Sunderland in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Anichebe has been out of action since he sustained a knee injury in Sunderland’s 2-0 Premier League loss at West Brom on Saturday, January 21.

The Sunderland striker who was ruled out for 10 weeks after the injury has been in the United States working on his rehabilitation.

Ahead of their trip to Watford on Saturday, April 1, Sunderland manager David Moyes is hopeful of welcoming Anichebe for the relegation battle run in.

It’s a crucial month ahead for bottom Sunderland who face Watford, Leicester City, Manchester United, West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Middlesbrough in April.

“We hope that Victor could be back and maybe Catts,” Moyes is quoted to say by Sunderland Echo.

“I think Catts could get some training in but the one we’re really looking to see if we can get back is Victor.

“There are no guarantees but I know Victor’s doing a bit more running and hopefully getting closer.