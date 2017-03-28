Anichebe close to Sunderland return

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Anichebe close to Sunderland return

Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe  would return just in time to help  Sunderland  in their fight against relegation from the  Premier League.

Victor Anichebe

Anichebe has been out of action since he sustained a knee injury in Sunderland’s 2-0 Premier League loss at  West Brom  on Saturday, January 21.

The Sunderland striker who was ruled out for 10 weeks  after the injury has been in the United States working on his rehabilitation.

Ahead of their trip to  Watford  on Saturday, April 1, Sunderland manager  David Moyes  is hopeful of welcoming Anichebe for the relegation battle run in.

It’s a crucial month ahead for bottom Sunderland who face Watford,  Leicester City,  Manchester United,  West Ham United,  AFC Bournemouth  and  Middlesbrough  in April.

“We hope that Victor could be back and maybe Catts,” Moyes is quoted to say by  Sunderland Echo.

“I think Catts could get some training in but the one we’re really looking to see if we can get back is Victor.

“There are no guarantees but I know Victor’s doing a bit more running and hopefully getting closer.

