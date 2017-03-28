Kester keen on another Enyimba title

One of the Peoples Elephant’s key actors on the day was towering midfielder Kelly Kester who put up a superlative showing yet again as the side managed by Gbenga Ogunbote controlled the midfield areas especially through Kester’s domineering influence.

Kester

The win stretched Enyimba’s unbeaten sequence in the league to four games and in a chat with www.npfl.ng after the Matchday 15 encounter, Kelly attributed their new form to continuity and harmony in the team.

“I think it is down mainly to continuity in the playing personnel and also love (among the team) which has led to us working for each other,” the former Sharks of Port Harcourt midfielder stated.

Talking of the continuity, Enyimba have made use of just seventeen players in the past five games with an average of two changes in the starting lineup per each match day. The result is there to see as the cohesion in the team continues to grow. Kester emphasizes that their rise on the log will continue at a steady rate.