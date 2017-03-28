Kester keen on another Enyimba title

One of the Peoples Elephant’s key actors on the day was towering midfielder Kelly Kester who put up a superlative showing yet again as the side managed by Gbenga Ogunbote controlled the midfield areas especially through Kester’s domineering influence.
Kester
The win stretched Enyimba’s unbeaten sequence in the league to four games and in a chat with www.npfl.ng after the Matchday 15 encounter, Kelly attributed their new form to continuity and harmony in the team.
“I think it is down mainly to continuity in the playing personnel and also love (among the team) which has led to us working for each other,” the former Sharks of Port Harcourt midfielder stated.
Talking of the continuity, Enyimba have made use of just seventeen players in the past five games with an average of two changes in the starting lineup per each match day. The result is there to see as the cohesion in the team continues to grow. Kester emphasizes that their rise on the log will continue at a steady rate.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife
There is an ongoing fight between the Hausas and Yorubas at Sabo market of Ile-Ife, Osun state. The clash reportedly started when a bus used his
Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians
The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for the recovery and safe return
Investigate Buhari’s health status, group urges National Assembly
A group called the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has called on the National Assembly to set up a committee to investigate the health status
South Africa court sentence Nigerian man to jail for human trafficking (Photo)
- A high court in Johannesburg has sentenced a 33 year old Nigerian man to prison - He accused of human trafficking and prostitution - He was
Ambode accuses Fashola of frustrating his government
- Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode is not happy with his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola - The governor has accused the federal ministry of works, power
It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed
- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Blood Betrayal
STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Post Your Comment below: >>